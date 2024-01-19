Congress Passes Stopgap Bill That Funds Health Agencies Until March
Funding for federal health care programs was extended until March 1 or March 8 by the temporary spending measure passed by the House and Senate Thursday, including HHS, FDA, VA, community health centers, special diabetes programs, some medical education programs, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Congress Passes Stopgap Funding Bill That Delays DSH Cuts
Congress delayed looming cuts to hospitals, extended community health center funding and addressed a slew of other healthcare priorities in a temporary spending bill that passed Thursday. The measure prevents a partial government shutdown that would have started Friday. Once President Joe Biden signs the legislation, Congress will face a pair of deadlines to fund the government and reauthorize various programs with action on some issues needed by March 1 and others by March 8. (McAuliff, 1/18)
AP:
Congress Passes Short-Term Spending Bill That Averts A Government Shutdown
In Thursday afternoon’s vote, 107 House Republicans voted to keep federal agencies funded and 106 voted against the measure. To almost lose the majority of his conference underscores the challenges facing the new speaker and signals the difficulty he will have in striking a deal that will not alienate many of his GOP colleagues. They are clamoring for deeper non-defense spending cuts and myriad conservative policy mandates. Meanwhile, 207 Democrats voted for the resolution and only two voted against. (Jalonick and Freking, 1/18)
Bloomberg:
US Health Department Cyber Attack Led To Millions In Grant Money Being Stolen
Hackers stole millions of dollars in grant money from the Department of Health and Human Services last year in a series of attacks, according to two people familiar with the matter. Between late March and mid-November, the hackers gained access to an HHS system that processes civilian grant payments and withdrew about $7.5 million intended to be awarded to five accounts, said the people, who asked not to be named as the details aren’t public. (Griffin, 1/18)
Axios:
Lloyd Austin Called To Testify In Congress On Hospitalization
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was requested to testify before Congress about not immediately disclosing his recent hospitalization to the White House. House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ohio) said in a letter to Austin Thursday that his "unwillingness to provide candid and complete answers" on his health meant his testimony was required at a Feb. 14 hearing "regarding decisions made to withhold information" from President Biden, Congress and the American people. (Falconer, 1/18)
Politico:
Grassley Released From Hospital
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the oldest and longest-serving senator, has been released from the hospital after treatment for an infection, his office announced Thursday. "Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has been discharged from the hospital and expects to be back to work next week,” an unsigned statement from his office said. (Snyder, 1/18)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': The Supreme Court Vs. The Bureaucracy
The Supreme Court this week took up a case brought by two herring fishing companies that could shake up the way the entire executive branch administers laws passed by Congress. At stake is something called “Chevron deference,” from the 1984 case Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council. The ruling in that case directs federal judges to accept any “reasonable” interpretation by a federal agency of a law that’s otherwise ambiguous. Overturning Chevron would give the federal judiciary much more power and executive branch agencies much less. (1/18)