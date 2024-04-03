- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- Medical Debt Affects Much of America, but Colorado Immigrants Are Hit Especially Hard
- Heat Protections for California Workers Are in Limbo After Newsom Abandons Rules
- Attacks on Emergency Room Workers Prompt Debate Over Tougher Penalties
- Biden Administration Health Officials Brief Lawmakers On 'Low' Bird Flu Risk
- CMS Responds To Pharma Offers In Medicare Drug Price Negotiations
- White House Plan To Fix Drug Supplies Leverages Hospital Medicare Payments
Colorado is ahead of the curve on policies to prevent medical debt, but the gap between the debt load in places inhabited primarily by people of color versus non-Hispanic white residents is greater than the national average. (Rae Ellen Bichell and Lindsey Toomer, Colorado Newsline, )
Proposed rules to protect millions of workers from potentially dangerous heat inside workplaces are dead after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration refused to sign off. Labor advocates and state regulators are calling for emergency regulations before temperatures soar this summer. (Angela Hart and Samantha Young, )
In California, assaulting paramedics or other emergency medical workers in the field carries stiffer fines and jail time than assaulting emergency room staffers. State lawmakers are considering a measure that would standardize the penalties. (Sejal Parekh, )
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. ( )
Summaries Of The News:
Biden Administration Health Officials Brief Lawmakers On 'Low' Bird Flu Risk
Federal health agencies are preparing for possible new cases of human infections from the avian flu virus spreading in dairy and egg farms in the U.S. FDA, CDC, and other officials briefed congressional leaders and committees on the outlook during a call Tuesday.
Politico:
Health Agencies Brief Congress On Avian Flu
Senior Biden health officials on Tuesday briefed congressional committees and leadership, telling them that the risk to the general public from the avian flu remains low. ... Officials from the FDA, CDC, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and U.S. Department of Agriculture largely repeated publicly available information, according to one of the congressional aides who relayed details of the briefing. (Lim, 4/2)
Politico:
Marks Confident In Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile
Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine regulator, said Monday he’s confident the U.S. stockpile of avian flu-specific vaccines would work well if deployed. ... “We believe that, if we needed to, they would be reasonably good matches,” Marks said at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington, responding to Lauren’s question about whether the stockpiled vaccines would be effective against the avian flu strain. Whether the federal government would activate new vaccine production depends on how the situation unfolds, Marks indicated. (Lim and Gardner, 4/2)
The Washington Post:
How Prepared The U.S. Is For A Bird Flu Pandemic
Federal officials are preparing for the possibility of additional human cases of bird flu, testing components to create a vaccine after a Texas dairy worker was infected with the highly virulent virus, even as they stress the United States remains far from needing to activate a full-blown emergency response. Two candidate vaccine viruses — essentially the building blocks manufacturers use to produce a vaccine — appear well matched to protect against the H5N1 strain circulating among dairy cattle and birds, according to federal health officials. (Roubein and Sun, 4/2)
In bird flu news from across the country —
CIDRAP:
Tests Confirm Avian Flu On New Mexico Dairy Farm; Probe Finds Cats Positive
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service yesterday announced that tests have now confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a New Mexico dairy herd. ... And in another development, Texas officials yesterday said that cats showing illness signs in the dairy farm settings were also positive for the virus. So far, the virus has now been confirmed on seven Texas farms, along with two in Kansas, and one each from New Mexico and Michigan. (Schnirring, 4/2)
AP:
Largest Fresh Egg Producer In The US Has Found Bird Flu At Texas, Michigan Plants
The largest producer of fresh eggs in the U.S. said Tuesday it had temporarily halted production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found in chickens, and officials said the virus had also been detected at a poultry facility in Michigan. Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. said in a statement that approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets, about 3.6% of its total flock, were destroyed after the infection, avian influenza, was found at a facility in Parmer County, Texas. (Miller, 4/3)
The Hill:
Major Poultry Farm To Cull Nearly 2 Million Chickens After Positive Bird Flu Test
“This is absolutely devastating news for Cal-Maine and the entire Panhandle region which has already suffered so much already,” Commissioner Sid Miller said, referring to devastating wildfires in recent months. “Given this latest development, all producers must practice heightened biosecurity measures,” he continued. “The rapid spread of this virus means we must act quickly.” (Robertson, 4/2)
Also —
CMS Responds To Pharma Offers In Medicare Drug Price Negotiations
Negotiations over the prices of 10 prescriptions drugs proceed to the next phase, as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say they have rejected initial price offers from manufacturers, Politico reports. Each company will have three chances to meet with CMS during the negotiations, with final prices to be announced on Aug. 1.
