CDC: Rural Americans More Likely Than Urban Americans To Die Early
The federal data, published in a report Tuesday, covers 2010 through 2022 and finds rural Americans to be at higher risk of early death from one of the five leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, stroke, and chronic lower respiratory disease.
ABC News:
Rural Americans are more likely to die early from one of the five leading causes of death than those who live in urban areas, according to new federal data. Researchers looked at the number of potentially preventable deaths from 2010 through 2022. The report was published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Kekatos, 4/30)
CNN:
CDC Warns Of Multi-State E.Coli Outbreak Tied To Walnuts
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Tuesday about a multi-state e.coli outbreak connected to walnuts. Twelve people from two states have gotten sick with this particular strain of the bacteria. (Christensen, 4/30)
The Hill:
Attorneys General Sue Biden Administration Over Revisions To Title IX
A group of six GOP state attorneys general sued the Biden administration over changes to Title IX on Tuesday, the fourth such suit over proposed revisions to the anti-discrimination protections in two days. Tuesday’s suit, led by Kentucky and Tennessee, claims that expansions to campus sexual assault rules overstep the president’s authority. It follows a pair of suits from nine states on Monday contesting transgender student protections. (Robertson, 4/30)
New Hampshire Bulletin:
Some NH Patients Stuck In Hospitals Due To Inadequate Insurance, Report Finds
Patients who are medically cleared to be discharged from a hospital continue to stay much longer than they need to largely because they cannot get the ongoing specialized care they require, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. (Timmins, 4/30)
CBS News:
16,000 People With Disabilities Are In State-Operated Institutions. This Is How Experts Say Health Care Should Change
More than 16,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD, are housed in institutions in the U.S., reports the Residential Information Systems Project. While that's significantly lower than nearly 200,000 people in the 1960s, there is more work to be done, says disability rights activist Rebecca Cokley. Cokley, currently working as the disability rights program officer at the Ford Foundation, was born with achondroplasia, a common cause of dwarfism. (Roppolo, 4/30)
Reuters:
US Supreme Court Will Not Halt Texas Age Verification For Online Porn
The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to block a Texas law requiring online age verification in order to access pornographic websites in a case pitting the Republican-led state's effort to keep adult content away from minors against constitutional free speech protections. (Chung, 4/30)