Viewpoints: Psychiatrists Are Overwhelmed And Burned Out; Music Has A Powerful Effect On Stress
Editorial writers discuss psychiatrist overwhelm, music therapy, public health issues and more.
Stat:
The Overwhelming Inbox Burden For Psychiatrists
When you’re a psychiatrist, there’s no such thing as a typical day. But if you’re working in a clinic setting (like one of us, Jessi, is currently, and the other, Simone, has done previously), one thing is for sure: You’re busy. And it’s not just about seeing patients — it’s the seemingly ever-increasing electronic messages. (Simone Bernstein and Jessica Gold, 8/28)
The Washington Post:
Music Can Serve As Therapy. Here’s How It Can Help Reduce Anxiety
Music can have a profound effect on us. It can improve our physical and mental health by helping to reduce blood pressure, alleviate stress and lead to a release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that affects our mood and sense of happiness, research shows. As a music therapist working in a hospital, I use music to help reduce anxiety in patients. A review of 19 randomized controlled trials showed “an overall decrease in self-reported anxiety” among healthy individuals after listening to music, and a study I participated in found that a music therapy session resulted in positive outcomes for some patients. (Raymond Leone, 8/25)
The New York Times:
We Have Unfinished Business With These Three Killer Diseases
Politicians have become particularly skittish about what ought to be common-sense steps to protect basic public health. The Pasteur Act, for instance, would address the antibiotic resistance crisis that threatens our entire system of medical care, but it’s been stalled in Congress for years. Funding for federal pandemic preparedness programs comes up for reauthorization in September, but its passage is in doubt. (Richard Conniff, 8/28)
The Washington Post:
What Should Parents Ask Schools About Covid Learning Loss?
As a new school year begins, parents are trying to figure out where their children stand after the dramatic learning losses of the coronavirus pandemic. School boards and lawmakers are deciding how to spend their remaining federal recovery funds — which must be designated by next fall — and where to concentrate their efforts. (Alyssa Rosenberg, 8/28)
The New York Times:
How To Make Running Errands Count As Exercise
I was physically destroyed the first time I rode my bike home from Costco lugging a trailer full of groceries. The 11-mile round trip left me with dead legs, a sore back and the sneaking suspicion I had made a mistake. A month earlier, my 23-year-old minivan broke down for the last time. Rather than replace it, I decided a new “car-free” reality would encourage a healthier lifestyle. My aching muscles questioned the viability of this plan. (Andrew Leonard, 8/26)
The CT Mirror:
Collaboration Is Key In Advancing CT's Healthcare Affordability
Connecticut hospitals work every day to deliver exceptional, accessible quality care for everyone who walks through their doors, regardless of ability to pay. Connecticut hospitals not only deliver remarkable care in times of crisis – addressing severe trauma, helping victims of violence, providing groundbreaking treatment to save lives, and maintaining emergency preparedness – they are also working to address health disparities worsened by the pandemic and to provide a wide range of services that extend beyond hospital walls to support community wellbeing and address social influencers of health, such as housing needs, food insecurity, transportation, and employment. (Jennifer Jackson, 8/28)