Politico:
CMS Rejects Drugmaker Price Offers, Kick-Starting Medicare Talks
CMS said Tuesday it shot down drugmakers’ price offers for 10 pharmaceuticals subject to Medicare price negotiations, kicking off talks expected to stretch through the summer. The agency’s decision is the latest development in a negotiation process created by the Inflation Reduction Act. Officials touted the prospect of savings for those on Medicare, but the final prices won’t take effect until 2026. (King, 4/2)
Reuters:
US Takes Next Step In Medicare Drug Price Negotiations With Pharma Companies
The agency overseeing Medicare, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), picked the first 10 drugs for negotiation in August and sent its initial price offers in February. The companies involved had until March 1 to respond and all did so. Each company can meet with CMS up to three times for further negotiations before a final price is announced on Aug. 1. The negotiated prices will come into effect in 2026. (4/2)
In other news —
CNBC:
Health Insurer Stocks Slide As Medicare Advantage Rates Disappoint
Shares of U.S. health insurers fell Tuesday after the Biden administration didn’t boost payments for private Medicare plans as much as the insurance industry and investors had hoped. (Constantino, 4/2)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Finalizes Network Rules For Exchange Plans
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made some tweaks to the health insurance exchanges in a final rule published Tuesday. The regulation establishes network adequacy standards based on the time and distance patients have to travel for in-network care beginning in 2026 and aligns the annual open enrollment period for state-based exchanges with the federal sign-up campaign. The final rule is consistent with what the agency proposed in November. (Berryman, 4/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare Keeps Getting Tougher For Health Insurers
Medicare Advantage plans had already been facing an unusual rise in medical costs. Now, the payments they get from the government also are squeezing them from the other side. Late Monday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would leave an earlier payment proposal unchanged, which came as a big disappointment to investors who had expected an increase. On Tuesday morning, insurance giants were tumbling, with Humana declining nearly 10%. Centene and UnitedHealth were down by less. (Wainer, 4/2)
Bloomberg Law:
Rural Hospitals Seek Help As Private Medicare Patients Increase
Rapid enrollment growth in Medicare managed care plans is creating another layer of economic uncertainty for beleaguered rural hospitals. The number of rural beneficiaries enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans jumped nearly 48%, from 6.3 million to 9.2 million, between 2019 and 2023, according to health consulting firm Chartis. By 2023, 44% of rural beneficiaries were enrolled in MA plans, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. But rural hospitals say MA plans often pay less than traditional Medicare, don’t cover as many services, and are more likely to deny or delay coverage through prior authorization. (Pugh, 4/3)
Also —
MPR News:
‘Overdue For Action’: Pharmacists Press For Financial Help, Changes To Prevent Closures
Independent pharmacists on Tuesday urged lawmakers to take action to boost their Medicaid reimbursement rates to help them stay afloat financially. Without a lifeline, a group representing pharmacists said some around the state would have to close their doors in coming months. The request comes as more independent pharmacies face financial strains. Roughly 34 percent of independent pharmacies closed between 2018 and 2023, compared to 20 percent of retail pharmacy chains. (Ferguson, 4/2)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Walgreens Medicare-Medicaid Whistleblower Lawsuit Moves Forward
A federal judge has given the green light for a whistleblower lawsuit contending that Walgreens violated U.S. and Illinois false claims statutes by steering Medicare and Medicaid patients to its own pharmacy by waiving co-pays. In a case that's been kicked around for about a decade after several amendments and the U.S. and Illinois governments trying to hop aboard, Judge John F. Kness, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled on March 29 that the complaint brought by two former Walgreens pharmacy technicians could continue. (Asplund, 4/2)
NPR:
Mental Health Care Is Hard To Find, Especially If You Have Medicare Or Medicaid
With rates of suicide and opioid deaths rising in the past decade and children's mental health declared a national emergency, the United States faces an unprecedented mental health crisis. But access to mental health care for a significant portion of Americans — including some of the most vulnerable populations — is extremely limited, according to a new government report released Wednesday. The report ... finds that Medicare and Medicaid have a dire shortage of mental health care providers. (Chatterjee, 4/3)
White House Plan To Fix Drug Supplies Leverages Hospital Medicare Payments
The plan will base Medicare pay to hospitals on how well the facilities' business practices aim at avoiding drug shortages. Meanwhile, supplies of Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro are in short supply through April, and ADHD meds shortages drag on.
Stat:
White House Offers New Plan To Address Drug Shortages
The White House at long last published a plan to stem drug shortages, and it involves basing Medicare pay to hospitals on whether hospitals adopt business practices that avoid shortages. The White House formed a task force at the beginning of 2023 to deal with the issue of persistent drug shortages, including cancer drugs. As of late last summer, lawmakers working on drug shortage legislation hadn’t spoken to the task force and didn’t know who was in charge of it. (Wilkerson, 4/2)
Reuters:
Some Doses Of Lilly's Mounjaro In Tight Supply Through April, US FDA Says
Four doses of Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro would remain in tight supply through 2024 due to soaring demand, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website showed. The regulator noted limited availability of 7.5, 10, 12.5, and 15 milligram doses through April, while lower doses were listed as "available". The FDA had previously said that three doses would have limited availability through early March. (4/2)
Axios:
More Americans Forgoing ADHD Meds As Shortages Drag On
Shortages of commonly prescribed drugs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have stretched on for nearly 18 months, with no clear end in sight for many Americans who've found it difficult if not impossible to get the treatments. Why it matters: As demand for stimulants like Adderall and Vyvanse soared, the fill rate for such prescriptions has dropped more than 10% in two years, according to a new analysis from health analytics firm Truveta. (Reed, 4/3)
In other administration news —
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Vanda's Drug For Treatment Of Bipolar Disorder
The U.S. FDA approved Vanda Pharmaceuticals' drug to treat manic and mixed episodes associated with a type of bipolar disorder, the company said on Tuesday, marking the second approval for the treatment. Shares of the Washington, D.C.-based company jumped 16% after the bell. Fanapt, which was initially approved in 2009 as a treatment for schizophrenia, faces a potential loss of exclusivity in 2027. (4/2)
Reuters:
Abbott's Heart Valve Repair Device Gains US FDA Approval
Abbott Laboratories, opens new tab said on Tuesday the U.S. FDA has approved its heart valve repair device for patients with a potentially fatal heart disease, just months after rival Edwards Lifesciences, opens new tab received the regulator's nod for its device. The Abbott device, TriClip, aims to treat tricuspid regurgitation (TR), which occurs when the valve separating the right lower chamber of the heart from the right upper does not close properly, causing blood to flow backwards. (Singh, 4/2)
In other news —
Modern Healthcare:
Joint Commission Considers Stronger Suicide Prevention Standards
The Joint Commission is considering whether its hospital accreditation standards should include more requirements tied to suicide prevention efforts.The accrediting body already has standards intended to prevent suicide among patients treated for behavioral health conditions once they are discharged. However, there are no standards for other patients related to detailed safety planning, including how individuals are transitioned to outpatient care providers and how access to lethal weapons is restricted. (Devereaux, 4/2)
CIDRAP:
Alaskapox Virus Renamed As Borealpox Virus
The Alaska Department of Health (ADH) announced that it has been consulting with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to change the name of the Alaskapox virus to “borealpox virus,” with the renaming taking effect with the start of April. ADH said the name references the ecosystem where the virus was found in humans and small animal reservoirs. (Schnirring, 4/2)
The Hill:
COVID Subcommittee Chair Asks Top Science Journal Editors To Testify On Relationship With Federal Government
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, issued letters to the editors of three major science journals on Tuesday, asking them to testify on the relationship between their publications and the federal government. ... In his letters, Wenstrup stated that the hearing would be to examine “whether these journals granted the federal government inappropriate access into the scientific review or publishing process.” (Choi, 4/2)
Reuters:
Lawsuit Demands Menthol Cigarette Ban Following White House Delays
The U.S. government was sued on Tuesday by anti-smoking groups that want a ban on menthol cigarettes and blame the Biden administration for delaying it. ... The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2022 had proposed banning menthol. Health officials originally planned to publish a final rule by last August, and after missing that deadline pushed back the target date to last month. (Stempel, 4/2)
Reuters:
Parents Lose Bid To Revive Claims They Overpaid For Abbott Formula Pre-Recall
A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action by parents who say they overpaid for Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) baby formula before one of its plants was shuttered for unsanitary conditions. The parents had urged the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to conclude they had legal standing to sue Abbott, arguing that they would not have paid the purchase price for Similac and other Abbott brands if they had known of the safety risks that led to the plant shutdown and a subsequent recall. (Raymond, 4/2)
Also —
KFF Health News:
Attacks On Emergency Room Workers Prompt Debate Over Tougher Penalties
Patients hurl verbal abuse at Michelle Ravera every day in the emergency room. Physical violence is less common, she said, but has become a growing threat. Ravera, an ER nurse at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, recalled an incident in which an agitated patient wanted to leave. “Without any warning he just reached up, grabbed my glasses, and punched me in the face,” said Ravera, 54. “And then he was getting ready to attack another patient in the room.” (Parekh, 4/3)
A Focus On Women's Shrinking Abortion Options In Florida After Ruling
NPR notes that over 80,000 Floridians seek abortions in a typical year, about 1 in 12 across the country...but after a ruling that allowed a six week ban to go into effect, most similar abortion-seekers this year will have to find a different solution elsewhere.
The Washington Post:
Abortion Ruling By Florida Supreme Court Leaves Women With Few Options
More than 80,000 women get an abortion in Florida in a typical year — accounting for about 1 in 12 abortions in the country. Now, most of those women will need to find somewhere else to go. With the Florida Supreme Court’s decision Monday night upholding an existing 15-week ban and allowing a strict new six-week ban to take effect in 30 days, the court has cut off nearly all abortion access across the South, where all other states have either implemented similar bans or outlawed abortion entirely since Roe v. Wade was overturned. (Kitchener, 4/2)
NPR:
Florida Voters To Decide Abortion Rights
"Floridians now face a near-total abortion ban," says state House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskall. Driskall blames former President Donald Trump for creating the atmosphere that allowed the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, saying that led to the Florida Supreme Court's decision that "threatens the health and lives of women in Florida and across the South." The six-week ban is set to go into effect in May. (McCarthy, 4/3)
Tampa Bay Times:
Florida Clinics To Help Women Travel Out Of State Due To 6-Week Abortion Ban
It’s a nearly 10-hour car drive from Tampa to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Wilmington, North Carolina. By plane, it’ll take about two hours to fly to the Washington, D.C., area — then another 20 minutes to drive to an abortion provider in Virginia. (O'Donnell and Ogozalek, 4/3)
The New York Times:
Biden Assails ‘Outrageous’ Florida Abortion Ruling As His Campaign Blames Trump
President Biden on Tuesday called a decision by the Florida Supreme Court to uphold a restrictive abortion law “outrageous” and “extreme,” saying that it had effectively eliminated access to the procedure across the American South. The president said in a statement that the restrictions in Florida and others enacted by Republicans across the country “are putting the health and lives of millions of women at risk.” (Rogers, 4/2)
The New York Times:
Florida’s Abortion Ballot Question Presents An Opportunity For Democrats
The nation’s third-largest state, once the biggest battleground in presidential politics, has become less important as its election results have trended repeatedly toward the political right. Few consider it a true swing state anymore.But three rulings from the Florida Supreme Court on abortion and marijuana, released on Monday, may inject new life into Democratic campaigns before the general election on Nov. 6. (Mazzei, 4/2)
In other abortion news —
The Hill:
Backers Of Arizona Abortion Amendment Say They Have Signatures For Ballot
Groups working to enshrine abortion rights in Arizona’s constitution said Tuesday they have collected enough signatures to put the amendment on the ballot in November. Arizona for Abortion Access — a coalition of organizations including the ACLU of Arizona, Reproductive Freedom for All Arizona and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona — announced they have so far collected more than 500,000 voter signatures, with more than three months left until the July 3 submission deadline. (Weixel, 4/2)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Planned Parenthood Now Can Sedate Patients During IUD Insertion
Health workers at Planned Parenthood’s Fairview Heights clinic this week began offering patients sedation before they undergo procedures to insert intrauterine devices, which are placed in the uterus to prevent pregnancy. The devices have been used for decades, but many patients describe waves of pain when a nurse or doctor inserts them. Patients have long endured the uncomfortable procedure, but providers are now considering offering women the option of sedation to make the insertion less unpleasant. (Fentem, 4/2)
The Hill:
Democratic Senator Eyeing Bill To Repeal Comstock Act
Congressional Democrats are strategizing over legislation to repeal the Comstock Act, the 19th century anti-vice law that’s being eyed by conservative activists to potentially enact a national abortion ban. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said in a New York Times op-ed Tuesday that she wants to introduce a bill “to take away the Comstock Act as a tool to limit reproductive freedom.” (Weixel, 4/2)
The New York Times:
Trump Will Address Abortion Issue Next Week, He Says
Donald J. Trump, appearing in two crucial swing states on Tuesday, avoided discussing abortion but teased that he would address the issue “next week,” once again demurring on taking a clear position on the issue after two Florida Supreme Court rulings shook up the 2024 campaign in the former president’s home state. (Cameron, 4/2)
Survey Shines Light On Health Care Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ People
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are twice as likely to experience discrimination in health care, a survey found. Separately, the Department of Justice is suing Utah and its corrections department for discriminating against a trans woman.
