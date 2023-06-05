Didn’t Get A Bivalent Covid Booster? Your Immunity May Be Gone, CDC Says
Only 20.5% of U.S. adults had received a bivalent booster dose as of last month, and most of that group received their last vaccine dose more than a year ago. In New York City, there's wastewater evidence that suggests cases of covid may be rising there.
Fox News:
Most US Adults Are Declining COVID Boosters As CDC Warns Of Health Risks: 'Relatively Little Protection'
Adults who aren’t current on their COVID-19 vaccine booster doses may have "relatively little remaining protection" against hospitalization compared to those who haven’t been vaccinated at all, suggests a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The study spanned multiple states and examined more than 85,000 hospitalizations of people with "COVID-like illness." (Rudy, 6/4)
CIDRAP:
US COVID Activity Stays Low, But NYC Sees Rise In Wastewater Positives
Most US COVID measures showed continuing declining trends, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), though high levels of the virus in New York City wastewater hint at a local increase. (Schnirring, 6/2)
In other pandemic news —
CIDRAP:
More Than 70% Of US Household COVID Spread Started With A Child, Study Suggests
A study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open suggests that 70.4% of nearly 850,000 US household COVID-19 transmissions originated with a child. ... The authors concluded that children had an important role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and that in-person school also resulted in substantial spread. (Van Beusekom, 6/2)
CIDRAP:
96% Of US Blood Donors Had SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies In 2022, CDC Reports
By third quarter 2022, an estimated 96.4% of US blood donors had antibodies against COVID-19 from a previous infection or vaccination, including 22.6% from infection alone and 26.1% from vaccination alone, with 47.7% having both (hybrid immunity), according to a study published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Van Beusekom, 6/2)
The Hill:
Instagram Reinstates Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Account
Instagram reinstated the personal account of anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who declared his bid to run in the 2024 Democratic primary earlier this year. Kennedy’s personal account was permanently removed from Instagram in 2021 after he repeatedly posted misinformation about COVID-19 on the social media platform. The company said in a statement at the time that it removed the account for sharing “debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.” (Sforza, 6/4)
Bloomberg:
Cities Cite Mental Health, Loneliness And Depression As Top Policy Concerns
An “unprecedented” mental health crisis is overwhelming US cities, which lack adequate resources to address growing challenges, according to a new report released today by the US Conference of Mayors. In recent years, the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated mental health issues, particularly involving substance abuse, said a survey of mayors of 117 cities in 39 states. (Yee, 6/3)