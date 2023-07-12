To Fight Lack Of Diversity, Effort Aims To Build Huge Medical Image Library
Axios covers a campaign to create the "world's largest library" of diverse medical imagery. The news outlet also tackles accusations that the health industry's cyber defenses are falling short. Hospital rankings, funding for digital health care efforts, and more are also in the news.
Axios:
Campaign Aims To Create "World’s Largest Library" Of Diverse Medical Illustrations
Chidiebere Ibe, whose illustration of a Black fetus went viral a year and a half ago, is helping launch a campaign to diversify images used in medical textbooks and diagnosis manuals. The scarcity of such illustrations is an example of — and can lead to — racial inequities in health care. (Franco, 7/11)
Axios:
Health Care's Cyber Defenses Fall Short
A massive data breach affecting 11 million HCA Healthcare patients provided a stark reminder this week of how often the defenses of America's largest health care organizations are hacked. The hospital industry keeps sensitive personal data that is among the highest value assets on the black market — and experts predict further attacks will get harder to thwart. (Reed, 7/12)
USA Today:
Best US Hospitals: Why Experts Say Patients Need Health Rankings
Researchers and patient advocates say the U.S. health care system is complex and hospital rankings will always fall short. They argue, however, transparency is important for patients to make informed decisions and for providers to improve quality. And, there’s not really a better alternative, said Michael Millenson, an expert on quality care and patient safety. (Rodriguez, 7/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Digital Health Funding Down, But At-Home Care Still Hot: Report
Digital health companies are pulling in less funding, though sectors such as at-home care and generative artificial intelligence are still attracting investors. The average deal size in the first half of the year dropped to $24.8 million, a $1.7 million decrease from the 2022 average, according to data from Rock Health, a research and digital health venture firm. About 41% of the deals were not publicly classified with a series or round label, possibly signifying valuation shortfalls or declines in investments from prior rounds. (Turner, 7/11)
Also —
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Nurse Staffing Minimum Bill Gains Support From Penn Medicine CEO
Penn Medicine CEO Kevin Mahoney supports a bill that would impose nurse staffing minimums on Pennsylvania hospitals, while nurse leaders of nearly every other health system in the Philadelphia area have signed a letter in opposition. (Gutman, 7/11)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Cancer Center In Camden Expands With Help From Cooper, Rowan And Coriell
A new cancer research center in Camden aims to bolster South Jersey’s research profile by pooling resources from three leading local health institutions. The Camden Cancer Research Center is a $30-million collaboration between the Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, and Cooper University Health Care. (Cooper’s health system is also home to a MD Anderson Cancer Center.) (Ke Li, 7/12)
Modern Healthcare:
UVA Health-Riverside Health Partnership Expands Statewide Reach
UVA Health on Tuesday announced a partnership with Riverside Health System, the latest move in the academic health system’s efforts to form a statewide network. Charlottesville, Virginia-based UVA Health will acquire a 5% ownership stake in Newport News, Virginia-based Riverside, which operates four acute-care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital, as well as a physical rehabilitation hospital and a critical illness recovery hospital in partnership with Select Medical. (Kacik, 7/11)