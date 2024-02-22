Analysis Of CDC Data Reveals Side Effects Of Covid Shot Mandates

An analysis of CDC data suggests that state-level covid shot mandates didn't really impact uptake and may even have lowered vaccine coverage — for flu vaccinations, too. Meanwhile, another child measles case was confirmed in Florida amid an outbreak.

CIDRAP: COVID Vaccine Mandates May Have Had Unintended Consequences, Researchers Say

US state COVID-19 vaccine mandates didn't significantly change uptake, and states with mandates actually had lower COVID-19 booster and voluntary adult and child flu vaccine coverage than those that banned vaccine requirements, an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data suggests. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)

WLRN: A Sixth Measles Case Was Confirmed At A Broward School Amid Vaccination Concerns

The Broward County School District on Tuesday reported another case of measles at a Weston elementary school, bringing the total number of infected children to six. The district said it expects further guidance from the Florida Department of Health, which said it is investigating the outbreak at Manatee Bay Elementary. (Ramos and Cabrera, 2/21)

On the opioid crisis and addiction —

Axios: America's Drug Overdose Crisis Has Profound Ripple Effects

More than 4 in 10 Americans personally know someone who has died of an overdose, and an estimated 13% of the population have had their lives disrupted as a result, according to a new study in the American Journal of Public Health. With more than 100,000 people dying from overdoses a year, America's drug crisis has undeniably altered millions of lives. But the study suggests that the epidemic's reach into American life has, if anything, been underestimated. (Owens, 2/22)

USA Today: More Americans Grieving As Overdose Deaths Mount, RAND Says

A survey by the nonprofit think tank RAND Corporation found that more than 40% of American adults know someone who died from an overdose and close to a third say that death disrupted their lives. The study authors noted that little is known about the impact of these deaths on extended families. ... The consequences of each overdose death are tripled and quadrupled by the impact they have on friends and family, said Justin Phillips, founder and CEO of Overdose Lifeline. (Cuevas 2/21)

North Carolina Health News: Public Health Officials Say Sports Betting Legalization Will Lead To Uptick In Gambling Addiction

It might be better if some things that happen in Vegas don’t stay there. Public health researchers say the betting mecca could share valuable lessons about the effects of sports gambling with states that are just now legalizing it. (Blythe, 2/22)

Also —

Newsweek: Forget 10k? Scientists Reveal How Many Steps Cut Senior Heart Failure Risk

There is no doubt that walking is associated with a mountain of health benefits, including reducing our risk of heart diseases, diabetes, dementia and certain cancers. However, studies have shown that the maximum risk reductions for all cause mortality can be seen after 8,800 daily steps, with maximum reduction in cardiovascular risk seen at 7,100 steps. ... But new research, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, has shown that women over 60 can see significant improvements in heart health after just 3,000 daily steps. (2/21)

Los Angeles Times: Actually, Compartmentalizing Can Be Good For You

Lynn Bufka isn’t sure how she’s going to get through the next nine months. The licensed psychologist, stress expert and spokesperson for the American Psychological Association usually watches the news on TV each morning. But with a contentious presidential election coming up, lately she’s been reluctant to pick up the remote. “I don’t want to hear anything about the election and it’s only January,” she said in an interview last month. “Even as a psychologist I’m trying to think through how best to manage it.” (Netburn, 2/21)

Axios: Dunkin' SPARKD' Energy Drinks Launch Nationwide Despite Panera Controversy

Dunkin' has introduced new fruit-flavored energy drinks that contain slightly less caffeine than Panera Bread's Charged Lemonades, which led to lawsuits over customer deaths. Heavily caffeinated beverages like energy drinks are growing in popularity but can carry health risks. (Tyko, 2/22)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription