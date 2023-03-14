Abortion Pill Hearing Is Wednesday; Providers Brace For Disruptions
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee from Texas, had initially tried to keep the proceedings secret until the last minute because of security fears. If Kacsmaryk rules that the FDA must rescind its approval of mifepristone, patients seeking to end a pregnancy would still would be able to use misoprostol alone.
CNBC:
Federal Judge Shares Date Of Abortion Pill Hearing After Media Outlets Criticize Him For Secrecy
A federal judge in Texas publicly disclosed Monday afternoon that he scheduled a hearing in a case seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, after media outlets criticized him for attempting to keep the proceedings secret until the last minute. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas ordered oral arguments in the case to take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT, according to a court filing. The hearing will take place in Amarillo, Texas. (Kimball, 3/13)
CBS News:
Ahead Of Ruling That Could Disrupt Access To Medication Abortion, Providers Line Up Alternatives
If Kacsmaryk orders the FDA to rescind its approval of mifepristone, the process could take months, and it would not mark the end of medication abortion in the U.S. Instead, patients could use misoprostol alone, which studies show is between 80% to 100% effective and is recommended by the World Health Organization as a safe and effective alternative. To use misoprostol only, a total of 12 pills are taken in three doses every three hours. (Quinn, 3/14)
Houston Chronicle:
VP Kamala Harris Warns Abortion Pill Ban Would Embolden 'Extremists'
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday warned that if anti-abortion advocates are successful in banning a key abortion pill, "extremists and politicians" could go after any medication they do not like. "Think about what this means if extremists and politicians can override an FDA approval," Harris said. "The implications in terms of public health policy are profound." (Wermund, 3/13)
In related news from Planned Parenthood —
Stat:
Planned Parenthood CEO: Reproductive Rights Are "Nonpartisan"
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the news has been full of stories about patients crossing state lines in order to access reproductive care. What often gets left out is the accompanying confusion created by abortion restrictions. (Boodman, 3/14)