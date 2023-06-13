Viewpoints: Wildfires, Air Pollution Are Only Going To Get Worse; Covid Proved US Needs New Insurance System
Editorial writers delve into these health issues and more.
The Washington Post:
The Wildfire Smoke May Be Gone. But The Health Threat Remains.
The smoke from Canada’s wildfires that engulfed the East Coast last week has dissipated, but the threat remains. With wildfires happening more frequently and in unexpected areas because of climate change, Americans will increasingly need to think about the consequences of air pollutants on their health. (Leana S. Wen, 6/12)
The New York Times:
I Studied Five Countries’ Health Care Systems. We Need To Get More Creative With Ours.
Despite just experiencing a pandemic in which over one million Americans died, health care reform doesn’t seem to be a top political issue in the United States right now. That’s a mistake. (Aaron E. Carroll, 6/13)
The Guardian:
America Is Facing A Mental Health Crisis
This country faces a longstanding mental health crisis, exacerbated by the isolation, fears and uncertainties of the pandemic. This crisis affects all generations, but has been especially devastating for young people. In America today, 40% of parents report being either extremely or very worried that their child is struggling with anxiety or depression. And they are right to be worried. (Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 6/13)
Dallas Morning News:
Community Clinics Are A Lifeline For Veterans, But Bureaucratic Missteps Remain
The 2018 MISSION Act was a huge win for the veteran community. The bipartisan effort improved accessibility by streamlining the congealed process that had existed before it through the CHOICE Act. Congress’ intent with MISSION was clear: Increase access to private doctors when the Veterans Health Administration couldn’t provide care in a reasonable time and/or distance. (Cole Lyle, 6/13)
Stat:
Diversify Hospital Leadership Teams To Protect BIPOC Patient Health
Last year, my father, a Jamaican immigrant with Medicaid insurance, passed away from a heart attack. He was only 63 years old. As he received care, he expressed discomfort with the predominantly white teams handling his case. He believed that both clinicians and non-clinical staff discriminated against him because of his racial and ethnic identity, as well as his public insurance status. (Tiffany Cornwall, 6/13)
New England Journal of Medicine:
A Slow-Moving Disaster — The Jackson Water Crisis And The Health Effects Of Racism
More than 2 million people in the United States live without indoor plumbing or usable drinking water. Although having to worry about the origin, purity, and safety of water is often considered a premodern problem or one that affects only low-income countries, events that culminated in a state of emergency for Jackson, Mississippi, in 2022 highlight the ongoing burden created by poor water infrastructure in many historically racialized communities. (Richard M. Mizelle, Jr., Ph.D., 6/10)