The Washington Post:
U.S. Rules On Donated Transplant Organs To Be Tightened
The U.S. government is moving to tighten a regulation for the collection of human pancreases for research after a Senate committee and others complained the rule was being exploited by groups that also procure kidneys, hearts, livers and other organs for transplant. A rule issued in 2020 allows the nation’s 56 nonprofit organ procurement organizations to collect human pancreases for research and count them toward benchmarks they must meet so they can retain government certification to operate. (Bernstein, 2/5)
On Medicare —
Stat:
A Single Democrat Is Willing To Weaken Medicare Negotiation Power
Two Republican lawmakers who introduced legislation to water down the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare drug price negotiation program managed to find themselves a Democratic co-sponsor — even though every single Democrat in Congress in 2022 voted for the legislation. (Cohrs, 2/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Rate Cut May Cause Insurers To Ding Providers
Medicare Advantage insurers are likely to respond to a modest rate cut next year by adjusting premiums, benefits, provider reimbursements and other factors to emphasize profitability, financial analysts said. Although the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has downplayed the effects of its proposed 0.16% reduction in the Medicare Advantage benchmark rate for 2025, the rule issued last Wednesday is the latest in a string of policies that has Medicare insurers and their investors wary about the program. (Tepper, 2/6)
On the funeral industry's deal with the FTC —
The Wall Street Journal:
How The Funeral Industry Got The FTC To Hide Bad Actors
Unethical funeral homes have exploited grieving customers for decades. What consumers don’t know is that many of the industry’s bad actors have been hidden from the public thanks to a sweetheart deal struck between the Federal Trade Commission and the funeral industry more than 25 years ago. In that deal, unlike any known to exist between the FTC and any other industry, the names of funeral homes that violate rules requiring price transparency and fair practices aren’t made public to consumers, as long as they complete a virtual remedial program run by the funeral industry’s own lobbying group. (Mosbergen, 2/5)