The Hill:
LGBTQ Americans Twice As Likely To Experience Discrimination In Health Care: Poll
A new survey found that LGBTQ Americans are twice as likely to experience discrimination in their health care. The survey, conducted by KFF, noted that members of the LGBTQ community have historically faced disparities while receiving health care, including challenges to accessing mental and physical health care. (Irwin, 4/2)
The Hill:
DOJ Sues Utah, State Corrections Department For Discriminating Against Transgender Woman
The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued the state of Utah and its corrections department on Tuesday over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for discriminating against an incarcerated transgender woman. The Utah Department of Corrections failed to grant the woman, who is not named in court documents, equal access to health care services and imposed “unnecessary barriers” to treatment for gender dysphoria, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Utah district court. (Migdon, 4/2)
Colorado Sun:
New Report Shows Need For "Culturally Responsive Care" In Colorado
transgender man’s medical providers repeatedly used his birth name, even though he changed it during his transition. A doctor insulted a Latina woman while she was receiving mental health care, telling her she “needs to change her beliefs now” that she’s living in America. In parts of rural Colorado, there are so few health care providers, and so much turnover, people of color and LGBTQ people struggle to find providers from a similar background who can understand their needs. (Flowers, 4/3)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
NH Child Advocate Voices Opposition To Bills Targeting Rights Of Trans Youth
New Hampshire’s independent child advocate is opposing a set of Republican-backed bills that she says would harm LGBTQ+ youth. State lawmakers have put forward a series of bills this year targeting transgender students’ access to school sports, bathrooms and gender-affirming medical care, and requiring schools to disclose information about sexual orientation or gender identity to parents who ask. (Cuno-Booth, 4/2)
Experts: Opioid Use Disorder Sufferers Dehumanized By Health Workers
Politico quotes the deputy assistant administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration saying that oftentimes, medical professionals call sufferers "them" and say they don't want to deliver treatment. Separately, NIDA's director has positive hopes for beating the opioid crisis.
Politico:
Docs Don't Want To Treat 'Them'
According to Thomas Prevoznik, deputy assistant administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration. ... “The biggest thing I heard and continue to hear from prescribers and pharmacists … is they continue to call those who suffer from opioid use disorder ‘them,’ like they don’t want ‘them,’ they don’t want to treat ‘them’ in their practice,” Prevoznik said. That attitude was an eye-opener for the DEA, he said, noting that people with opioid use disorder are “our family members, our neighbors, our friends. … They’re dying. This has to become part of mainstream health care,” he said. (Paun, Reader and Schumaker, 4/2)
Politico:
NIDA Director Nora Volkow: We Will Overcome The Overdose Crisis
Dr. Nora Volkow, who has led the National Institute on Drug Abuse for more than two decades, said she is convinced America will overcome the ongoing drug overdose death crisis that killed nearly 110,000 people last year. “We are much better than fentanyl, we are much, much better than the drug dealers,” she told participants at the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit Tuesday. (Paun, 4/2)
In other news —
Newsweek:
Demand For Weight-Loss Drugs Spikes Despite Horror Stories
Since weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro first hit the market, patients have shared horror story symptoms and even complained of how the pounds pile back on when they stop taking the medication. Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, stomach pain and other gastrointestinal issues are just some of the common side effects listed. However, even if you make it through these, some patients say the weight loss goes into reverse once you're off the drug again. (Blake, 4/2)
North Carolina Health News:
Where Is $835 Million Mental Health Being Spent?
