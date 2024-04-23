Supreme Court May Lean Toward Laws That Ban Public Sleeping
A Supreme Court majority may support an Oregon city that banned sleeping or camping in public spaces in an effort to target homeless people. Protesters who are against moves to penalize homelessness gathered outside the court, concerned about the case's implications.
The New York Times:
Supreme Court Seems Poised to Allow Local Laws That Penalize Homelessness
A majority of the Supreme Court appeared inclined on Monday to uphold a series of local ordinances that allowed a small Oregon city to ban homeless people from sleeping or camping in public spaces. The justices seemed split along ideological lines in the case, which has sweeping implications for how the country deals with a growing homelessness crisis. In a lengthy and, at times, fiery argument that lasted almost two and a half hours, questioning from the justices reflected the complexity of the homelessness debate. (VanSickle, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
Activists At Supreme Court Protest Move To Penalize Homelessness
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Monday outside the U.S. Supreme Court, waving signs that read “Housing Not Handcuffs” and “Housing Dignity” as they protested moves to legally penalize homelessness while justices heard oral arguments on a case that experts say could change how the country treats its homeless people. (Swenson, 4/22)
Central Florida Public Media:
‘Housing Is Health Care’: A Partnership With Medical Industry Advances Solutions
The Christian Services Center on Thursday hosted a conference in which homeless services professionals, health care workers and community leaders made plans for shelter and housing ahead of the summer months. “Housing is health care,” said Warren Foster, program manager at Orange Blossom Family Health Center, a medical service center for people without homes. (Caraballo, 4/22)
On the gun violence epidemic —
Politico:
Supreme Court To Take Up Biden Crackdown On ‘Ghost Guns’
The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether the Biden administration acted legally when it implemented a crackdown on the sale of do-it-yourself “ghost gun” kits. The justices announced Monday that they will take up a regulation Attorney General Merrick Garland issued in 2022 that sought to consider such kits as firearms so they can’t be used to make untraceable weapons sold without background checks and frequently used in crimes. (Gerstein, 4/22)
NPR:
A D.C. Surgeon On Treating Young Shooting Victims And The Toll It Takes
Treating gunshot wounds on children was not what Mikael Petrosyan expected when he entered pediatrics. Petrosyan has been working as a pediatric surgeon at the Children's National Hospital for more than a decade, and he has treated many children injured by guns. ... "It's a devastating thing to do, to lose a child for something that has been caused by guns," Petrosyan said. "It's not an accident. It was totally preventable in many ways." (Adams and Martin, 4/19)