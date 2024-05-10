Cyberattack Against Ascension Is Latest Hack To Disrupt Patient Care
News outlets report that patients of some of hospital chain Ascension's facilities have had procedures delayed or been diverted to other hospitals. Doctors have also lost access to some records.
Modern Healthcare:
Ascension Outage Still Causing Disruptions For Patients, Doctors
Ascension continues to experience disruptions in patient care as the health system investigates a potential data breach it reported Wednesday. Local news reports have surfaced about patients waiting hours for medical procedures, ambulances diverting patients to other facilities and physicians losing access to medical records. Ascension acknowledged "clinical disruptions" in a Wednesday statement but has not provided additional details. (Hudson, 5/9)
Meanwhile, the attack's impact is felt —
Health News Florida:
Cybersecurity Event At Ascension Health System Disrupts Clinical Operations
Ascension, a nonprofit national health care system with several hospitals in North Florida, says it is investigating a cybersecurity event had disrupted clinical operations. As of Thursday night, it was unknown if any patient data was affected. (Mayer, 5/10)
Chicago Tribune:
Ascension, Which Has 14 Illinois Hospitals, Falls Victim To 'Cyber Security Event'
Ascension is postponing some non-emergency elective surgeries, tests and appointments after a cyber security event at the health system, which has about 150 sites of care in Illinois, including 14 hospitals. (Schencker, 5/9)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals Hit By Cyberattack, Disrupting Care
Ascension hospitals in Wisconsin and across the U.S. were hit Wednesday by a cyberattack that has interfered with its computer network and led to major disruptions in patient care that have continued into Thursday. The cyberattack has led to canceled appointments, delayed care and confusion at Ascension hospitals and health care facilities in Wisconsin and across the country. (Volpenhein, 5/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
Ascension Saint Agnes Pauses ER Admissions Amid Cyberattack
The emergency department at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Southwest Baltimore has stopped receiving new patients, following a cyberattack that affected clinical operations at Ascension health centers nationwide. (Roberts, 5/9)