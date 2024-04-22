- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Rural Jails Turn to Community Health Workers To Help the Newly Released Succeed
To reduce recidivism, some rural counties are hiring community health workers or peer support specialists to connect people leaving custody to mental health resources, substance use treatment, medical services, and jobs. (Lillian Mongeau Hughes, )
Medical Providers Still Grappling With UnitedHealth Cyberattack: ‘More Devastating Than Covid’
Medical providers say they're still coping with the Change Healthcare cyberattack disclosed in February even though parent company UnitedHealth Group reported that much is back to normal and its revenue is up over last year. (Samantha Liss, )
Journalists Take Stock of Opioid Settlement Payouts and Concierge Care Trend
KFF Health News staff made the rounds on state and local media in recent weeks to discuss stories they and their colleagues reported. Here’s a collection of their appearances. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
ALL ABOUT PRIORITIES
Private equity
Puts profit over patient
Life or death matter.
- Clare Gunther
Summaries Of The News:
Supreme Court To Hear Momentous Case On Abortion Care In Emergencies
Justices will hear arguments Wednesday centering on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires hospitals to provide stabilizing care. The Biden administration has told states that the federal law applies to abortion services, even in ones that have banned the procedure.
Slate:
The Absurd Case About Whether Doctors Can Let You Bleed Out In The ER Is Reaching SCOTUS
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a dispute over whether states can decline to abide by the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. EMTALA is a federal law requiring stabilizing care for all ER patients, including abortion care, even if it conflicts with a state’s own stricter abortion rules. Moyle v. United States consolidates two cases—Idaho v. United States and Moyle v. United States. (Lithwick, 4/22)
Mother Jones:
With This Week’s Abortion Case, Supreme Court Faces Grim Reality Of Overturning Roe
Reports make clear that doctors and hospitals are withholding medically-necessary abortions in violation of patients’ right to stabilizing treatment under EMTALA. Under Idaho’s ban, women are being put on hospital planes and flown out of state. If bad weather makes that impossible, they have to be driven. “Patients suffer” in these transfers, which, as attorneys for St. Luke’s, Idaho’s largest hospital chain, wrote in siding with the Biden administration, “cause not only pain and suffering, but also more permanent effects such as organ failure, loss of reproductive organs, and other forms of disability.” Such transfers are common. In a 12-day period last October, St. Luke’s transported four patients out of state for emergency abortions, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. If before EMTALA hospitals were dumping patients at nearby hospitals on gurneys, now they are dumped via airlift. (Levy, 4/22)
CNN:
Reagan-Era Emergency Health Care Law Is The Next Abortion Flashpoint At The Supreme Court
The Justice Department maintains that federal law requires hospitals to offer abortions if necessary to stabilize the health of emergency room patients, even in states like Idaho that ban that procedure. At the time the lawsuit was filed, Attorney General Merrick Garland characterized the case as part of the department’s promise to “work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom” in the wake of Roe’s reversal. The lawsuit has proceeded somewhat under the radar and has been overshadowed by the other blockbuster abortion case at the Supreme Court this year, concerning the federal regulations for abortion pills. Yet, the Idaho case could yield the most significant ruling from the court on abortion since the 2022 Roe reversal and one that could further elevate an issue Democrats want front and center in the 2024 election this November. (Sneed, 4/20)
Roll Call:
Supreme Court To Hear Oral Arguments On Abortion And Trump
The cases are emblematic of a term in which the conservative-controlled court is poised to broaden its impact on American law and politics in ways that could reverberate for years — as well as the remaining months before this fall’s presidential election. (Macagnone, 4/22)
Also —
Stat:
After Dobbs Decision, Hospitals Reluctant To Discuss Maternal Care
The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has transformed not just abortion access but maternal health care across the United States, causing physicians in states with restrictive laws to shift treatment of conditions including ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage. The full scale of the impact, though, has been obscured in a polarized political climate where physicians are often afraid to speak out, or are blocked by their hospitals from talking about their experiences post-Dobbs. (Goldhill, 4/22)
Arizona Abortion Ban Will Be Enforced Starting June 8
The ban stemming from an 1864 law that the Arizona Supreme Court upheld will not be enforced until June, the state attorney general said. Fallout from the controversial court decision is also being felt in California, the legislature, and campaigns.
