Common Plastics Linked To Tens Of Thousands Of Premature Births

A Lancet Planetary Health study reports plastics are linked to many U.S. preterm births each year, ultimately driving medical bill costs up by billions. Separately, while Latina and other women of color are disproportionately hit by abortion bans, they often aren't part of the legal or media narratives.

USA Today: Plastics Linked To Thousands Of Preterm Births In U.S., Study Finds

Chemicals commonly used for plastic in food containers, lotion and other products are linked to tens of thousands of preterm births in the U.S. each year, according to a new study. Those babies’ medical bills over their lifetimes cost billions, the study says. The researchers behind the Lancet Planetary Health study published Tuesday looked at daily exposure to phthalates, synthetic chemicals used in everyday items, by examining national data on 5,000 mothers. The study showed an increased risk of preterm birth, which has risen in the U.S. (Cuevas, 2/6)

In other reproductive health news —

Axios: Latina Voices Are Largely Left Out Of Abortion Ban Discourse Despite Disproportionate Impact

Abortion advocates say Latinas and other women of color are disproportionately affected by bans and restrictions, but when it comes to lawsuits and news coverage, their stories are less likely to get attention. The reality underscores the limited resources that Hispanic women have in accessing abortion care, especially since the fall of Roe v. Wade, which has prompted nearly half of all U.S. states to enact more restrictions or bans. (Galvan, 2/6)

The Washington Post: These Vending Machines Are Giving Out Free STI Tests. Can They Save Lives?

In at least two British cities, certain vending machines offer up not snacks and sodas but a more unusual item: free self-test kits for sexually transmitted diseases. The initiative aims to overcome some of the obstacles that keep people from testing: the hassle of going to the doctor, the stigma of visiting sexual health clinics (especially for LGBTQ+ people who are not out) and a lack of awareness about testing options. Such obstacles contribute to more than a million STIs being acquired globally every day, according to the World Health Organization, which has called for better access to testing and diagnostic services. (Vinall, 2/7)

More health and wellness news —

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Study: More Older Adults Are Using Cannabis Post-Pandemic

A new study, published in the Cannabis and Cannabinoids Research journal, found more older Americans are using cannabis today than before the pandemic. According to researchers with the University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, roughly 1 in 8 Americans over 50 currently use the substance. (Boyce, 2/6)

The Washington Post: Toby Keith Had Stomach Cancer. Symptoms Can Be Easy To Miss, Doctors Say

Some lifestyle choices can increase people’s risk of developing stomach cancer. Smoking, eating unhealthy foods and drinking alcohol have been linked to stomach cancer, according to Meira Epplein, a professor for Duke University’s School of Medicine. Another cause stems from bacteria called Helicobacter pylori, which is contagious and causes stomach infections, Epplein said. The bacteria is harmless to most people, Epplein said, but about 3 percent of people who have it develop stomach cancer. Genetics can also play a role, experts said. (Melnick, 2/7)

AP: As Cancer Treatment Advances, Patients And Doctors Push Back Against Drugs' Harsh Side Effects

For cancer patients, the harsh side effects of powerful drugs have long been the trade-off for living longer. Now, patients and doctors are questioning whether all that suffering is necessary. They’ve ignited a movement to radically change how new cancer drugs are tested, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urging drugmakers to do a better job at finding the lowest effective dose, even if it takes more time. (Johnson, 2/6)

CNN: Can A DNA Analysis Help Improve Your Fitness?

Millions of people around the globe are spitting into vials in the hopes of learning more about their genes. But they’re not just looking for information about their ancestry. Increasingly, people are interested in pursuing how their genes may be affecting their health, nutrition, fitness potential and risk of injury. (McManus, 2/6)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Americans struggle to find a primary care provider, and some experts on aging are calling on older drivers to sign an advance directive to determine when they should stop driving. (2/6)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription