Worries Of Mass Exodus As Many Burned-Out Nurses Threaten To Quit
Almost 1 in 3 registered nurses surveyed say they're likely to seek a different job, raising the prospect of a mass exodus from the industry. Northwell Health, Tenet Healthcare, Clover Health, and more are also in health industry news.
Bloomberg:
US Nurses Threaten To Quit Post Pandemic Burnout, Risking Big Health Care Gaps
A large swath of American nurses want out of the profession, raising the threat of a mass exodus that would leave gaping holes in health care. Almost one in three registered nurses say they’re likely to seek a different job, according to a recent survey by AMN Healthcare Services Inc. A McKinsey & Co. study last month warned the US risks a shortfall of as many as 450,000 nurses. Job openings in health care surged above 2 million in April, not far short of last year’s record. (Saraiva and Tanzi, 6/24)
In other health care industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Northwell Closes Maternal Health Disparities With AI Chatbot
Northwell Health is trying to tackle disparities in maternal health with the help of an artificial intelligence chatbot. The Northwell Health Pregnancy Chats tool, developed in collaboration with Conversa Health, guides patients through their prenatal and postpartum journeys while assessing social barriers and mental health issues. (Hartnett, 6/23)
Fox News:
AI Helps Dentists Catch More Cavities And Gum Disease: It's 'Unbiased' And Gives 'More Accurate' Diagnoses
Gum disease (periodontitis) affects more than 47% of Americans — or nearly 65 million people — including former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who recently announced he has the condition. As artificial intelligence continues to expand into dental and medical uses, dentists are relying on the technology to quickly and accurately detect and prevent periodontitis, decay, bone loss and other gum health issues. (Rudy. 6/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Tenet Healthcare Names Sun Park As CFO
Tenet Healthcare Corp. named Sun Park as its next chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. Park will serve as executive vice president from July 11 through Dec. 31 before transitioning to the CFO role, the Dallas-based for-profit system said in a Friday news release. Since 2018, Park served as executive vice president and group CFO for pharmaceutical distribution and strategic global sourcing at AmerisourceBergen. He joined AmerisourceBergen in 2012 to lead the pharmaceutical giant's strategy and development. (Hudson, 6/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Clover Health Lawsuits: 7 Shareholder Fraud Cases Settled
Clover Health has settled the last seven lawsuits alleging the Medicare Advantage insurer duped shareholders by concealing it was the subject of a federal fraud investigation ahead of its initial public offering. The startup did not disclose what it agreed to pay plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits filed in federal courts in Delaware and Tennessee and state courts in Delaware and New York. The proposed settlement agreements require Clover Health to strengthen its corporate governance oversight, the company announced in a news release Thursday. The deals do not represent an admission of guilt and do not include payments above the fees and expenses for plaintiffs’ attorneys, according to the company. (Tepper, 6/23)
Also —
Axios:
The Next President's $4 Trillion Problem
Whoever is in the White House in 2025 will quickly face a series of legislative deadlines with impossible price tags: $3.6 trillion in tax cuts and $350 billion in Affordable Care Act subsidies are expiring — and that's after the debt limit will need to be addressed again. Why it matters: The deadlines could force political horse-trading of epic proportions. Alternatively, gridlock or alarm over the nation's debt may lead to Americans seeing higher taxes and fewer benefits. (Owens, 6/26)