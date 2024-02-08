DEA Won’t Strip Licenses From Large Drug Distributor Over Opioids History
Reversing an earlier order, the Drug Enforcement Administration will allowing Morris & Dickson Co to stay in business. As part of a settlement, the drug distributor agreed to admit wrongdoing over its failure to properly monitor opioid shipments and will forfeit $19 million.
AP:
DEA Reverses Decision Stripping Drug Distributor Of Licenses For Fueling Opioid Crisis
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is allowing one of the nation’s largest wholesale drug distributors to stay in business, reversing an earlier order stripping the company of its licenses for its failure to properly monitor the shipment of tens of millions of addictive painkillers blamed for fueling the opioid crisis. As part of the settlement announced Wednesday, Morris & Dickson Co. agreed to admit wrongdoing, comply with heightened reporting requirements and surrender one of its two certificates of registration with the DEA. The Shreveport, La.-based company, which has around 600 employees and generates about $4 billion a year in revenue, also agreed to forfeit $19 million. (Goodman and Mustian, 2/7)
Bridge Michigan:
As Opioid Deaths Mount, Michigan Governments Sit On Millions For Intervention
Known for its vacation beach cabins dotting Lake Huron, Iosco County is among the many counties in northern Michigan with a drug problem. It’s far above the state average in fatal and nonfatal overdoses and opioid prescriptions, and is in the top quarter of Michigan counties in a substance abuse vulnerability index created by the state’s health department. Despite having $269,000 earmarked to address the opioid epidemic in the county government’s bank account for nearly a year, officials have yet to spend a nickel. (French and Erb, 2/7)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia House Passes Opioid Vending Machines Bill
The Georgia House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill aimed at combating overdoses caused by stronger illicit opioids by making stronger opioid-reversal drugs more accessible. House Bill 1035 would allow vending machines to dispense overdose drugs, such as Narcan, while protecting pharmacists from punishment for filling them up. (Baruchman, 2/7)
KTVB:
Fentanyl Mandatory Minimum Bill Goes To Idaho Senate Floor
The bill will add fentanyl to the list of drugs carrying a mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking and create a new crime for "drug-induced homicide." (2/7)
Stat:
Medical School Lecture That Minimized Opioid Risks Draws Critics
Amid ongoing concern over opioid addiction, a university in Florida has been criticized for allowing a lecture that conveyed “false and misleading” information about the use of the prescription painkillers by a local physician who, in years past, had ties to opioid makers. At issue was a lecture that was given last October at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by Martin Hale, an orthopedic surgeon, to first-year medical students about managing pain. During his talk, Hale provided an overview of opioids and the challenges facing physicians, such as approaches to treatment and issues surrounding addiction. (Silverman, 2/7)
NPR:
Oregon Pioneered A Radical Drug Policy. Now It's Reconsidering
Under Ballot Measure 110, instead of arresting drug users, police give them a citation and point them towards treatment. Over three years in, there's a debate about whether it's succeeded or failed. (Wilson, 2/7)
Also —
King5.Com:
Only One Police Dog In Washington Is Certified To Detect Fentanyl. A New Proposal Could Change That
Cia, Lake Stevens Police Department's canine officer, is unique in local law enforcement in Washington state. ”She’s the only state or local dog that’s certified and trained in the detection of fentanyl,” said Cia’s handler, and partner, Lake Stevens Officer Doug Dreher. Under current state law, police dogs are only required to be trained to sniff out cocaine, heroin or meth. (Mikkelsen, 2/7)