The first few years of the Formerly Incarcerated Transitions (FIT) Wellness program were limited to helping people in Wake County with mental illness who had recently been released from state prison. Evan Ashkin, a family physician from UNC Health who helped found the program in 2017, said that FIT Wellness was able to serve 45 to 50 people a year in this “very vulnerable population.” That meant helping them get connected to psychiatric services, housing and employment — in short, services that would enable them to succeed. (Hoban, 4/3)
Fortune Well:
CT Colonography: What To Know About Virtual Colonoscopy Mark Cuban Says Saves Time, Money
If you’re between the ages of 45 and 85, you should have a colorectal cancer screening routine in place, per the American Cancer Society (ACS). But a colonoscopy isn’t the only option to take charge of your gastrointestinal health. You can choose from noninvasive screening methods: computed tomography (CT) colonography and/or a stool-based test. ... In short, it’s an X-ray exam that doesn’t require sedation or anesthesia. (Leake, 4/3)
AP:
AP Exclusive: EPA Didn't Declare A Public Health Emergency After Fiery Ohio Derailment
The aftermath of last year’s fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio doesn’t qualify as a public health emergency because widespread health problems and ongoing chemical exposures haven’t been documented, federal officials said. The Environmental Protection Agency never approved that designation after the February 2023 Norfolk Southern derailment even though the disaster forced the evacuation of half the town of East Palestine and generated many fears about potential long-term health consequences of the chemicals that spilled and burned. (Funk, 4/3)
Researchers Find 'Acid Wall' Clue To Cancer's Immune System Defenses
The discovery may open new avenues for drug development targeting cancer cells. Also in the news: local "decolonization" efforts and multidrug-resistant pathogens; heart failure and e-cigarettes; left-handedness; and more.
Newsweek:
Scientists Discover How Cancer Creates 'Acid Wall' Against Immune System
Scientists have made a breakthrough discovery in our understanding of how cancer cells evade our immune systems. The findings, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, open new avenues for drug development in cancer research to better support our immune systems in killing cancer cells. Cancer cells have three main ways of interacting with our immune systems: They can hide, fight back or erect a physical barrier. It is this third tactic that the team at University of Texas Southwestern has been investigating. (Dewan, 4/2)
CIDRAP:
Regional Decolonization Effort Linked To Fewer Infections, Deaths From Multidrug-Resistant Pathogens
A decolonization program implemented at a network of healthcare facilities in southern California significantly reduced the prevalence of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) on patients' skin, researchers reported yesterday in JAMA. But the overall impact of the intervention went beyond reduced MDRO colonization. The regional collaboration ... also resulted in reduced infections, hospitalizations, hospitalization-related costs, and deaths. (Dall, 4/2)
The Hill:
E-Cigarette Users 20 Percent More Likely To Develop Heart Failure: Study
People who use e-cigarettes are 19 percent more likely to develop heart failure, compared to those who have never used them, a new study published Tuesday revealed. The data point was included in one of the largest prospective studies to date on the link between vaping and heart failure. The findings of the study are being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) annual scientific session. (Fortinsky, 4/2)
CIDRAP:
Study Describes More Severe Pediatric Mental Health Crises During Pandemic
Children visiting the emergency department (ED) for mental health crises during the pandemic had longer stays and more severe diagnoses, according to a new study in Academic Emergency Medicine. The study was based on ED visits to nine US hospitals participating in the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network Registry from 2017 to 2022. (Soucheray, 4/2)
Reuters:
Roivant's Anti-Inflammatory Drug Shows Promise In Mid-Stage Study
Roivant Sciences' (ROIV.O) experimental drug to treat non-infectious uveitis helped reduce symptoms of the inflammatory eye disease in a mid-stage study, sending the biotech firm's shares up nearly 8% on Tuesday. At least three analysts said the data surpassed their expectations and showed that the drug could benefit patients more than Abbvie's (ABBV.N) Humira, which is the only targeted therapy approved for the condition. (Satija, 4/2)
Reuters:
Gene Involved In Cell Shape Offers Clues On Left-Handedness
Why are some people left-handed while most are righties? That is an area of active research, and a new study sheds light on a genetic component of left-handedness in some people. Researchers identified rare variants of a gene involved in controlling the shape of cells and found them to be 2.7 times more common in left-handed people. ... The researchers said the study shows that this gene, called TUBB4B, may play a role in the development of the brain asymmetry that underlies the determination of a dominant hand. (Dunham, 4/2)
Newsweek:
Scientists Create Six-Limbed Mouse With Legs Instead Of Genitals
Scientists have created a 6-legged mouse embryo with an extra pair of hindlimbs at the expense of their external genitalia. But far from creating a monster, this rudimentary rodent provides important insights into the early stages of animal development and uncovers secrets about our own evolution. ... A team of researchers at the Gulbenkian Science Institute in Oeiras, Portugal, inactivated the gene encoding the Tgfbr1 receptor halfway through the development of mouse embryos. Their results were published in the journal Nature Communications. (Dewan, 4/2)
The New York Times:
The Organ Is Still Working. But It’s Not In A Body Anymore
On some level, the human liver in the operating room at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago was alive. Blood circulating through its tissues delivered oxygen and removed waste products, and the organ produced bile and proteins that are essential to the body. But the donor had died a day earlier, and the liver lay inside a boxy plastic device. The organ owed its vitality to this machine, which was preserving it for transplantation into a needy patient. (Alcorn, 4/2)
Bavarian Nordic Launches Mpox Vaccine As Commercial Product
The vaccine can now be made available outside of designated clinics that were administering doses from the U.S. government's supply. U.S. mpox cases are racing ahead of last year's levels. Also in the news: Genmab, Providence, Aegis, and more.