Forbes:
Arizona Official Says Abortions Will Stay Legal Until June 8
Arizona’s controversial 1864 abortion ban will not be enforced until June 8, the state’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a letter to abortion providers Friday, after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle roundly criticized the state Supreme Court’s recent decision to enact one of the most strict abortion bans in the country. (Bushard, 4/19)
The Hill:
Newsom Set To Propose Legislation To Help Arizonans Get Abortions In California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Sunday that state lawmakers will introduce a bill this week to assist women traveling from Arizona seeking abortion care in response to the rollout of one of the strictest abortion restrictions in the country. An Arizona Supreme Court decision earlier this month implemented an 1864 abortion law preventing access to the procedure in nearly all circumstances starting May 1. Despite calls from national Republicans to replace the law with a less strict measure, state lawmakers have shot down attempts to overturn it. (Robertson, 4/21)
The Hill:
Arizona House Speaker Finds Himself In Eye Of Abortion Rights Tornado
Arizona state House Speaker Ben Toma (R) is facing a reckoning as he tries to navigate the fallout from Arizona’s Supreme Court decision enforcing an 1864 abortion ban. Since the decision last week, Toma has twice helped block House Democrats’ efforts to repeal the ban on procedural grounds. (Weixel and Vakil, 4/21)
Axios:
Abortion-Rights Groups See Increased Engagement After Arizona, Florida Rulings
Crucial swing states where abortion is on the ballot in November are seeing a surge in voter registration, volunteers and donations, according to several abortion-rights activists who spoke with Axios. Democrats have seized on abortion as a winning issue in the post-Roe era, and it's made some states, including Arizona, focal points for 2024. (Habeshian, 4/21)
The New York Times:
Bucking Trump, Anti-Abortion Movement Shows Deep Roots In Arizona
Even as abortion rights ballot issues have had some striking successes, anti-abortion forces have stood firm in state legislatures like Arizona’s where they have deep convictions and positions of power. (Dias and Healy, 4/20)
Lower-Income Patients Have Farther To Go For Abortion Care, Data Show
Axios maps the drive times to nearest clinics from states with strict bans in place, while Salon dives deeper into the cost of traveling for out-of-state care.
Axios:
Drive Time For Abortions Are Longest In Low-Income, Diverse Areas Across U.S.
People driving the longest distances to get an abortion are more likely to come from congressional districts with lower incomes and more diverse populations, according to data analysis by the left-leaning Center for American Progress provided exclusively to Axios. (Rubin, 4/21)
Salon.com:
The True Cost Of Traveling Out Of State For An Abortion Is More Than Financial
Then there’s the financial component. Megan Jeyifo, executive director of Chicago Abortion Fund, told Salon it’s almost unheard of that insurance will cover the procedure when traveling from a state where there’s limited access to abortion care. Medicaid will not cover a patient if they travel out of state for an abortion either. Jeyifo said the average support cost, like for lodging, CAF provides a patient is $380. The average voucher they provide for the procedure itself is $480. And that’s just an average. (Karlis, 4/19)
Axios:
Abortion Bans Across The U.S. Are Straining North Carolina Clinics
As abortion access dwindles across the U.S., North Carolina clinics are running short on space, staff and time to care for the influx of patients. North Carolina has been a refuge for people seeking abortion care in the South. Resources may be too strained — and new restrictions too tight — to consider that the case anymore. (Sands, 4/22)
Los Angeles Times:
Newsom Calls Out Republican Abortion Policies In Alabama Ad
In Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new political advertisement, two anxious young women in an SUV drive toward the Alabama state line. The passenger says she thinks they’re going to make it, before a siren blares and the flashing lights of a police car appear in the rearview mirror. “Miss,” a police officer who approaches the window says to the panicked driver, “I’m gonna need you to step out of the vehicle and take a pregnancy test.” (Luna and Mays, 4/21)
Abortion news from New York and Florida —
Politico:
Teens Drinking Legally? Republicans Use Scare Tactics On NY’s Abortion Measure.
New York Democrats hoping to drive turnout to critical House races in November are focused on a state-level Equal Rights Amendment that will, in part, ask voters to protect abortion rights. Republicans are responding with a provocative opposition campaign that warns “equal rights” could upend society through a litany of unintended consequences — an echo of the 1970s battle that tanked the federal ERA. Opponents claim the amendment could open the door to minors buying alcohol. They say it would allow children to receive gender-affirming care without parental approval. They even say it could protect sexual predators. (Mahoney, 4/21)
Politico:
Biden To Deliver Abortion-Focused Speech In Florida
President Joe Biden will deliver an abortion-focused speech in Florida [this] week, capitalizing on a looming abortion ban there to make a broader case for reproductive rights. At a campaign event in Tampa on Tuesday, Biden is expected to tie the 2024 election to access to reproductive rights across the country, a campaign aide confirmed to POLITICO. NBC News first reported Biden’s planned speech. (Schneider, 4/19)
House Panel Will Confront UnitedHealth CEO Over Cyberattack
Andrew Witty is due to testify before a House subcommittee on May 1 regarding the Change Healthcare hack and its impact on the health industry and patients. Reports say some providers found the attack's impact worse than the pandemic.
Reuters:
UnitedHealth CEO To Testify Before US House Panel On Cyberattack At Tech Unit
UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty will testify before a U.S. House subcommittee on May 1 about a recent cyberattack at the company's technology unit and its impact on patients and providers, the Energy and Commerce Committee said on Friday. The hack at Change Healthcare, a provider of healthcare billing and data systems, on Feb. 21 disrupted payments to doctors and healthcare facilities nationwide for a month. (4/19)
KFF Health News:
Medical Providers Still Grappling With UnitedHealth Cyberattack: ‘More Devastating Than Covid’
Two months after a cyberattack on a UnitedHealth Group subsidiary halted payments to some doctors, medical providers say they’re still grappling with the fallout, even though UnitedHealth told shareholders on Tuesday that business is largely back to normal. “We are still desperately struggling,” said Emily Benson, a therapist in Edina, Minnesota, who runs her own practice, Beginnings & Beyond. “This was way more devastating than covid ever was.” (Liss, 4/19)
In other health care industry developments —
The Boston Globe:
Steward Health Care Lenders Identified As Payment Deadline Approaches
The names of six lenders who provided $750 million to keep Steward Health Care afloat were identified Friday as a payment deadline approaches for the debt-burdened hospital system. US senators from Massachusetts pressed the lending consortium — made up of financiers who typically charge distressed borrowers steep interest rates and management fees — to modify the loan terms to allow Steward’s eight Massachusetts hospitals to keep operating. (Weisman, 4/19)
Reuters:
Tenet Healthcare, Union Coalition Reach Tentative Deal
A union coalition for Tenet Healthcare's workers reached a tentative labor deal with the hospital system that included across-the-board raises of 14% over three years for full and part-time workers, the union said on Friday. The union said there will be a ratification bonus of $750 for full-time, $500 for part-time, and $250 for per diem employees according to the agreement. (4/19)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Catholic Medical Center To Lay Off 54 Workers, Citing ‘Financial Stress’
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester will lay off 54 employees as a response to financial difficulties, hospital leaders said. President and CEO Alex Walker announced the layoffs to staff in a memo Thursday. The hospital will also cut some workers’ hours and eliminate a number of open positions, reducing overall staffing levels by the equivalent of 142 full-time positions. (Cuno-Booth, 4/19)
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Doctors Speak Out About Latest Merger Step
Discontent among Mass General Brigham doctors had been at a slow burn for years. ... Mass General Brigham, a dominant force in Boston medicine, was launching the latest and perhaps most contentious step in its ongoing effort to merge its two flagship Harvard-affiliated medical centers: combine all departments and divisions at both hospitals in a move that executives argued would improve patient care and access. (Kowalczyk, 4/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Novant, CHS Respond To FTC Efforts To Stop Deal
Novant Health and Community Health Systems hit back at the Federal Trade Commission's allegations that Novant's $320 million proposed acquisition of two CHS North Carolina hospitals would stifle competition. The health systems allege in an April 15 filing the FTC's definition of the "Eastern Lake Norman Area" in the Charlotte region is a "distorted and artificially narrow view" of the market and allegedly incorrectly portrays the two hospitals ... as viable competition to Novant's nearby facilities. (Hudson, 4/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Community Health Systems To Sell Tennessee Hospital
Community Health Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Tennova Healthcare hospital to Hamilton Health Care System, CHS said Thursday. The $160 million cash transaction with Dalton, Georgia-based Hamilton, which requires regulatory approval, is expected to close in the third quarter, CHS said in a news release. (DeSilva, 4/19)
Houston Chronicle:
Memorial Hermann Transplant Patients Left In Limbo
For years, doctors at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center told Maria Rosario Gomez that vomiting blood would be a telltale sign that her liver failure had progressed to the point where she would need a transplant. When it happened Monday, though, the Houston resident was unable to get the lifesaving transplant she needs. And it remains unclear when she will. (MacDonald, 4/19)
About 1 In 5 Could Get A Bird Flu Shot In An Emergency, Feds Say
About a fifth of the population could be vaccinated inside four months if the current bird flu outbreak crossed to people and began to spread. Meanwhile, bird flu vaccine development is "not where we need to be," according to a top WHO official.
