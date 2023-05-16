Study: Masking Against Covid At Medical Facilities Is Wise

Even after the lifting of the covid pandemic emergency, a study published Monday says that masks in medical offices are still a good idea. Meanwhile, a report in the Los Angeles Times notes that reductions of covid data reporting are making it hard to know how much covid is in your community.

CNN: Face Masks Are Still A Good Idea At The Doctor's Office, Study Says

Signs urging everyone to mask up have largely disappeared from places like grocery stores and schools in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic. But they remain in many medical offices, and a study published Monday says they might still be a good idea. Even after the expiration of the US public health emergency declaration and with many Americans moving away from pandemic precautions, masks continue to offer some protection, reducing your risk of catching Covid-19 in a community setting like in a close doctor and patient interaction, according to the study, which reviewed the latest science on the protective quality of masks. (Christensen, 5/15)

Los Angeles Times: How Much COVID Is In My Community? It's Getting Harder To Tell

With wide-reaching intervention against COVID-19 now firmly in the past, officials and experts continue to preach the importance of individual decision-making to assess and manage their health risks. Monitoring coronavirus conditions is becoming more difficult, however, as the pandemic’s post-emergency phase has seen data collection and reporting endeavors either scaled back or abandoned entirely. (Money and Lin II, 5/15)

Axios: So Long, Phone COVID-19 Exposure Notifications

If you got an alert saying you'll no longer get COVID-19 exposure notifications on your phone, don't bother checking your settings. It's not your device — it's the government. Driving the news: The end of the federal public health emergency last Thursday also meant the end of federal funding for some state programs, Lacy Fehrenbach, chief of prevention for the Washington state Department of Health, said at a news conference last week. (Santos, 5/15)

The CDC has new ventilation guidelines —

CIDRAP: CDC Issues Building Ventilation Guidance To Guard Against Respiratory Infections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week published guidance for improving building ventilation to help protect people from respiratory infections, with a goal of at least five air changes each hour and an upgrade to MERV-13 filters. (Schnirring, 5/15)

Read the CDC's new guidance on building ventilation — Improving Ventilation in Buildings

In other covid news —

San Francisco Chronicle: 9th Circuit Reinstates Lawsuit Challenging S.F. Vaccine Mandate

San Francisco employees who believe they would be endorsing abortion by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can sue the city for violating their religious rights by mandating vaccination for all its workers, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. (Egelko, 5/15)

CIDRAP: 9 Of 10 Long-COVID Patients In Study Report Slow Recovery Over 2 Years

Over 90% of adult long-COVID patients in France gradually recovered over 2 years, while 5% improved rapidly, and 4% reported persistent symptoms, finds a study published late last week in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 5/15)

CIDRAP: COVID-Positive Infants May Have Fewer Urinary Tract, Bacterial Infections

Compared with feverish infants who tested negative for COVID-19, a lower proportion of babies aged 8 to 60 days who tested positive had co-occurring urinary tract infections (UTIs), bacteremia without meningitis, and bacterial meningitis, according to a study published late last week in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 5/15)

