Experts: Removing Phenylephrine Drugs Would Upset Wider Supply Chain
Though phenylephrine has been found ineffective as a decongestant, if the FDA pulled drugs from pharmacy shelves, it would disrupt a wave of supply chain problems, experts warn. In other news, CARB-X is funding development of a rapid test for gonorrhea.
CIDRAP:
FDA Removal Of Decongestants Made With Ineffective Drug Would Disrupt Drug Supply Chain, Experts Say
If the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pulls cough and cold medications containing the active ingredient phenylephrine from shelves, it will set off a wave of drug supply chain problems, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Toronto assert today in JAMA. In September 2023, the FDA's Non-prescription Drug Advisory Committee reviewed new data on phenylephrine, concluding that it is ineffective. The committee recommended that the drug, used in many over-the-counter nasal decongestants as a single ingredient or in combination with other ingredients, be removed from the market. (Van Beusekom, 2/8)
CIDRAP:
CARB-X Funds Development Of Rapid Test For Gonorrhea
he Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) announced today that it will award biotechnology company Visby Medical of San Jose, California, up to $1.8 million to develop a portable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that can detect gonorrhea and assess its susceptibility to ciprofloxacin. Although ciprofloxacin is no longer a recommended first-line antibiotic for infections caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae because of resistance, some strains of the bacterium remain susceptible to the oral antibiotic. Knowing which infections are susceptible to ciprofloxacin at the point of care could enable clinicians to reserve ceftriaxone, which is the last remaining antibiotic that remains widely effective against N gonorrhoeae. (Dall, 2/8)
The New York Times:
The Race To Stop Ozempic Muscle Loss
As drugs like Ozempic become increasingly popular for weight loss, more doctors and patients are looking for ways to counteract the muscle loss that can happen on these medications — and companies are racing to meet that demand. Luxury gyms are offering strength-training programs specifically marketed toward people taking these medications, promising to help clients “optimize their outcomes.” Nutritionists and meal-delivery services are creating plans to help patients pack in enough protein. And drug companies including Eli Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Zepbound, are looking to develop combination treatments that prevent muscle loss. (Blum, 2/8)
In corporate news —
Modern Healthcare:
What Amazon’s Layoffs Mean For One Medical, Pharmacy Division
Amazon's decision to lay off employees in its One Medical and pharmacy divisions raises eyebrows about the future of the tech giant's healthcare strategy. Amazon said Tuesday it is cutting a few hundred healthcare-related jobs but declined to share what types of positions are affected. The move follows more than a year of extensive layoffs at the company as Amazon, like other tech players, seeks to make adjustments after hiring too many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Hudson, 2/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Walgreens Replaces John Driscoll With Mary Langowski
John Driscoll is out as president of Walgreens' U.S. healthcare business and will be replaced by a health tech executive. Mary Langowski, who has served as CEO of Solera Health since 2020, will take over the role in March. Driscoll, who joined Walgreens in 2022 under former CEO Rosalind Brewer, will move into an advisory role, the company said Thursday. (Hudson, 2/8)