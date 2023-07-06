That Worryingly High BMI Figure? It’s Not Linked To Higher Death Risk
NBC News reports on a new study that says BMI figures considered in the range of overweight or even obese are not necessarily linked with a higher risk of death. Separately, researchers have found that depression after a traumatic brain injury is its own condition, distinct from others.
NBC News:
High BMI Is Not Associated With Higher Risk Of Death, Study Finds
A body mass index in the range considered overweight, or even obese, is not necessarily associated with a higher risk of death, a new study has found. The research is the latest addition to a growing body of evidence that suggests BMI alone is not an accurate indicator of a person's health. (Pandey, 7/6)
NBC News:
Depression After TBI Is A Distinct Condition, Study Finds. That Could Change How It's Treated
Depression after a traumatic brain injury, such as a concussion, may be a distinct condition, different from other types of depression, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The findings are a step forward in understanding how depression can be treated differently in people with traumatic brain injury, or TBI, who often do not respond to psychotherapy and medication. The researchers are even proposing a separate name for the condition: TBI affective syndrome. (Sullivan, 7/5)
Fox News:
Athletes, Lawmakers And Health Experts Unite To Promote CPR And AED Training
Fewer than 40% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients receive CPR before EMS teams arrive, according to the American Heart Association. Even fewer patients are treated with an automated external defibrillator or AED. New initiatives and partnerships are working to change that, with the goal of doubling the survival rate for heart attacks. (Baier and Munneke, 7/5)
NBC News:
BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled For Possible Peanut Contamination
BelVita breakfast sandwiches were recalled because of possible peanut contamination, the company said, noting that there have been reports of allergic reactions to the biscuits. (Burke, 7/5)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest ‘KFF Health News Minute’
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Regulators struggle to keep candy-flavored e-cigarettes away from children and a KFF Health News investigation finds racial inequities in a federal program to help rural moms. (7/5)