Worries Over Weed Safety Rules, Legality Varying From State To State

Stateline examines the complicated reality of state-by-state laws and safety regulations surrounding the marijuana industry, even as the drug is increasingly accepted and legalized. Also in the news: gun injuries, how witnessing violence can influence firearm carrying, paid family leave, and more.

Stateline: As More States Legalize Pot, Their Uneven Safety Rules Can Pose A Risk

Amid the growing acceptance and legalization of cannabis use across the country, a concerning reality has emerged: The state-by-state patchwork of safety regulations can leave marijuana consumers wandering through a haze of uncertainty, exposing them to potential risks. Under federal law, marijuana is illegal — period. So, it’s up to individual states to determine their own regulations and safety standards. (Hernández, 7/7)

On the gun violence epidemic —

NPR: CDC Helping States Address Gun Injuries After Years Of Political Roadblocks

Each year, Utah sees its share of accidental injuries caused by firearms. When state health officials looked carefully at the hundreds of injuries that required emergency treatment in hospitals, they found most resulted from lapses in the most basic elements of gun safety. (Neuman, 7/7)

Detroit Free Press: Witnessing Violence Linked To Carrying A Gun Among Teens, Study Finds

Reducing exposure to violence may be one way to disrupt cycles of violence among teenagers, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Michigan. Teenagers who witness violence in various forms are more likely than those who don't to carry a firearm, researchers at U-M's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention in collaboration with the Firearm Safety Among Children and Teens Consortium found. That exposure to violence doesn't necessarily need to involve a gun, the study found. (Dolan, 7/6)

ABC News: Shootings In New York City Are Down 25% So Far This Year: NYPD

Despite a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend, the number of shootings in New York City decreased in each of the last 13 weeks, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD). For the first half of 2023, shootings are down 25% compared to the same time period a year ago. So far in 2023, nearly 200 fewer people have been shot in the nation’s largest city compared to the first six months of 2022. (Katersky, 7/7)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Reuters: Wegovy Maker Novo Nordisk Sues Florida Pharmacies Over Copycat Drugs

Novo Nordisk on Thursday accused three Florida pharmacies of illegally selling products claiming to contain semaglutide, the active ingredient in the Danish drugmaker's weight loss and diabetes drugs Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus. In three separate lawsuits in Florida federal court, Novo Nordisk sought orders barring TruLife Pharmacy, Brooksville Pharmaceuticals and WellHealth Inc from selling the products, and seeking unspecified money damages. The three defendants are compounding pharmacies, which make custom drug preparations for customers. (Pierson, 7/6)

Stat: Generic Group Sues Minnesota Over A Drug Pricing Transparency Law

The trade group for generic drug companies has filed a lawsuit alleging a Minnesota law that is designed to provide transparency into prescription drug pricing is unconstitutional, the latest effort to push back against states attempting to lower the cost of medicines. (Silverman, 7/6)

The Hill: DOJ Finds South Carolina May Violate ADA In How It Treats Mentally Ill Adults

The Department of Justice (DOJ) found there is reasonable cause to believe South Carolina violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to prevent the unnecessary institutionalization of adults with serious mental illness. The DOJ said in a report released Thursday that the Palmetto State failed to provide sufficient services to prevent institutionalization and instead subsidized stays in adult care homes. (Shapero, 7/6)

AP: Budget That Includes Paid Family Leave Is Approved By Maine Lawmakers

The Maine Legislature on Thursday approved a budget addendum that includes a program allowing workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to deal with illness, to care for a relative or for the birth of a child. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has said she would sign the budget which includes startup costs for the paid family and medical leave program. It also includes an income tax cut for retirees and other provisions. (7/6)

KFF Health News: California Promises Better Care For Thousands Of Inmates As They Leave Prison

California has agreed to improve health care for newly released prison inmates who are disabled, including through a series of measures that advocates say will help almost everyone trying to make the transition from incarceration. Attorneys representing inmates say proper care during the transition from prison has long been lacking and can lead to homelessness. A recent study found that 1 in 5 Californians experiencing homelessness came from an institution such as prison or jail. (Thompson, 7/7)

KFF Health News: Medi-Cal’s Fragmented System Can Make Moving A Nightmare

When Lloyd Tennison moved from Walnut Creek to Stockton last year, he assumed his coverage under Medi-Cal, California’s safety-net health insurance program, would be transferred seamlessly. About three weeks before his May move, Tennison called the agency that administers Medi-Cal in Contra Costa County, where Walnut Creek is located, to inform them he’d be moving to San Joaquin County. (Wolfson, 7/7)

