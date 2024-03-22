Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Cigarette Packages’ Graphic Warnings
The tobacco industry had challenged, on First Amendment grounds, a federal ruling mandating graphic images depicting the effects of smoking, but an appeals court disagreed. Meanwhile, a new study links belly fat and smoking.
AP:
Requiring Ugly Images Of Smoking's Harm On Cigarettes Won't Breach First Amendment, Court Says
A federal requirement that cigarette packs and advertising include graphic images demonstrating the effects of smoking — including pictures of smoke-damaged lungs and feet blackened by diminished blood flow — does not violate the First Amendment, an appeals court ruled Thursday. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a partial victory for federal regulators seeking to toughen warning labels. But the court kept alive a tobacco industry challenge of the rule, saying a lower court should review whether it was adopted in accordance with the federal Administrative Procedure Act, which governs the development of regulations. (McGill, 3/21)
CNN:
Smoking Actually Increases Dangerous Belly Fat, New Study Finds
Mark another point against smoking: It may cause an increase in a type of body fat linked to serious disease, according to a new study. Both starting smoking and spending a lifetime smoking cigarettes was associated with an increase in abdominal fat, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Addiction. (Holcombe, 3/21)
On measles, meningitis, and SFTS —
CBS News:
Washtenaw County Health Officials Report Second Measles Case Of 2024
The Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting a second confirmed case of measles in the county. Health officials say the case is in an adult who does not have prior immunity to measles and was exposed to a previous Washtenaw County case reported on March 3. Four measles cases have been reported in Michigan in 2024, with two cases in Washtenaw County and one in Oakland and Wayne counties. Two of the four reported cases were associated with international travel. (Buczek, 3/21)
The Boston Globe:
Emmanuel College Student Infected With Meningitis
An Emmanuel College student recently contracted meningitis and the campus is working to prevent a wider outbreak, the Boston school said Thursday. “In accordance with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health protocols, the College is taking timely actions to ensure that no additional cases of meningitis develop on or beyond our campus,” the school said in a brief statement. “We send our best wishes for a rapid recovery to the affected student.” (Andersen, 3/21)
CIDRAP:
First Case Of Person-To-Person SFTS Spread In Japan
Japan's Institute for Infectious Disease yesterday reported the country's first known case of human-to-human transmission of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), a disease primarily spread by ticks but in very rare instances has spread from infected animals or people. Doctors described the findings yesterday in an online report that was translated and posted by FluTrackers, an infectious disease news message board. (Schnirring, 3/21)
Allergy season is already here —
AP:
Allergy Season Arrived Early In US. Here's How To Keep Pollen From Ruining Your Spring
Allergy season is here — and it’s earlier and stronger than expected. More than 80 million Americans deal with itchy eyes, runny nose and other symptoms of seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The level of misery people will face depends on where they live and what they’re allergic to, but there are things you can do to feel better. (Shastri, 3/22)