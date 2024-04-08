Watch Out For Eye Damage During Today’s Solar Eclipse
News outlets cover advice on how to avoid eclipse-related retina damage, highlighting the use of special equipment like eclipse glasses — except for the very brief, darkest moments when you're in the moments of totality. The positive impact of the eclipse is also in the news.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
So, What Happens If You Look At A Solar Eclipse?
The injury is similar to a condition called “welder’s flash,” which affects welders who are exposed to bright light from a welding torch, or to damage suffered by those who open their eyes without goggles in a tanning bed. An eclipse-related injury to the retina wouldn’t hurt, said Sarah Zambotti, an optometrist with Allegheny Health Network, and symptoms likely wouldn’t appear for 30 minutes to even a whole day after exposure. (Sostek, 4/8)
The Washington Post:
Here’s What Not To Do To Safely Watch The Total Solar Eclipse
A total solar eclipse isn’t the kind of thing where you can just wing it. You have to wear eclipse glasses at all times when any part of the sun is visible. But there is an exception: Do not wear eclipse glasses during the brief period of “totality,” when the sun’s face is completely blocked by the moon, leaving only the glowing solar corona. (Achenbach, 4/5)
Modern Healthcare:
How The Solar Eclipse Affects Texas, Indiana, Ohio Hospitals
Hospitals in the path of Monday's solar eclipse started planning more than a year ago to limit disruptions to their operations while also serving up a little fun for employees and patients. ... Healthcare facilities in the path of totality have been working on ways to guarantee the continuation of emergency transportation and acute care services as communities anticipate the arrival of millions of tourists. (Devereaux and DeSilva, 4/5)
Los Angeles Times:
These Scientists Think Eclipse Could Help Unite Americans In Troubled Times
To hear Herodotus tell it, a total solar eclipse in 585 BC ended a five-year war between ancient kingdoms in present-day Turkey. Could another total eclipse on Monday bring an end to the partisan wars in America?The idea may sound far-fetched — until you talk with Paul Piff. The UC Irvine professor of psychology and social behavior has spent the better part of two decades researching what triggers us to set our personal needs aside and shift our focus to the greater good. (Kaplan, 4/7)