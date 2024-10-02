- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
Some Employers Test Arrangement To Give Workers Allowance for Coverage
Employers are showing interest in a type of health reimbursement account that gives workers a contribution to choose and buy their own plans, rather than participating in group plans. (Michelle Andrews, )
Harris’ Emphasis on Maternal Health Care Is Paying Dividends With Black Women Voters
Polls are showing renewed support from Black women voters for the Democratic ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris has backed key health priorities for Black women. (Stephanie Armour, )
Setting the Record Straight on the FDA's Authority Over Drug Ads
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. ( )
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. ( )
Summaries Of The News:
Federal Abortion Ban Is Off The Table, Trump Pledges During VP Debate
The Republican presidential nominee, who has previously dodged such a commitment, said he would veto any measure that takes away states' responsibilities. His announcement came after his running mate, J.D. Vance, conceded that Republicans are losing ground on the issue.
Politico:
Trump Vows To Veto Any Federal Abortion Ban — After Previously Refusing To Commit
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would veto a federal abortion ban after previously declining to say whether he would do so. “Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of the their voters,” Trump wrote in an all-caps message he posted across social media platforms as his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), was pressed on the issue during the vice presidential debate. (Kashinsky and Messerly, 10/1)
Abortion news from New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio, and Georgia —
Fox News:
New Jersey Democrat Proposes Bill To Create Travel Advisories To Inform Pregnant Women Of State Abortion Laws
A New Jersey Democrat introduced legislation establishing travel advisories informing women of restrictive abortion laws in other states they may be visiting. The bill, proposed by state Sen. John Burzichelli, would require New Jersey's health and state departments to launch a website that would list color codes for states depending on how restrictive their abortion laws are, according to NJ Spotlight News. (Mion, 10/2)
Kentucky Lantern:
How Kentucky's Former Top Prosecutor Used His Powers To Go After Abortion Providers In Secret
Kentucky’s attorney general and two University of Louisville physicians waged a legal battle for more than a year that almost no one knew about — even though it involved the Republican candidate for governor and an issue of intense public interest. The secrecy around the case – from its outset in June of 2023 – is highly unusual. It ended Monday when the file was unsealed under a Franklin Circuit judge’s order. The Lantern first revealed the case’s existence and reported many of its details in August based on a Court of Appeals ruling and sources with knowledge of the situation. The newly unsealed file provides further insights into what happened when the powers of Kentucky’s top prosecutor intersected with abortion politics in an election year. (Loftus and Lucke, 10/2)
Ohio Capital Journal:
Ohio Abortion Report Shows Increases, Jump In Out-Of-State Resident Care
Ohio’s most recent official abortion count found an increase between 2022 and 2023, and also found the majority of abortions are still happening before nine weeks gestation. Out-of-state abortion seekers have jumped up as well, with that group making up almost 13% of the total abortions conducted in Ohio. (Tebben, 10/2)
AP:
No One Expects A Judge's Rollback Of Georgia's Abortion Ban To Be The Last Word
Georgia clinic officials told The Associated Press that they would accept patients whose pregnancies are past six weeks’ gestation — and also that they know the ban could be reimposed quickly. That could make a big difference in the state. There were about 4,400 abortions monthly in Georgia before the ban took effect, and there have been about 2,400 monthly since then, according to estimates from the Society of Family Planning. Allowing more abortions could mean that more women who want them can obtain them. It could also ease the flow of patients to clinics in other states, particularly North Carolina, the closest place where abortion is legal further into pregnancy. The Guttmacher Institute estimated that nearly 6,000 Georgia residents traveled to North Carolina for abortions last year. (Bynum and Mulvihill, 10/1)
In other reproductive health news —
CNN:
China: Woman With Rare Double Uterus Gives Birth To Twins
A woman with the rare condition of two uteruses delivered twins, one from each womb, last month at a hospital in northwestern China, according to health officials and state media. The mother, identified only be her last name Li, welcomed a boy and a girl via caesarean section, the Xi’an People’s Hospital in Shaanxi province said, calling it a “one in a million” occurrence. (10/1)
JD Vance, Noting Voters Don't Trust His Party On Abortion, Does An About-Face
The Republican vice presidential nominee projected a softer stance on the debate stage and parroted Donald Trump's view that abortion legislation is a state issue. Citing his actions as Minnesota governor, Democrat Tim Walz affirmed his support for women and their doctors to decide what's best.