CIDRAP:
Bavarian Nordic Announces Commercial Launch Of Mpox Vaccine
Bavarian Nordic today announced the commercial launch of its vaccine against mpox and smallpox, which means the vaccine will now be available outside of designated clinics that were tapped to administer doses from the US government's vaccine supply. The development comes as US mpox cases are outpacing activity reported last year at this time. (Schnirring, 4/2)
On other industry developments —
Stat:
Genmab To Buy ProfoundBio, Picking Up Targeted Chemotherapies
The Danish firm Genmab said Wednesday it would acquire ProfoundBio for $1.8 billion in cash, the latest in a string of 10-figure deals tied to the booming field of targeted chemotherapies. The purchase will give Genmab ProfoundBio’s three drug candidates in trials, including one called Rina-S that is in a Phase 2 study for ovarian cancer, as well as preclinical programs. Rina-S is also being explored as a therapy in other solid tumors. (Joseph, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Providence Launches Praia Health Following $20M Funding Round
Providence is spinning off a patient portal company from its incubator program, the health system said Tuesday. The Renton, Washington-based Catholic health system Providence is spinning out consumer engagement technology company Praia Health. Praia also received a $20 million Series A funding round as part of the spinoff. (Turner, 4/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Aegis Ventures Launches Digital Consortium With 9 Providers
Nine health systems, including Northwell Health and Memorial Hermann Health, System joined a digital consortium led by startup studio Aegis Ventures. Aegis, which creates, invests and operates digital health companies, said Tuesday the consortium will develop, invest in and deploy digital health solutions. (Perna, 4/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Risant Health Emerges As Kaiser-Geisinger Deal Closes
Kaiser Permanente has acquired Geisinger Health and folded it into Risant Health, a new nonprofit formed to create a national value-based care network. The deal between Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, part of Kaiser Permanente, and Geisinger closed Sunday, almost a year after it was announced. It may be more years before it's known whether Kaiser's ambitious strategy, which hinges on the acquisitions of multiple health systems into Risant, is achievable. (Hudson, 4/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Intermountain Health's Closed Saltzer Health Sites Find Buyers
Four care sites formerly operated by Intermountain Health's shuttered multispecialty physician group Saltzer Health are under new ownership. Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System has acquired Saltzer's Ten Mile Ambulatory Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho, along with two urgent care centers, according to a Monday news release. (DeSilva, 4/2)
Potentially More Than 1 Million People In Colorado Have Medical Debt
The Colorado Sun and KFF Health News take a closer look at the scale, impact, and causes of medical debt in Colorado. In other news from around the country, worker heat protections in California, polychlorinated biphenyls at North Carolina State University, and more.