Barron's:
U.S. Could Vaccinate A Fifth Of Americans In A Bird Flu Emergency
If the virus currently causing an outbreak of avian influenza among U.S. dairy cattle were to begin spreading widely among humans, the federal government says it could distribute enough vaccines within four months to inoculate a fifth of the U.S. population. If the virus currently causing an outbreak of avian influenza among U.S. dairy cattle were to begin spreading widely among humans, the federal government says it could distribute enough vaccines within four months to inoculate a fifth of the U.S. population. How effective that vaccine would be, and whether those doses would do enough to blunt the impact of a human pandemic, isn’t clear. Two clinical trials of the vaccine likely to be used, under way since last year, have yet to produce data. (Nathan-Kazis, 4/20)
USA Today:
Bird Flu, Lack Of Vaccine Prompt 'Great Concern' For Top WHO Official
World Health Organization’s top scientist said this week the recent bird flu outbreak is of “great concern” to public health, and vaccine development to halt the virus is “not where we need to be.” The virus, known as Type A H5N1, which typically circulates among poultry and wild birds, has spread to mammals, including cows, cats and at least two people in the U.S. in recent years. The new development experts are eyeing is that the virus is now passing from mammal to mammal. (Cuevas, 4/19)
Phys.org:
H5N1 Strain Of Bird Flu Found In Milk: WHO
The H5N1 bird flu virus strain has been detected in very high concentrations in raw milk from infected animals, the WHO said Friday, though how long the virus can survive in milk is unknown. ... "It is important for people to ensure safe food practices, including consuming only pasteurized milk and milk products," said Wenqing Zhang, head of the global influenza program at the World Health Organization.
Stat:
H5N1 Bird Flu Genetic Sequences Released By USDA
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has been under pressure from scientists both at home and abroad to share more data on the H5N1 bird flu outbreaks in dairy cows, uploaded a large number of genetic sequences of the pathogen late Sunday. (Branswell, 4/21)
The New York Times:
Scientists Fault Federal Response To Bird Flu Outbreaks On Dairy Farms
In the month since federal authorities announced an outbreak of bird flu on dairy farms, they have repeatedly reassured the public that the spate of infections does not impact the nation’s food or milk supply, and poses little risk to the public. Yet the outbreak among cows may be more serious than originally believed. In an obscure online update this week, the Department of Agriculture said there is now evidence that the virus is spreading among cows, and from cows to poultry. (Mandavilli and Anthes, 4/19)
The New York Times:
Bird Flu Is Infecting More Mammals. What Does That Mean For Us?
H5N1, an avian flu virus, has killed tens of thousands of marine mammals, and infiltrated American livestock for the first time. Scientists are working quickly to assess how it is evolving and how much of a risk it poses to humans. (Mandavilli and Anthes, 4/22)
More Measles Cases Reported So Far This Year Than In All Of 2022: CDC
At least 125 cases across 17 states have been counted by the CDC. The most recent annual peak year for measles infections was 2022. In other news, the EPA has designated PFAS "forever" chemicals as a Superfund hazardous material.
