Another Hospital In Minnesota Ends Baby Deliveries

The Mayo Clinic Health System's New Prague hospital is the latest facility in the state to stop delivering babies. Minnesota Public Radio reports on how midwives are filling the void in birthing services as hospitals move deliveries to larger, centralized hospitals.

Minnesota Public Radio: Mayo Clinic Health System Will Stop Delivering Babies At Its New Prague Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System is ending labor and delivery services at its New Prague hospital on Friday. It’s just the latest Minnesota hospital to stop delivering babies, with some others — including the Essentia Health-run facility in Fosston last month — also moving labor and delivery services to larger, centralized hospitals in recent years. (Yang, 2/7)

Minnesota Public Radio: How Midwives Are Filling The Void As Rural Minnesota Birthing Centers Close

We’ve been following the recent announcements that hospitals in Fosston and New Prague will end their birthing services, which means people who are going into labor in those areas will have to travel much farther to deliver their babies in a hospital. At a public hearing in New Prague last night, Mayo Clinic leaders discussed their plan to end labor services this coming Friday and move them to Mankato. (Wurzer and Elder, 2/7)

NBC News: Hospitals Strained By Atlanta Medical Center Closing, Doctors Say

“Overcrowded is probably par for the course,” said Dr. Nataisia Terry, the medical director of the emergency department, adding that the volume of ER patients grew by 20% over the last budget year. Nearby, Grady Memorial Hospital is so packed that ambulance traffic is sometimes routed to facilities miles away. Both Emory and Grady are often listed as “severely” or “dangerously” overcrowded on a statewide hub used to monitor capacity. (Harris and McCorvey, 2/7)

The Boston Globe: Brockton Hospital Fire Update: Reopening Planned For Late Spring

On the first anniversary of a devastating 10-alarm fire that closed its facility, Brockton Hospital said Wednesday 2/7 it is planning to reopen in the spring, according to a statement from Signature Healthcare. Construction on the hospital has entered its “final phases” and any renovations are expected to be completed by late spring, according to Robert Haffey, the President and CEO of the hospital’s operator, Signature Healthcare. (Hempel-Edgers, 2/7)

CBS News: UCHealth: Another Hospital Under Stress From Migrant Care

The cost of providing health care to migrants who have arrived in the Denver metro area over the past year is hitting hard at UCHealth hospitals, headlined by the increase in the number of people at the flagship hospital in Aurora. "The number we believe very conservatively in the last three months is almost 2,500 patients and probably more. And it keeps increasing every day," said Dr. Richard Zane, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at CU School of Medicine and head of the emergency departments and urgent cares across the UCHealth system. (Gionet, 2/7)

Modern Healthcare: Children’s Health, UT Southwestern To Build $5B Pediatric Campus

Children's Health and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center plan to break ground this year on a $5 billion pediatric campus in Dallas, the health systems said Wednesday. The 2-million square-foot children's hospital will include two 12-story towers and an 8-story tower, with 552 inpatient beds, 114 emergency department rooms, 96 neonatal intensive care beds and 96 exam rooms. The development, to be completed by 2031, will replace the existing Children's Medical Center Dallas. (DeSilva 2/7)

Sahan Journal: Why Are Kids Of Color In Minnesota Spending Months In Hospital Emergency Rooms That Can’t Treat Their Problems?

Most of the time, 14-year-old Tyana lives peacefully with her aunt and legal guardian in an apartment on St. Paul’s east side. She likes going to school and dancing in front of the mirror and watching Disney movies and YouTube videos. But her autism causes her to experience occasional outbursts—she may lash out at a caregiver in order to get what she wants. (Eldred, 2/7)

Modern Healthcare: Apple Vision Pro Attracts Cedars Sinai, Boston Children's

Apple Vision Pro is generating plenty of buzz and at least three health systems are buying into the spatial computing technology. The company’s virtual reality headset, which went on sale Friday, has been met with skepticism from industry analysts who question whether consumers will pay the device’s hefty price tag of $3,499. ... But for Cedars-Sinai, Boston Children’s Hospital, Sharp Healthcare and other health systems, the latest VR and augmented reality device is worth the price. The health systems are testing applications on Apple Vision Pro aimed at training and educating clinicians, providing virtual therapy and more. (Perna, 2/7)

Modern Healthcare: CVS Health Expects Higher Medicare Advantage Utilization In 2024

CVS Health has downgraded its 2024 earnings guidance as its Aetna health insurance subsidiary contends with higher-than-expected Medicare Advantage costs and a looming federal rate cut, the company announced Wednesday. Aetna's Medicare Advantage business failed to achieve its margin target in 2023, according to CVS Health's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report. The company will respond by raising premiums and deemphasizing strategies to gain market share, executives said during a call with investor analysts Wednesday. (Berryman, 2/7)