Time:
J.D. Vance Pretends He’s Moderate On Abortion
J.D. Vance attempted to distort his own position on abortion in the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1, suggesting that he “never supported a national ban.” In the past, he has said that he “certainly would like abortion to be illegal nationally” and was “sympathetic” to the view that a national ban was needed to stop women from going to another state to get an abortion. Vance appeared to understand the political unpopularity of the Republican position on abortion. “My party, we’ve got to do so much better of a job at earning the American people’s trust back on this issue where they frankly just don’t trust us," he said, while maintaining that he agrees with his running mate Donald Trump that abortion rights should be decided at a state level. (Alter, 10/2)
Axios:
Vance: Republicans Must Earn U.S. Voters' Trust Back On Abortion
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said the Republican Party has to do a better job in "earning the American people's trust back" on the issue of abortion "where they frankly, just don't trust us." The big picture: The Republican vice presidential candidate sought to pivot to a more compassionate tone on the issue of abortion in the face of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's attacks, calling for public policy that would "give women more options," so they can afford to have and take care of children. (Habeshian and Reed, 10/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
Walz Defends Minnesota Law Allowing Abortion Throughout Pregnancy
Tim Walz defended his record on abortion as Minnesota governor, seeking to capitalize on one of Democrats’ strongest issues heading into November. Antiabortion groups have sought to portray Walz as an extremist on abortion. As Minnesota governor, Walz signed legislation enshrining abortion access in the state throughout pregnancy, which Republicans said left virtually no limits on the procedure. Walz said the bill restored Roe v. Wade, which provided a right to abortion until a fetus was viable outside the womb, or about halfway through a typical pregnancy. (Kusisto, 10/1)
The two candidates' policy records on reproductive health care —
CBS News:
What To Know About JD Vance's Views And Policy Record
J.D. Vance, whose selection as Trump's running mate prompted the resurfacing of comments he made disparaging "childless cat ladies," has expressed support for fertility treatments and what he sees as pro-family policies. (Hubbard, 10/2)
CBS News:
What To Know About Tim Walz's Views And Policy Record
As governor, Tim Walz signed legislation codifying abortion rights in 2023, making Minnesota the first state to do after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The legislation also protects access to contraception, fertility treatments, sterilization and other reproductive health care. (Yilek, 10/2)
Obamacare's History Back In Public Eye
While Republican JD Vance tried to sell viewers on the notion that Donald Trump sought bipartisanship changes to the Affordable Care Act, Democrat Tim Walz reminded them that the GOP's repeated efforts to repeal and replace the health care law failed, starting with the late John McCain's thumbs-down vote.
HuffPost:
JD Vance Completely Rewrote History On Donald Trump And Obamacare
In the presidential debate three weeks ago, GOP nominee Donald Trump made a breathtaking claim about his record on health care: He said that he had tried to “save” the Affordable Care Act when he was president. During Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, JD Vance repeated that claim and then took it one step further: that Trump had not only tried to save the health care law, but did so with help from Democrats. (Cohn, 10/2)
Arizona Republic:
VP Debate: Tim Walz Credits John McCain For Saving Affordable Care Act. What To Know
After Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, made the misleading claim that Donald Trump saved the Affordable Care Act from destruction, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, responded by referring to a memorable vote by the late Sen. John McCain in July 2017. While McCain was not known as a health care champion, he cast a "thumbs down" vote that blocked the repeal of portions of the Affordable Care Act that is widely considered to be a pivotal moment in U.S. health care history. (Innes, 10/1)
CBS News:
Video: JD Vance Asked About Trump's "Concepts Of A Plan" For Health Care
One of the top problems facing Americans is the high cost of health care. At the last presidential debate, former President Donald Trump said he had "concepts of a plan" for replacing the Affordable Care Act. Watch Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz discuss their campaigns' health proposals. (10/1)
WMUR:
Get The Facts: Checking VP Candidates Debate Claims On Affordable Care Act, Project 2025
JD Vance claims former President Donald Trump's actions "salvaged" the Affordable Care Act. Tim Walz, meanwhile, claims Project 2025 would require a registry of pregnancies and will limit access to contraception and infertility treatments. (Barrett, 10/2)
On gun violence and transgender health care —
The Hill:
On Gun Violence, Vance Presses For School Security While Walz Emphasizes Commitment To Second Amendment
Asked about American gun violence at their vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) backed increased security at schools while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) emphasized that solutions need to respect Second Amendment rights. Vance first brought up school security after he was asked if parents should face charges for gun crimes committed by their children. He said it would depend on the situation if parents should be responsible, then added, “I don’t want my kids to go to school in a school that feels unsafe.” ... Walz argued that there are clear solutions that work, as other countries, such as Finland, do not see the school shootings the U.S. experiences. He spoke about his personal experience as a gun owner, alluded to Vice President Harris’s gun ownership and said solutions aren’t about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. (Cochran, 10/1)
The Washington Post:
Tim Walz Says His Son, Gus, Witnessed A Shooting At A Rec Center
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s son, Gus, witnessed a shooting last year at a St. Paul recreation center in which a teenager was shot in the head — something the Democratic vice-presidential nominee said as he argued for policies to reduce gun violence at Tuesday night’s debate. (McDaniel and Wells, 10/2)
Politico:
Here's Which Topics Didn't Come Up At The Debate
“Tampon Tim”: Republicans have tried to paint Democrats as too far left on transgender rights — and Walz, in particular, has become a target. But it didn't get any mention on stage. Another related topic that didn’t come up? Trans student athletes’ ability to compete on sports teams aligned with their gender identity. (Mutnick and Gramer, 10/1)
What's Most Important To Voters? According To A Poll, Medicare And Health Costs
Respondents in the Gallup Poll of more than 3,600 adults ages 18 and older also said health care isn't getting as much attention as it should. In other election news, Kamala Harris goes on an ad blitz, and Donald Trump downplays troops' brain injuries as "headaches."
Fortune Well:
Medicare, Prescription Drug Costs Most Important To Voters In 2024 Election, Finds Gallup Poll
With just five weeks remaining until the election of the 47th U.S. president, more than half of Americans say protecting Medicare and reducing health care costs are among the most important issues influencing their choices at the ballot box, a new survey finds. What’s more, two-thirds of respondents think health care isn’t receiving enough attention in the 2024 campaign. Analytics firm Gallup and West Health, a group of nonprofits focused on aging and health care, polled more than 3,600 U.S. adults 18 and older on health care issues. The results of the survey, given Sept. 9–16, were published Sept. 30. Roughly 1,300 people were surveyed after the Sept. 10 debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, but the polling methodology indicates little variation in respondents’ attitudes before and after the debate. (Leake, 10/1)
In other election news —
CBS News:
Harris Courts Latinos With Health Care-Focused Ads Slamming Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is ramping up its efforts to win over Latino voters across battleground states with a health care-focused ad blitz attacking former President Donald Trump, as recent polls show her advantage over him among these voters is significantly smaller than President Biden's was in 2020. Starting Tuesday, Harris will have ads up arguing Trump would "rip health care away" from millions of Latinos, and in the process take money out of their pockets. (Cavazos, 10/1)
KFF Health News:
Harris’ Emphasis On Maternal Health Care Is Paying Dividends With Black Women Voters
Vice President Kamala Harris is seeing a surge of support from Black women voters, galvanized in part by her work on health care issues such as maternal mortality, reproductive rights, and gun control. The enthusiasm may be key for Democratic turnout at the polls in critical battleground states. Black women have always been among the most reliable voters in the Democratic base and were central to former President Barack Obama’s victories in 2008 and 2012. (Armour, 10/2)
The Hill:
Trump Downplays Troop Injuries In 2020 Missile Strike: ‘You Mean Because They Had A Headache?'