CBS News:
U.S. Measles Cases Reach 125 This Year, Topping 2022's Large Outbreaks
At least 125 measles cases have been reported across 17 states so far this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, up from 121 cases last week. More cases have now been reported this year than in all of 2022, the most recent annual peak of measles infections. Cases of measles had surged that year from outbreaks linked to unvaccinated Afghan refugees. (Tin, 4/19)
On PFAS and pesticides —
Reuters:
US Designates PFAS Chemicals As Superfund Hazardous Substances
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday designated a pair of widely used industrial chemicals as hazardous substances under the country's Superfund program, accelerating a crackdown on toxic compounds known as "forever chemicals." The rule will require companies to report leaks of two of the most commonly used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and help pay to clean up existing contamination. (Mindock, 4/19)
Colombia Missourian:
Missouri House Gives Initial OK To Bill Protecting Pesticide-Makers
The Missouri House gave initial approval this week to a bill that could protect pesticide manufacturers from some cancer lawsuits. The debate on the House floor wasn’t split along party lines, however, as several Republicans cautioned against the risk of cancers caused by pesticides. (Coffman, 4/19)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Six Fruits And Vegetables Worth Buying Organic: Consumer Reports Study
Nearly one in five of all fruits and vegetables Americans consume carry an “unhealthy dose of dangerous pesticides,” according to a new study. But there is a way to mitigate the risk by opting for the organic versions of the six biggest offenders on the list. In what is billed as its most comprehensive review of pesticides in food to date, Consumer Reports analyzed 59 varieties of fruits and vegetables in their fresh, canned, dried and frozen forms. The findings were disconcerting, to say the least. (Vaziri, 4/19)
In other health and wellness news —
The New York Times:
Some Older Women Need Extra Breast Scans. Why Won’t Medicare Pay?
Mammograms can miss tumors in women with dense breast tissue. So for these patients, doctors often include a second scan — ultrasound, for example, or an M.R.I. — which is more likely to turn up cancers at early stages. But some older patients are running into an unexpected twist. Though many women see the extra scan as a routine form of prevention, Medicare won’t pay for it, and some patients are left to pick up a hefty tab. (Rabin, 4/19)
Axios:
Doctors Are Taking Women's Pain More Seriously
There are growing efforts in medicine to correct a major blind spot: women's pain. The impact of social media testimonies and a greater systemic focus on women's health are helping drive a shift in how providers treat women's pain, especially for reproductive care. (Reed, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
Your Spouse’s Stroke Could Raise Your Risk Of Depression, Study Indicates
The spouses of people who have heart attacks, strokes and heart failure may be at elevated risk of depression, an analysis published this month suggests. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, looked at 277,142 married couples enrolled in the Japan Health Insurance Association program, which covers about 40 percent of Japan’s working-age adults. Researchers matched married adults whose spouses experienced stroke, heart failure or myocardial infarction (heart attack) between 2016 and 2022 to a control group of similar married couples whose spouses did not experience such events. (Blakemore, 4/20)
CNN:
Here’s When Your Weight Loss Will Plateau, According To Science
In a recent study, Kevin Hall, a researcher at the National Institutes of Health who specializes in measuring metabolism and weight change, looked at when weight loss typically stops depending on the method people were using to drop pounds. He broke down the plateau into mathematical models using data from high-quality clinical trials of different ways to lose weight to understand why people stop losing when they do. The study published Monday in the journal Obesity. (Goodman, 4/22)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Take Stock Of Opioid Settlement Payouts And Concierge Care Trend
KFF Health News staff made the rounds on state and local media in recent weeks to discuss stories they and their colleagues reported. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (4/20)
Nursing Home Residents Lagging In Covid Vaccines, CDC Study Finds
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports that fewer Americans are now sick with covid, the flu, and RSV. In other news, a global effort to create a plan to combat future pandemics appears to have stalled.
