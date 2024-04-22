About 1 In 5 Could Get A Bird Flu Shot In An Emergency, Feds Say

About a fifth of the population could be vaccinated inside four months if the current bird flu outbreak crossed to people and began to spread. Meanwhile, bird flu vaccine development is "not where we need to be," according to a top WHO official.

Barron's: U.S. Could Vaccinate A Fifth Of Americans In A Bird Flu Emergency

If the virus currently causing an outbreak of avian influenza among U.S. dairy cattle were to begin spreading widely among humans, the federal government says it could distribute enough vaccines within four months to inoculate a fifth of the U.S. population. How effective that vaccine would be, and whether those doses would do enough to blunt the impact of a human pandemic, isn't clear. Two clinical trials of the vaccine likely to be used, under way since last year, have yet to produce data. (Nathan-Kazis, 4/20)

USA Today: Bird Flu, Lack Of Vaccine Prompt 'Great Concern' For Top WHO Official

World Health Organization’s top scientist said this week the recent bird flu outbreak is of “great concern” to public health, and vaccine development to halt the virus is “not where we need to be.” The virus, known as Type A H5N1, which typically circulates among poultry and wild birds, has spread to mammals, including cows, cats and at least two people in the U.S. in recent years. The new development experts are eyeing is that the virus is now passing from mammal to mammal. (Cuevas, 4/19)

Phys.org: H5N1 Strain Of Bird Flu Found In Milk: WHO

The H5N1 bird flu virus strain has been detected in very high concentrations in raw milk from infected animals, the WHO said Friday, though how long the virus can survive in milk is unknown. ... "It is important for people to ensure safe food practices, including consuming only pasteurized milk and milk products," said Wenqing Zhang, head of the global influenza program at the World Health Organization.

Stat: H5N1 Bird Flu Genetic Sequences Released By USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has been under pressure from scientists both at home and abroad to share more data on the H5N1 bird flu outbreaks in dairy cows, uploaded a large number of genetic sequences of the pathogen late Sunday. (Branswell, 4/21)

The New York Times: Scientists Fault Federal Response To Bird Flu Outbreaks On Dairy Farms

In the month since federal authorities announced an outbreak of bird flu on dairy farms, they have repeatedly reassured the public that the spate of infections does not impact the nation’s food or milk supply, and poses little risk to the public. Yet the outbreak among cows may be more serious than originally believed. In an obscure online update this week, the Department of Agriculture said there is now evidence that the virus is spreading among cows, and from cows to poultry. (Mandavilli and Anthes, 4/19)

The New York Times: Bird Flu Is Infecting More Mammals. What Does That Mean For Us?

H5N1, an avian flu virus, has killed tens of thousands of marine mammals, and infiltrated American livestock for the first time. Scientists are working quickly to assess how it is evolving and how much of a risk it poses to humans. (Mandavilli and Anthes, 4/22)