Former President Trump on Tuesday dismissed injuries sustained by U.S. troops during a 2020 Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi base as he argued he has been tougher than the Biden administration on Tehran. Trump fielded questions from reporters during a campaign stop in Milwaukee and was asked by one journalist whether he should have responded more strongly to Iran after it launched missiles at U.S. forces stationed at a base in Iraq in 2020, leaving dozens with traumatic brain injuries. “So first of all, injured. What does injured mean? Injured means — you mean because they had a headache? Because the bombs never hit the fort,” Trump said. (Samuels, 10/1)
The Washington Post:
Trump Mixes Up Words, Swerves Among Subjects In Off-Topic Speech
Donald Trump, 78, often speaks in a digressive, extemporaneous style that thrills his fans at large-scale rallies. But Tuesday’s event, in front of almost entirely reporters, was especially scattered and hard to follow. Polls show voters’ concerns about Trump’s age and fitness have increased since President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew and was replaced as the Democratic nominee by Vice President Kamala Harris. (Rodriguez and Arnsdorf, 10/1)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Why 2024 Election Is Keeping Digital Health VCs Cautious
Next month's presidential election is making digital health investors cautious. The election has caused many investors to predict a challenging funding environment for the rest of the year, but they are confident that 2025 will present new opportunities. (Turner, 10/1)
The Atlantic:
The Next President Will Have To Deal With Bird Flu
Presidents always seem to have a crisis to deal with. George W. Bush had 9/11. Barack Obama had the Great Recession. Donald Trump had the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Biden had the war in the Middle East. For America’s next president, the crisis might be bird flu. The United States is in the middle of an unprecedented bout of bird flu, also known as H5N1. (Florko, 10/1)
Consumer Watchdog Spotlights Illegal Medical Debt Collection Tactics
In related news, the Debt Fairness Act went into effect Tuesday in Minnesota. Also, Chinese and U.S. health officials agree to increase cooperation on global health affairs, and more.
The Hill:
Watchdog Cracking Down On Medical Debt Collectors
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday issued a consumer advisory to combat families being targeted by “illegal medical debt collection tactics.” The CFPB’s cited tactics violating federal law that debt collectors have employed when it comes to medical bills, including double billing for services covered by insurance; collecting amounts that exceed federal or state caps; falsifying or exaggerating charges; collecting on unsubstantiated bills; and misrepresenting payment obligations and consumers’ ability to contest bills. (Choi, 10/1)
In related news about medical debt —
KARE11.com:
Medical Debt Fairness Act Takes Effect Across Minnesota
The Debt Fairness Act is officially the law of the land across Minnesota, going into effect on Oct. 1, 2024. Passed in April as part of the larger Commerce Policy Bill, the act takes a number of steps to protect those struggling under the weight of medical debt. (Thiede, 10/1)
In other news from the Biden administration —
Reuters:
China, US Health Officials Agree On More Cooperation Following Rare Talks
Chinese and U.S. health officials have agreed to strengthen communication, cooperation and coordination on global health affairs, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday, following rare talks in Washington. China is willing to increase policy communication and coordination with the United States and collaborate in medical issues including cancer prevention and treatment, said Cao Xuetao, deputy head of the National Health Commission, after the recent talks. Strengthening health cooperation between China and the United States benefits both nations, Cao was cited as saying following the first ministerial-level visit by China's health authorities to the United States since 2017. (10/1)
Reuters:
US Justice Dept Backs Workers’ Antitrust Lawsuit Against Pittsburgh Medical Center
The U.S. Justice Department is backing current and former workers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who are suing Pennsylvania's largest private sector employer for allegedly suppressing wages and restricting job mobility. The Biden administration expressed its views in a “statement of interest” filed on Monday in a proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in Erie, Pennsylvania, that alleges the medical center violated U.S. antitrust law. (Scarcella, 10/1)
Five Key Health Insurers Reveal 2025's Medicare Advantage Plans
The announcements by Cigna, CVS, Humana, Centene, and UnitedHealth were made ahead of the beginning of Medicare Advantage enrollment, which begins Oct. 15. Among other news, a top California health plan will offer one of the world's top-selling drugs, Humira, for free to show how skirting middlemen can improve drug affordability.
