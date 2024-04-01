Download the Data: Opioid Settlement Payouts

We encourage any news organization to use the data and localize it for your own reporting.

Terms of Use

By downloading this Database (“Data”) you agree to the following:
  • You cannot alter the underlying Data in any way.
  • You cannot republish, sell, or distribute the Database.
  • If you use the Data you must credit KFF Health News.
  • The Data is provided "as is." KFF, through its editorially independent news service KFF Health News, makes no warranties whatsoever and does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the Data. There may be errors or omissions. KFF shall not be liable to you in any way in connection with your use of the Data.
  • By using the Data you agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless KFF its parents, affiliates, trustees, directors, officers, employees, representatives, agents and assigns against any and all allegations, claims, losses, liabilities, judgments, awards, and costs, including but not limited to, any and all legal fees and expenses (including legal fees and expenses incurred in enforcing this indemnity) related in any way to your download or use of the Data.
  • KFF Health News may update the Data and if you provide an email address we will attempt to notify you of the updates.
(Note: A copy of these terms will be included in the downloadable spreadsheet.)