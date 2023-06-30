Walensky: Congress Must Help CDC Be ‘Nimble Agency Of The Future’
Dr. Rochelle Walensky's term at the helm of the CDC ends today, after what Stat calls a "bruising" 29 month tenure during covid. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a Q&A with Walensky, during which she sets out some of the goals and issues the CDC will face next.
Stat:
Walensky Prepares To Leave CDC — And Congress — After A Bruising 29 Months
Rochelle Walensky, the outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will miss aspects of leading the nation’s top public health agency when her term ends Friday. But testifying before Congress is not likely to be among them. Walensky squared off against congressional committees 17 times during her 2½ years as head of the CDC, most recently in mid-June, when she faced a grilling from Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. (Branswell, 6/29)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Q&A With CDC Director Rochelle Walensky As She Prepares To Leave
Dr. Rochelle Walensky is preparing for life after the pandemic. She announced her plans to step down as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 5, just six days before the federal government declared the end of the public health emergency. Walenksy’s tenure of just under two and a half years as head of the nation’s lead public health agency was one of the shortest of any CDC director. It was also marked by contentious political fighting over pandemic public health policies. (Thomas, 6/30)