Reuters:
Health Insurers Unveil Medicare Advantage Plans For 2025
Health insurers Cigna, CVS Health, Humana, Centene, and UnitedHealth on Tuesday released details on their government-backed health insurance plans for next year for people aged 65 and above. The announcements come ahead of the beginning of enrollment for Medicare Advantage plans on Oct. 15, which will continue through Dec. 7. (10/1)
In other health care and pharmaceutical news —
Bloomberg:
Humira Cost Slashed As California Insurer Bypasses Drug Fees
A top California health plan is set to offer one of the world’s biggest-selling drugs for free in a bid to show the medicine can reach Americans affordably without going through the middlemen that typically control its flow. Blue Shield of California struck an unusual deal to buy a lower-cost version of Humira directly from a manufacturer, bypassing the giant pharmacy benefit managers that normally determine which maker’s drug will go to tens of millions Americans. (Tozzi, 10/1)
Bloomberg:
CVS Management, Board Have Been Weighing Options For Months
CVS Health Corp. has been reviewing its strategic options for months, including a potential breakup, according to a person familiar with the talks, as rising medical costs in its Aetna insurance arm weigh on the health-care conglomerate. The entrance of hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, which approached the company a few weeks ago about improving the business, made the conversation public and ratcheted up pressure on Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch. (Koons and Rutherford, 10/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
CVS, Considering A Breakup, Will Find It’s Hard To Do
Separating the pieces would be difficult, with a danger of orphaning units that might struggle to flourish on their own, analysts said. “The risk is if breaking up the business creates lost customers, lost revenue, translating into lost profit,” said Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny. But running the intact company is also a challenging path forward for CVS Chief Executive Karen Lynch and the rest of the company’s leadership. (Mathews, 10/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Tenet Sells Majority Stake In 5 Hospitals To Orlando Health
Tenet Healthcare Corporation completed the sale of its majority stake in Brookwood Baptist Health to Florida-based Orlando Health. The deal includes five hospitals and related operations in Alabama: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center, according to a Tuesday news release. (Eastabrook, 10/1)
Bloomberg:
Sanofi Is Said To Ask Bidders To Revise Consumer Health Offers
Sanofi has asked bidders to revise their proposals for its consumer health unit, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it considers whether to seek a sale or listing of the business. The French company asked suitors to submit revised bids for the Opella business in the coming days, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The request gives bidders the chance to either improve their proposals or provide additional clarity on specific terms under negotiation, according to the people. (David, Nair, and Barbaglia, 10/1)
Reuters:
Kidney Transplant Policy Spurs Lawsuits Claiming Racial Discrimination
A growing number of lawsuits claim the nonprofit that administers the nation’s organ transplant network used a racist calculation to require Black people with kidney failure to be sicker before they could receive a transplant. At least 10 lawsuits have been filed against United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation's network of organ transplant programs at hospitals, in federal courts across the country since April 2023. Lawyers involved say they expect the volume of cases to grow as more people learn they were affected. (Jones, 10/1)
KFF Health News:
Benefit Trend: Employers Opt To Give Workers An Allowance For Coverage
Dave Lantz is no stranger to emergency department or doctor bills. With three kids in their teens and early 20s, “when someone gets sick or breaks an arm, all of a sudden you have thousand-dollar medical bills,” Lantz said. The family’s health plan that he used to get as the assistant director of physical plant at Lycoming College, a small liberal arts school in central Pennsylvania, didn’t start to cover their costs until they had paid $5,600 in medical bills. (Andrews, 10/2)
KFF Health News:
Letters To The Editor: Setting The Record Straight On The FDA'S Authority Over Drug Ads
While several inaccuracies in the recent opinion piece about direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertisements by KFF Health News’ Elisabeth Rosenthal have been corrected in response to FDA’s direct requests, in this letter the FDA seeks to provide additional information about the agency’s oversight to readers and correct any misimpressions that may remain (“Perspective: With TV Drug Ads, What You See Is Not Necessarily What You Get,” Sept. 9). (10/2)
Florida Cities Wrestle With State's Strict Anti-Homelessness Law
As of Tuesday, it's illegal in Florida to sleep on sidewalks, in parks, on beaches, or in other public spaces. Other news from around the nation is on medical marijuana in Arkansas, accusations of bias against Walmart, and the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