CIDRAP:
Report: Less Than Half Of Nursing Home Residents Up To Date On COVID Vaccines
Despite the risk of severe infection from COVID-19, the study authors found that only 40.5% of nursing home residents were up to date with COVID vaccination by the end of the study period (October 2023 through February 2024). Residents in the South had the lowest rate (32.4%), compared to residents in the Northeast, who had the highest (47.3%). (Soucheray, 4/19)
CIDRAP:
US Respiratory Virus Activity Continues To Tail Off
Respiratory virus activity from flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continues to decline across most of the country, with only two jurisdictions—North Dakota and Wyoming—reporting high activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in updates today. (Schnirring, 4/19)
The Washington Post:
The Pandemic Cost 7 Million Lives, But Talks To Prevent A Repeat Stall
In late 2021, as the world reeled from the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, representatives of almost 200 countries met — some online, some in-person in Geneva — hoping to forestall a future worldwide outbreak by developing the first-ever global pandemic accord. The deadline for a deal? May 2024. The costs of not reaching one? Incalculable, experts say. (Sellers, 4/21)
AP:
COVID-19: How The Search For The Pandemic's Origins Turned Poisonous
The hunt for the origins of COVID-19 has gone dark in China, the victim of political infighting after a series of stalled and thwarted attempts to find the source of the virus that killed millions and paralyzed the world for months. The Chinese government froze meaningful domestic and international efforts to trace the virus from the first weeks of the outbreak, despite statements supporting open scientific inquiry, an Associated Press investigation found. That pattern continues to this day, with labs closed, collaborations shattered, foreign scientists forced out and Chinese researchers barred from leaving the country. (Kang and Cheng, 4/22)
AP:
Takeaways From AP Report On How The Search For The Coronavirus Origins Turned Toxic
The Chinese government froze meaningful efforts to trace the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, despite publicly declaring it supported an open scientific inquiry, an Associated Press investigation has found. The AP drew on thousands of pages of undisclosed emails and documents, leaked recordings, and dozens of interviews that showed the freeze began far earlier than previously known — in the first weeks of the outbreak — and involved political and scientific infighting in China as much as international finger-pointing. (Kang and Cheng, 4/22)
In related news about the government's response to mpox —
CIDRAP:
GAO Report: HHS Mpox Failures Show Persistent Emergency Response Gaps
Even with the lessons learned from the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) failed to respond effectively or coordinate a national response to the 2022 mpox outbreak, with state leaders citing a lack of communication and uneven access to tests and vaccines, according to a new report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).Moreover, HHS still lacks a "coordinated, department-wide after-action program to identify and resolve recurring emergency response challenges," the report read. (Soucheray, 4/19)
Massachusetts Making Huge Effort To Overhaul Nursing Care For The Elderly
As part of a lawsuit settlement, Massachusetts has committed $1 billion in spending for new housing and community support services so that nursing home residents can return to their communities. Separately, reports explore alternative options to nursing home care for older people who need support.
The Boston Globe:
Massachusetts Will Pay For Thousands To Leave Nursing Homes
Nursing home residents should find it dramatically easier to return to their communities after Massachusetts committed to spending $1 billion over the next eight years for new housing and community support for people seeking to leave long-term care facilities. The commitment was part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed in US District Court by the Massachusetts Senior Action Council and seven nursing home residents who wanted to return to their communities but could not find housing to accommodate them. (Laughlin, 4/21)
Stateline.org:
‘Are Nursing Homes Our Only Option?’ These Centers Offer Older Adults An Alternative
George Raines, a white-haired man in a red track suit and matching University of Alabama ball cap, cracked jokes as physical therapist Brad Ellis led him through a series of exercises designed to strengthen his legs. Raines, who is 79, pretended to be in pain, but his grin belied his tone of mock suffering. The men were in the therapy room at Ascension Living Alexian PACE in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where older clients spend the day getting medical care and other services. (Vollers, 4/19)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
The Hill:
Supreme Court To Consider Whether Cities Can Ticket Homeless People
