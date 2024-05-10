Viewpoints: Telemedicine May Be What Saves Reproductive Rights; AI Is The Future Of New Medications
Editorial writers discuss telemedicine, AI in health care, bird flu, and more.
Newsweek:
The Sky Is Falling On Abortion Rights. Telemedicine Can Help Protect Us
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe almost two years ago, it opened the door for abortion opponents in more than half the states to shut clinics and put women's rights out of state and out of reach. However, telemedicine is an option that has bloomed through the dark days post-Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. (Julie F. Kay, 5/10)
Bloomberg:
Inventing Drugs Is One Of The Most Exciting Uses Of AI
Alphabet’s artificial intelligence subsidiary, Google DeepMind, has yet again knocked the socks off scientists with its latest iteration of AlphaFold, using the tool to illuminate the intricate dance between some of life’s most important molecules. It’s an important leap towards a world where technology enables a deeper understanding of human biology and, hopefully, improves our ability to discover new drugs. (Lisa Jarvis, 5/9)
The New York Times:
Bird Flu Is Our Fault
We don’t yet know if H5N1 bird flu will spill over from animals to infect a large number of humans. Based on the few cases of transmission so far, the World Health Organization has expressed concerns that infection in humans “can cause severe disease with a high mortality rate.” (Alex Tey, 5/10)
Stat:
Use Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, Not Heat Index, To Protect Workers
A 30-year-old farm worker in North Carolina died last September on a day that was fairly typical for the state. Temperatures were in the mid-90s and the heat index, which includes humidity, was 96 degrees F. This index is often referred to as the “feels like” temperature, and is commonly used to gauge heat stress on the body. But use of the heat index to gauge whether José Arturo González Mendoza and his fellow sweet potato harvesters could work safety grossly underestimated the lethal risks at play. (Ashley Ward and Jordan Clark, 5/10)
Stat:
What Nurses Really Want: Sufficient Staffing For Patient Care
Pizza. Coloring books. Goody bags. They could be activities at a 5-year-old’s birthday party. But they’re not: These are many employers’ attempts to lift the morale of nurses on the frontlines of chronically understaffed organizations. What nurses really want are better working conditions so they can deliver the best care possible to their patients. (Karen B. Lasater and K. Jane Muir, 5/10)