AP:
Florida Enacts Tough Law To Get Homeless Off The Streets, Leaving Cities And Counties Scrambling
As the sun rose Tuesday, Robert Robinson pulled himself from the sidewalk outside Fort Lauderdale’s bus depot. It’s where he’d slept — and become a violator of Florida’s newest law. Under a statute that took effect Tuesday, it is now illegal in Florida to sleep on sidewalks, in parks, on beaches or in other public spaces — one of the strictest anti-homelessness measures in the nation. “Where are they going to put all these people?” Robinson asked, pointing to several other homeless persons nearby. Fort Lauderdale and Florida’s other cities and counties only have three months to figure it out. (Spencer and Payne, 10/1)
AP:
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Supporters Sue State Over Decision Measure Won't Qualify For Ballot
Organizers of an effort to expand medical marijuana in Arkansas sued the state on Tuesday for its decision that the proposal won’t qualify for the November ballot. (DeMillo, 10/1)
AP:
Sam Schmidt Opens Paralysis Center In Indianapolis To Rehabilitate Trauma Victims
Paralyzed in a racing accident nearly 25 years ago, Sam Schmidt has spent much of the last quarter century trying to prove to others that there is a way to have a meaningful life with a traumatic spinal cord injury. (Fryer, 10/1)
Reuters:
Walmart's Firing Of Pregnant Worker Suggests Widespread Bias, Complaint Says
Walmart was accused on Tuesday of firing an employee at an Ohio store because she was pregnant, which a nonprofit group said is likely part of a broader pattern of discrimination by the largest private U.S. employer. The National Women's Law Center filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and its state-level counterpart in Ohio on behalf of Corrissa Hernandez, who said she was fired earlier this year after requesting a part-time schedule and permission to sit while working as a cashier. (Wiessner, 10/1)
Reuters:
Striking Boeing Union Asks CEO To 'Truly Engage' After Workers' Health Coverage Cut
Boeing's largest union urged new CEO Kelly Ortberg on Tuesday to get more involved in contract negotiations to end a strike by around 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers, after the U.S. planemaker cut off their healthcare benefits. (Lampert and Shepardson, 10/2)
On Hurricane Helene —
AP:
Helene Death Toll Now At Least 166 As Biden Plans To Visit Ravaged Carolinas
President Joe Biden will survey the devastation in North and South Carolina on Wednesday as rescuers continue their search for anyone still unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage across the Southeast and killed at least 166 people. (Verduzco, Amy and Kruesi, 10/2)
Tampa Bay Times:
HCA Hospital In St. Petersburg Damaged By Helene To Reopen
HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital will reopen Wednesday after it was closed for several days because of damage from storm surge. The 307-bed hospital, which was evacuated ahead of Hurricane Helene, remained closed after the storm passed because floodwater entered the facility through five different access points. That was despite the installation of a new “Tiger Dam” flood barrier. (O'Donnell, 10/1)
KP.3.1.1 Covid Variant Is Now Behind Majority Of New Cases In US
CDC data also show that subvariant KP.2.3 is responsible for around 1 in 10 new cases. The two "KP" variants are part of a covid variant group known as “FLiRT." Meanwhile, Brigham researchers revealed a drug-free nasal spray that may block covid infections, and also flu and colds.
White Plains Daily Voice:
Covid-19: KP.3.1.1 Strain Now Makes Up About 60 Percent Of US Cases; Here Are Symptoms
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that in a two-week period ending Saturday, Sept. 28, the strain made up 58.7 percent of cases nationally, with the KP.2.3 variant second at 9.4 percent. Both KP.3 and KP.2 are offshoots of the highly contagious Omicron variant and are members of a newly identified group of variants known as “FLiRT.” (Lombardi, 10/1)
SciTechDaily:
Researchers Unveil Simple Drug-Free Spray That Could Prevent COVID, Flu, And Colds
Researchers at Brigham have developed a spray that could provide wide-ranging protection against respiratory infections including COVID-19, influenza, common cold viruses, and bacteria that cause pneumonia. A new study details how a nasal spray formulated by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, may work to protect against viral and bacterial respiratory infections. Based on their preclinical studies, the researchers say the broad-spectrum nasal spray is long-lasting, safe, and, if validated in humans, could play a key role in reducing respiratory diseases and safeguarding public health against new threats. Their results are published in the journal Advanced Materials. (9/30)
Los Angeles Times:
COVID Worsened Depression Among Southern California Youths