The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Monday over a challenge to a law letting cities fine homeless people, potentially radically changing the lives of the hundreds of thousands without homes. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that cities cannot ticket homeless people for camping in public when there were no alternative shelters available, though the municipalities backing the suit want that opinion overturned. (Robertson, 4/21)
Stateline.org:
States Want To Make It Harder For Health Insurers To Deny Care, But Firms Might Evade Enforcement
For decades, Amina Tollin struggled with mysterious, debilitating pain that radiated throughout her body. A few years ago, when a doctor finally diagnosed her with polyneuropathy, a chronic nerve condition, she had begun to use a wheelchair. The doctor prescribed a blood infusion therapy that allowed Tollin, 40, to live her life normally. That is, until about three months ago, when it came time for reapproval and Medicaid stopped paying for the therapy. (Chatlani, 4/19)
Fox News:
Planned Parenthood Refuses To Hand Over Records Of Transgender Procedures On Children
Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri is appealing a judge's ruling that required the clinic to hand over patient files exposing whether puberty blockers and transgender procedures were performed on children. The clinic filed the appeal in the 22nd Judicial Court in St. Louis on Friday, arguing that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's civil investigative demand was "improperly issued" because it did not reference Planned Parenthood in the 54 requests. (Joseph, 4/20)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Woman Dies At Facility Run By S.F.’s Largest Drug Treatment Provider
A woman died Thursday at a sober living facility run by HealthRight 360, San Francisco’s largest addiction treatment provider. The woman, who was in treatment at the program, is the fifth person in the past 13 months to die in a facility run by HealthRight 360. Four men in the nonprofit’s programs died of overdoses from March 2023 through February 2024. The woman’s cause of death was not immediately known Friday. (Angst, 4/19)
Stateline:
Census Change Will Lead To More Data On Health Of Middle Eastern, North African People In US
Before the successful, healthy birth of her son, recalls Germine Awad — an Egyptian American who is a psychologist at the University of Michigan — clinicians told her that her hormone levels were too high and that her pregnancy was in danger. “They don’t know us,” her mother reassured her. Iyman Hamad, a Palestinian American public health graduate student at Wayne State University in Detroit, had to search online to figure out which race or ethnicity box she should check at the doctor’s office and on school forms. (Hassanein, 4/19)
KFF Health News:
Rural Jails Turn To Community Health Workers To Help The Newly Released Succeed
Garrett Clark estimates he has spent about six years in the Sanpete County Jail, a plain concrete building perched on a dusty hill just outside this small, rural town where he grew up. He blames his addiction. He started using in middle school, and by the time he was an adult he was addicted to meth and heroin. At various points, he’s done time alongside his mom, his dad, his sister, and his younger brother. “That’s all I’ve known my whole life,” said Clark, 31, in December. (Mongeau Hughes, 4/22)
Scientists Mount Study To Test Diabetes Drug's Anti-Aging Powers
Metformin is a widely popular diabetes drug with anti-inflammatory effects that might help protect against some age-related ailments, including cognitive decline. Separately, the DEA is warning that Adderall abuse could become another opioid crisis-like event.
NPR:
Cheap Longevity Drug? Researchers Aim To Test If Metformin Can Slow Down Aging
A drug taken by millions of people to control diabetes may do more than lower blood sugar. Research suggests metformin has anti-inflammatory effects that could help protect against common age-related diseases including heart disease, cancer, and cognitive decline. Scientists who study the biology of aging have designed a clinical study, known as The TAME Trial, to test whether metformin can help prevent these diseases and promote a longer healthspan in healthy, older adults. (Aubrey, 4/22)
Bloomberg:
Adderall Abuse Risks Becoming Another Opioid Crisis, DEA Says
The fast rise of prescriptions for Adderall and other stimulants, along with rampant online treatment and advertising, suggest the start of another drug crisis like the opioid epidemic, a senior Drug Enforcement Administration official said Thursday. The warning is the most urgent public message yet on these types of drugs by the agency. (Swetlitz, 4/19)
Bloomberg:
Cholera Vaccine: An Easier-To-Make Version Approved By WHO Amid Shortage
An oral vaccine for cholera that is more simple to make than existing versions has been approved by the World Health Organization in a move that is expected to rapidly increase production capacity amid global shortages. The inactivated oral inoculation, Euvichol-S, has similar efficacy to the two WHO-approved vaccines, the WHO said in a statement Friday. It’s made by Seoul-based EuBiologics Co., the same company that makes the older versions. (Kew, 4/19)
Stat:
Different Drugs, Interchangeable Names, And A Mystery Illness
