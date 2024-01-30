Using Alcohol, Drugs As A Teen Linked To Psychiatric Distress

New research published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics found that teens who use cannabis, alcohol, and nicotine are more likely to have underlying mental symptoms. Separate research shows that college students suffering discrimination are more likely to report mental health challenges.

The New York Times: Teen Drug And Alcohol Use Linked To Mental Health Distress

Teenagers who use cannabis, alcohol and nicotine are more likely to have underlying psychiatric symptoms, and worse symptoms, than their peers who are not regularly using substances, new research has found. The research, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, found that such substances are linked to an array of symptoms and conditions, including anxiety, depression, hyperactivity and suicidal ideation. These findings suggest that asking adolescents about substance use may provide a powerful screening tool when looking for underlying mental health issues, researchers said. (Richtel, 1/29)

Inside Higher Ed: Discrimination Exacerbates Student Mental Health Challenges

College students who face discrimination are more likely than their peers to report high levels of social isolation, suicidal ideation and general distress to their counselors, according to a new report from the Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State University. Those rates are even higher for students who experience multiple kinds of discrimination—say, both racism and sexism. And while students who have experienced discrimination see their mental health symptoms improve in counseling at a rate similar to other students, they still leave therapy with higher overall rates of distress, isolation and suicidal ideation than their peers, the report found. (Alonso, 1/29)

Mental health news from California, Illinois, New Hampshire, and Mississippi —

Los Angeles Times: To Protect Kids, California Might Require Chronological Feeds On Social Media

Social media companies design their feeds to be as gripping as possible, with complicated algorithms shuffling posts and ads into a never-ending stream of entertainment. A new California law would require companies to shut off those algorithms by default for users under 18, and implement other mandated tweaks that lawmakers say would reduce the negative mental health effects of social media on children. (Dean, 1/29)

St. Louis Public Radio: Illinois And Google Launch Children’s Mental Health Help Portal

For years, parents and providers have criticized what they see as a disorganized system for finding children mental health care in Illinois. State leaders are hoping a new partnership will change that. The Illinois Department of Human Services is partnering with Google to launch a new centralized portal for children’s mental health care, state officials announced Monday. (Raju, 1/30)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Health Organizations Raise Concerns About Parental Consent Bill In NH Senate

A group of Republican state lawmakers wants to expand parental consent requirements for medical and mental health services provided to children. But multiple health care groups are calling the proposal unnecessary, and warning of unintended consequences. Senate Bill 573 would require public and private entities to get parents’ permission before providing or “arranging” any surgery, physical exam, medication or mental health care for their child. (Cuno-Booth, 1/29)

Mississippi Today: Another Dies Awaiting Mental Health Treatment In A Mississippi Jail

James Tatsch was not charged with any crime. But when he was found unresponsive in an isolation cell at the Alcorn County Jail on Jan. 17, he had been locked up for 12 days. He died at the local hospital. Tatsch was waiting for mental health treatment through Mississippi’s involuntary commitment process. Every year, hundreds of people going through the process are detained in county jails for days or weeks at a time while they wait for evaluations, hearings and treatment. They are generally treated like criminal defendants and receive little or no mental health care while jailed. Mississippi Today and ProPublica previously reported that since 2006, at least 14 people have died after being jailed during this process. (Taft, 1/30)

Also —

The New York Times: Canada Delays Plan To Offer Medically Assisted Death To The Mentally Ill

Canada is postponing a plan to offer people suffering from mental illnesses the option of a medically assisted death, two cabinet ministers said on Monday. The announcement by Mark Holland, the health minister, and Arif Virani, the justice minister, came after a special parliamentary committee looking into the plan concluded that there are not enough doctors, particularly psychiatrists, in the country to assess patients with mental illnesses who want to end their lives and to help them do so. (Austen, 1/29)

