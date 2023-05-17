Viewpoints: Pancreatic Cancer Vaccine Trials Are Promising; ‘Sick Buildings’ Need Upgraded Air Quality Systems

Editorial writers discuss a new cancer vaccine, indoor air quality, fat phobia, and more.

Bloomberg: Pancreatic Cancer MRNA Vaccine Moves Closer To Reality

Results from a small study of a pancreatic vaccine are promising enough to merit cautious optimism. Researchers are figuring out how to train immune cells to see and destroy cancers — even devastating ones like pancreatic cancer. (Lisa Jarvis, 5/16)

The Washington Post: CDC Guidance Opens Path To Better Indoor Air Quality

The coronavirus pandemic taught Americans to wear good masks, avoid big crowds and test often to stop the spread of viral illness. Also crucial, but not fully understood early in the crisis, is that indoor air quality is key to reducing viral transmission. (5/15)

Los Angeles Times: Ozempic For Weight Loss Is All The Rage, But So Is Fighting Fatphobia

On Tuesday morning, I sat down at my desk to fill out a couple of online questionnaires that would determine whether I harbor negative feelings about fat people and obesity in general. (Robin Abcarian, 5/17)

The New York Times: Two Decades Of Prison Did Not Prepare Me For The Horrors Of County Jail

Reports from jails across the country, from Rikers in New York to Santa Clara County’s Main Jail complex, in San Jose, Calif., have shown that mentally ill people are frequently mistreated. Families have filed lawsuits alleging that corrections officers have severely beaten mentally ill people, or let them starve or freeze to death. A 2014 internal investigation at Rikers found that almost 80 percent of the more than 100 prisoners who sustained serious injuries during altercations with corrections officers in 11 months were mentally ill. (Christopher Blackwell, 5/16)

Also —

The Washington Post: St. Jude Isn't The Only Children's Cancer Charity Worth Supporting

I was refueling my car at a gas station near my D.C. office recently when a prompt appeared on the pump: It urged me to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the nation’s largest and wealthiest pediatric cancer charities, based in Memphis. (Laurie Strongin, 5/16)

The Star Tribune: Disabled, Vulnerable, Abandoned. Enough Is Enough

The scenes playing out inside emergency departments and other hospital units throughout Minnesota are some of the most horrifying we have seen in our combined 60-plus years of working in health care. (Lewis Zeidner and Mary Beth Lardizabal, 5/16)

Chicago Tribune: US Health Care System Benefits Insurers, Not Patients

Could this be the year when America starts to shift away from the employer-sponsored health insurance model? (Sheldon Jacobson, 5/16)

Modern Healthcare: How Will Healthcare Evolve In The Post-Pandemic Era?

Last week’s ending of the public health emergency, like the World Health Organization’s recent decree that COVID-19 was no longer a global health emergency, wasn’t marked by high-fives or tossing personal protective equipment in the air like mortarboards at a school graduation. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 5/15)