Makena, once the only available treatment to prevent preterm birth, has had its share of controversy. A yearslong debate over the drug’s effectiveness led the Food and Drug Administration to withdraw its approval of the product and demand it be pulled from the market after a confirmatory trial couldn’t replicate the results of a key study. But while the story of Makena’s rise and fall may be well known, one aspect of the drug’s legacy has gone untold. (Merelli, 4/22)
AP:
What The Cost Of Insulin May Mean For Biden's Campaign
Rarely a day goes without President Joe Biden mentioning insulin prices. He promotes a $35 price cap for the medication for Americans on Medicare — in White House speeches, campaign stops and even at non-health care events around the country. His reelection team has flooded swing-state airwaves with ads mentioning it, in English and Spanish. All that would seemingly add up to a sweeping political and economic impact. The reality is more complicated. (Weissert, 4/21)
Reuters:
CVS Loses Latest Bid To Escape HIV Patients' Discrimination Lawsuit
CVS Health has lost a bid to escape a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the company of discriminating against people with HIV by requiring them to receive their medications by mail. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco ruled on Friday that CVS was on notice that the mail-order program, administered by its Caremark pharmacy benefit manager division, could discriminate against people who need drugs for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, noting that plaintiffs had repeatedly asked to opt out of the program. (Pierson, 4/19)
Also —
NPR:
Scientists With African, Asian Names Less Likely To Be Mentioned In News Stories
When one Chinese national recently petitioned the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to become a permanent resident, he thought his chances were pretty good. As an accomplished biologist, he figured that news articles in top media outlets, including The New York Times, covering his research would demonstrate his "extraordinary ability" in the sciences, as called for by the EB-1A visa. But when the immigration officers rejected his petition, they noted that his name did not appear anywhere in the news articles. (Peng, 4/19)
Viewpoints: Abortion Exceptions Aren't Worth The Paper They're Printed On; We Need Better Ways To Regulate PFAS
Editorial writers tackle consequences of overturning Roe, the plague of "forever chemicals," and more.
The New York Times:
When Pregnant Patients ‘Become Radioactive To Emergency Departments’
Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, federal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. (Jamelle Bouie, 4/20)
The New York Times:
We Regulate A Tiny Fraction Of The 12,000 ‘Forever Chemicals.’ There’s A Better Way.
The environmental violence exacted by PFAS, like the effects of radiation and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, can be difficult to prove. Only a few studies have examined the relationship between PFAS exposure and colorectal cancer (though the Yale School of Public Health has estimated that around 80 percent of cases are linked to environmental exposure). But on April 10 the Environmental Protection Agency announced the first federal mandate to limit the level of six PFAS in tap water. (Kathleen Blackburn, 4/21)
Stat:
Primary Care Doctor Shortage Won't Be Solved By Free Med School Tuition
Last month, nearly 40,000 medical students were accepted into residency programs on “Match Day.” Surrounded by family and friends, these soon-to-be-physicians opened envelopes revealing where they would begin their careers. This moment marked the culmination of a residency match process that requires medical students to make a series of choices and rankings about which medical specialty to practice and at which health system, along with the various lifestyle factors inherent in such a decision. (Ezekiel J. Emanuel and Matthew Guido, 4/22)
Stat:
Accelerating Treatments For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
In human biology, the protein dystrophin is a shining example of Joni Mitchell’s classic line, “you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.” Dystrophin stabilizes muscle cells. In its absence, the house of cards comes down. For my 6-year-old son, Charlie, dystrophin will govern how long he lives. And how much dystrophin he has in his body depends on the ability of drug developers to continue improving it with innovation. (Jennifer Handt, 4/22)
Stat:
Sudan Civil War: How Public Health Officials Nurture Resilience
On a Friday morning one year ago this week, my colleagues in Sudan’s Ministry of Health and I met for the relatively routine business of endorsing a plan to deal with looming epidemics of cholera, dengue fever, and measles. The next morning, my family and I awoke to gunfire in the streets of the capital, Khartoum; we lived near the headquarters of the Army General Command, where the fighting began, and heard the sound of jet fighters bombing the airport and other targets. Civil war had erupted between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, and the Sudanese army. (Heitham Mohammed Ibrahim Awadalla, 4/21)