After Roe V. Wade

Kansas, Idaho, And Missouri Taking Steps To Limit Mifepristone Access

In the legal filing, made in Texas, the states lay out their case for bringing back restrictions on the medication used in abortions, arguing that easing those restrictions “undermine state abortion laws and frustrate state law enforcement.”

AP: Three States Try To Make Abortion Pill Mifepristone Harder To Access

Three states are renewing a legal push to restrict access to the abortion medication mifepristone, including reinstating requirements it be dispensed in person instead of by mail. The request from Kansas, Idaho and Missouri filed Friday would bar the drug’s use after seven weeks of pregnancy instead of 10 and require three in-person doctor office visits instead of none in the latest attempt to make it harder to get a drug that’s used in most abortions nationally. (Mulvihill, 10/16)

AP: Abortion Ballot Measures May Not Have Quick Impact On Access

Voters in nine states are deciding next month whether to add the right to abortion to their constitutions, but the measures are unlikely to dramatically change access — at least not immediately. Instead, voter approval would launch more lawsuits on a subject that’s been in the courts constantly — and more than ever since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade and opened the door to state abortion laws. In some states where the issue is on the ballot, it’s already widely available. (Mulvihill, 10/17)

Abortion news from Mississippi, Florida, Arizona, and Maryland —

AP: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Old Abortion Rights Ruling In Mississippi

A Mississippi judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that challenged a potential conflict between a 2022 state law that bans most abortions and a 1998 state Supreme Court ruling that said abortion is guaranteed in the Mississippi Constitution because of the right of privacy. Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin wrote that the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists lacks legal standing for the lawsuit it filed against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure in November 2022. (Pettus, 10/16)

The Hill: Florida Health Officials Sued For Censorship Over Abortion Campaign Ad

The citizen-led ballot initiative Floridians Protecting Freedom has filed a lawsuit against state health officials alleging political speech has been censored in the state. The Florida Department of Health previously sent a cease and desist letter to television stations across Florida that aired an ad in support of an abortion-rights ballot initiative, Amendment 4. The ballot initiative would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, overturning the current law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. (Irwin, 10/16)

Politico: Florida Dems Tie Their Future To Abortion Ballot Measure

Florida Democrats have launched a multi-million-dollar campaign to urge voters to pass the initiative that would guarantee access to abortion in the nation’s third largest state. The decision by Democrats to invest millions now in ads demonstrates how important state party leaders view Amendment 4 as part of their push to regain relevance in the former battleground state. Democrats — who remain at a significant financial disadvantage to Republicans — have been sharply critical of abortion restrictions pushed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislature. (Fineout, 10/16)

The 19th and The Arizona Republic: In Arizona, Gen Z Voters Fear Inconsistencies On Abortion And Climate

When Emilia Kim returned to Tucson in August after studying abroad in China, her first ever summer spent away from her mom, her vision for her future had shifted. Kim, now a senior at Basis Oro Valley High School, could no longer picture herself becoming a mom. (Meiners, 10/16)

AP: As Women Seek Open Congressional Seats In Maryland, Reproductive Rights Are Front And Center

In an election where the future of reproductive rights is on the ballot in Maryland and elsewhere across the country, the state’s all-male congressional delegation stands to gain an influx of women. It could happen in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, where Democrat April McClain Delaney is running against conservative Republican Neil Parrott, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates. They’re competing to represent a wide swath of rural Maryland and more affluent liberal suburbs of Washington, D.C. (Skene, 10/17)

On IVF and surrogacy —

The 19th and The Salt Lake Tribune: IVF Is Popular In Pro-Family Utah. Why Aren’t Candidates Talking About It?

Marriage made the Smiths a family of eight — Tillia came with five kids, and Travis with one. As 7-year-old Margot, one of two additions to their brood since then, burrowed between them on the sofa, Tillia laughed, “we’re a Brady Bunch.” Tillia recounted the couple’s decision to grow the family to nine, then ten. (Stern, 10/16)