Children, teens and young adults in Southern California had been grappling with rising rates of depression and anxiety for years before the pandemic. Then COVID-19 came along and made their mental health struggles even worse. Among 1.7 million young patients who were part of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California health system, the prevalence of clinically diagnosed depression was 60% higher in 2021 than it had been five years earlier, according to a new study. The prevalence of anxiety among young patients who did not have depression also rose by 35% during that period, researchers found. (Kaplan, 10/1)
KFF Health News:
In other public health news —
USA Today:
Apple Cider Warning: Fall Treat Could Sicken, Even Kill, FDA Says
Apple cider has become synonymous with the start of fall, but health officials are warning consumers that drinking the cozy beverage is not without risk. The Ogle County Health Department in Illinois, for instance, has issued a seasonal health advisory to warn people about the dangers of unpasteurized apple cider, which has the potential to cause "serious illness or even death," if consumed, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Encinas, 10/1)
Politico:
Control Smartphones Like Tobacco, Says Leading WHO Expert
Countries should consider regulating digital devices like smartphones in a similar way to tobacco products, to combat social media's rising negative impact on young people's mental health, the World Health Organization’s Natasha Azzopardi Muscat said. With increasing evidence that problematic gaming and social media behavior is on the rise among adolescents in Europe, countries should take inspiration from other areas of public health where legislation has helped address potentially damaging habits — such as tobacco laws, she said. (Chiappa, 10/2)
On addiction —
The New York Times:
This Pill Could Be The Next Tool To Help Smokers Quit
The medication, called cytisine, is already used elsewhere in the world. There are efforts to bring it to the U.S. (Schmall, 10/2)
AP:
Doctor Charged In Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death Is Expected To Plead Guilty
One of two doctors charged in the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine. Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors in August and would be the third person to plead guilty in the aftermath of the “Friends” star’s fatal overdose last year. (Dalton, 10/2)
AP:
Ex-Jaguars Worker Who Stole $22M From Team Sues FanDuel, Saying It Preyed On His Gambling Addiction
A former financial manager for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars who stole $22 million from the team is suing FanDuel for $250 million, saying the betting company preyed on his gambling addiction. Amit Patel, who is serving a 6 1/2-year prison sentence in South Carolina, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in New York claiming that FanDuel ignored its own responsible gambling and anti-money laundering protocols. ... The lawsuit claimed FanDuel gave Patel over $1.1 million in gambling credits, and besieged him with enticements to gamble more, including having his personal host contact him up to 100 times a day. (Parry, 10/1)
Viewpoints: Pelvic Exam Rules Need A Revamp; Should Marijuana Use Affect Chances For Transplant?
Editorial writers tackle these public heath issues.
Stat:
The Fraught History Of The Pelvic Exam
When I was a medical student in the 1980s, the school hired “pelvic instructors” who taught us how to do exams in a painless and respectful way. They even allowed us to perform practice examinations on them. (Barron H. Lerner, 9/30)
Stat:
The Messy Rules Around Cannabis Use And Organ Transplants
In 2023, Kentucky became the most recent state to pass a law prohibiting the denial of organ transplantation to patients solely because of their marijuana use. The legislation is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2025. Over the past 11 years, similar measures have been enacted in 21 other states. (Sandeep Jauhar and Maria Avila, 10/2)
The New York Times:
We Need Tornado Warnings For Disease Outbreaks
Deciding whether, when and how to communicate about public health risks is tricky. Outbreaks are fast-moving, complex and difficult to predict. The rise of misinformation and eroding trust in public health makes effective messaging even harder. No communication plan will be above reproach. (Caitlin Rivers, 10/2)
Stat:
Five Things FDA Ad Comm Members Want
As a public health professional, I want people to have access to the health care they need to improve their quality of life. For years I researched available treatments for specific illnesses to determine their safety and efficacy, growing to become an advocate for the development of new treatments for those living with rare diseases. (Cheri Banks, 10/1)
Time:
The Presidential Election Will Shape The Future Of Human Health
s diplomats and officials from around the world gathered in New York last week for the annual United Nations General Assembly, one question dominated the attention of global leaders: who will lead the U.S. in 2025? The stakes of this election go far beyond America’s borders. The next president will play a critical role in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges: climate change, global health, and international cooperation. And the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could not be clearer. (Jirair Ratevosian and Gavin Yamey, 10/2)