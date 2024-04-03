Survey Shines Light On Health Care Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ People
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are twice as likely to experience discrimination in health care, a survey found. Separately, the Department of Justice is suing Utah and its corrections department for discriminating against a trans woman.
The Hill:
LGBTQ Americans Twice As Likely To Experience Discrimination In Health Care: Poll
A new survey found that LGBTQ Americans are twice as likely to experience discrimination in their health care. The survey, conducted by KFF, noted that members of the LGBTQ community have historically faced disparities while receiving health care, including challenges to accessing mental and physical health care. (Irwin, 4/2)
The Hill:
DOJ Sues Utah, State Corrections Department For Discriminating Against Transgender Woman
The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued the state of Utah and its corrections department on Tuesday over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for discriminating against an incarcerated transgender woman. The Utah Department of Corrections failed to grant the woman, who is not named in court documents, equal access to health care services and imposed “unnecessary barriers” to treatment for gender dysphoria, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Utah district court. (Migdon, 4/2)
Colorado Sun:
New Report Shows Need For "Culturally Responsive Care" In Colorado
transgender man’s medical providers repeatedly used his birth name, even though he changed it during his transition. A doctor insulted a Latina woman while she was receiving mental health care, telling her she “needs to change her beliefs now” that she’s living in America. In parts of rural Colorado, there are so few health care providers, and so much turnover, people of color and LGBTQ people struggle to find providers from a similar background who can understand their needs. (Flowers, 4/3)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
NH Child Advocate Voices Opposition To Bills Targeting Rights Of Trans Youth
New Hampshire’s independent child advocate is opposing a set of Republican-backed bills that she says would harm LGBTQ+ youth. State lawmakers have put forward a series of bills this year targeting transgender students’ access to school sports, bathrooms and gender-affirming medical care, and requiring schools to disclose information about sexual orientation or gender identity to parents who ask. (Cuno-Booth, 4/2)