Colorado Sun:
How Medical Debt Works In Colorado, Explained In Seven Charts
Picture a room with 100 people in it — just regular adults, people with jobs and monthly bills and credit scores. In America, if that room contains a sufficient cross section of the population, as many as 40 people will have debt stemming from medical or dental care, according to one national survey. Two out of every five. Now zoom in and apply that to Colorado, which national data suggests is fairly average when it comes to the number of people with medical debt. That’s potentially well over 1 million adults in the state with outstanding health care bills or medical debt. (Ingold, 4/3)
KFF Health News:
Medical Debt Affects Much Of America, But Colorado Immigrants Are Hit Especially Hard
In February, Norma Brambila’s teenage daughter wrote her a letter she now carries in her purse. It is a drawing of a rose, and a note encouraging Brambila to “keep fighting” her sickness and reminding her she’d someday join her family in heaven. Brambila, a community organizer who emigrated from Mexico a quarter-century ago, had only a sinus infection, but her children had never seen her so ill. “I was in bed for four days,” she said. Lacking insurance, Brambila had avoided seeking care, hoping garlic and cinnamon would do the trick. (Bichell and Toomer, 4/3)
In other health developments across the nation —
KFF Health News:
Heat Protections For California Workers Are In Limbo After Newsom Abandons Rules
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has abandoned proposed protections for millions of California workers toiling in sweltering warehouses, steamy kitchens, and other dangerously hot workplaces — upending a regulatory process that had been years in the making. The administration’s eleventh-hour move, which it attributed to the cost of the new regulations, angered workplace safety advocates and state regulators, setting off a mad scramble to implement emergency rules before summer. (Hart and Young, 4/3)
Politico:
Lawmakers Raise Hospital Charity Care Concerns In Murphy Budget
State lawmakers on Tuesday pushed Department of Health officials for more details on how hospitals might be affected by Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal to reroute charity care funds to a new Medicaid program. Murphy’s FY25 budget proposes a total of $137.2 million for charity care funding for hospitals, a reduction of $204.8 million compared to the FY24 budget. The state's charity care program reimburses hospitals for care provided to uninsured and underinsured patients. (Han, 4/2)
USA Today:
NC State's Poe Hall, PCBs, Linked To Over 150 Cancer Cases In Students
North Carolina State University alumni who attended classes at Poe Hall may have been exposed to a possible carcinogen as reported cancer cases among the former students have risen to 150, according to reports. Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were detected in building materials in October or November 2023 prompting Chancellor Randy Woodson and Vice Chancellor Warwick Arden to close Poe Hall and "bring in professionals to conduct more comprehensive testing," Arden said during a 39-minute webinar last week. (Limehouse, 4/2)
The Star Tribune:
Nurses Want Hennepin County To Take Back Control Of HCMC
Nearly four months after the Hennepin County Board implemented more financial oversight of the organization that runs HCMC, nurses say working conditions have not changed and the hospital needs new leadership. They want commissioners to take back control of the safety-net hospital from Hennepin Healthcare System, an organization created by the County Board over a decade ago to run the county's health care facilities. (Magan, 4/2)
Viewpoints: Too Many Americans Can't Afford Health Insurance; Why Is Lyme Disease So Ignored?
Editorial writers tackle health insurance, Lyme disease, Dengue fever, and more.
Bloomberg:
Health Care Is Too Expensive In The US. A Public Option Could Help
America’s approach to health care is an outlier among the world’s rich countries, and not in a good way. Extraordinarily complex and hideously expensive, it still manages to leave some 26 million people without coverage. The Affordable Care Act of 2010 made notable progress, but failed to solve the pressing problems of high costs and less-than-universal access. (4/2)
Newsweek:
Lyme Disease Is Quietly Debilitating Millions Of Americans And Future Generations
It was May 2013 when I was diagnosed with "the summer flu." I was bedridden with fevers, chills, and body aches. My hands, feet, and face started tingling, and I could no longer turn my head. It was my boss who first suggested I might have Lyme disease. A long-time resident of Martha's Vineyard, she knew something I didn't—the Vineyard is infested with ticks. Even still, I struggled to find a doctor who would treat me. (Lindsay Keys, 4/2)
The New York Times:
Dengue Fever Is Surging And We’re Looking The Other Way
Dengue, a mosquito-borne illness, is surging through Latin America and the Caribbean, including in Puerto Rico, where a public health emergency was declared last week. This year is likely to be the worst on record, in part because of El Niño-driven temperature spikes and extreme weather linked to climate change. As temperatures rise and precipitation patterns grow more erratic, the problem will get only worse. (Deborah Heaney, 4/3)
The Washington Post:
Republicans’ Abortion Problem Intensifies
Republicans’ zealotry for forced-birth laws might be the best thing ever to happen to the pro-choice movement. “A record 59 percent of surveyed Americans believe abortion should be legal, according to a new Fox News poll,” the Hill reported last week. “Support for abortion rights has increased by double digits since early 2022, just before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.” The Supreme Court’s decision shredding Roe v. Wade “created a cascading effect of abortion restrictions in Republican-controlled states nationwide and sparked a new movement of abortion rights activism.” (Jennifer Rubin, 4/2)
Bloomberg:
Medicare Advantage Companies Can Live With A Slower Gravy Train
The Medicare Advantage program — under which private companies are paid to administer Medicare health plans — has proved a remarkably profitable business over the past couple of decades. Now, the Biden administration is taking responsible steps to rein in the gravy train a bit, and the industry and its investors are losing their minds. (Jonathan Levin, 4/3)