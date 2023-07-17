CDC Data Show Hints Of A Covid Uptick
Fresh data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rising covid activity. On the good news-side of the ledger: California's covid hospitalizations are near an historic low. Also in the news: worries of cross-species covid infections.
CIDRAP:
Early Indicators Hint At US COVID-19 Uptick
Though COVID has held at very low levels late spring and into summer, some early indicators show signs of rising activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In other developments, the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) fleshed out more details about when the updated COVID-19 vaccine will roll out and how federal health officials will ensure that uninsured and underinsured people can receive their doses. (Schnirring, 7/14)
Meanwhile, in California —
Los Angeles Times:
California's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Near Historic Lows. Will The Lull Last?
COVID-19 hospitalizations are close to record lows in California, an optimistic sign as the state attempts to navigate its first surge-free summer of the coronavirus era. It’s difficult to say what the rest of the season will bring, however. The coming weeks will help determine whether some kind of uptick in coronavirus transmission is on tap, or if conditions will remain relatively calm until the autumn and winter. (Lin II, 7/15)
Bay Area News Group:
COVID: UCSF Medical Chief Wachter Laid Low By Virus He Helped People Avoid
Through the miserable years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Bob Wachter, the University of California-San Francisco medical department chair, became a beacon of guidance to hundreds of thousands who followed his social media tips on avoiding the virus that killed more than 1.1 million Americans. (Woolfolk, 7/13)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Zoo Outbreak Highlights Human-To-Animal COVID-19 Risk
In a new report published in Eurosurveillance, Dutch investigators describe an outbreak of COVID-19 in gorillas and lions at the Rotterdam Zoo in late 2021, despite the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by their zookeepers. (Soucheray, 7/14)