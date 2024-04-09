Transgender Catholics Express Disappointment At Vatican Statement
AP reports that transgender Catholics are dismayed by a recent Vatican document that rejects the principles of being transgender and say it shows a lack of understanding. The White House also reacted, affirming President Joe Biden's support for the trans community.
AP:
Transgender Catholics — as well as a priest who welcomes them to his parish — expressed disappointment Monday with a new Vatican document rejecting the fundamental concept of changing one’s biological sex. In essence, it was a restatement of longstanding Catholic teaching, but the dismay was heightened because recent moves by Pope Francis had encouraged some trans Catholics to hope the church might become more accepting. (Crary, 4/8)
Fox News:
White House Responds After Pope Francis Condemns 'Gender Theory,' Affirms Biden's Support For Trans Community
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced questions about Pope Francis' declaration condemning gender theory on Monday, ultimately affirming President Biden's support for the transgender community. A reporter pressed Jean-Pierre regarding the Pope's Monday document, which formally reaffirms and expands on the Catholic Church's assertion that attempts to alter an individual's immutable gender are ultimately misguided attempts to play God. Jean-Pierre declined to say what Biden thought of the document specifically, but added that he does support the transgender community. (Hagstrom, 4/8)
Politico:
Collegiate Sports NAIA Association Restricts Transgender Women From Competing In Women’s Sports
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Monday voted to bar transgender women from competing in women’s sports competitions. NAIA’s Council of Presidents unanimously voted in favor of the policy that says “only students whose biological sex is female” may participate in women’s sports. But all student athletes may participate in men’s sports. (Quilantan, 4/8)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Transgender 'Bathroom Bill' Clears Louisiana House Committee. Here's What To Know
Wading into a national debate, the Legislature on Monday advanced a bill to ban transgender people from school bathrooms, domestic violence shelters and other spaces that align with their gender identity — despite warnings the bill would put at risk millions of dollars in federal funding for shelters. The House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure agreed to advance House Bill 608 by Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, to the full House. The bill, which would require facilities to set aside bathrooms and sleeping areas for a specific sex, resembles so-called bathroom bills that have popped up in red states across the country. (Friedmann, 4/8)