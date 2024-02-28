Family Applied For Exemption, But Insulin Pump Came With Huge Bill
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Insurer Billed $14,000 For An Insulin Pump Even With Exemption
The Enquirer is investigating readers’ medical bills. For our first story, we talked to Ashley Hack, the mom of a 12-year-old with Type 1 diabetes. (Kim, 2/27)
CIDRAP:
CARB-X Announces Funding For Gonorrhea Vaccine
CARB-X, the Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator, announced it's giving $2.2 million to LimmaTech Biologics AG, a Swiss biotech firm, to fund the development of its novel vaccine candidate targeted to prevent Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections. (Soucheray, 2/27)
CIDRAP:
FDA Rejects New Drug Application For Cefepime-Taniborbactam
Manufacturing issues have led the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reject a New Drug Application (NDA) for cefepime-taniborbactam, a combination antibiotic under review as a potential treatment for urinary tract infections (UTIs) caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria. (Dall, 2/27)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Develop Molecules For A New Class Of Antibiotics That Can Overcome Drug Resistant Bacteria
A global problem In what has been called an overlooked pandemic, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global problem that affects all walks of life. In 2019, an estimated 1.3 million deaths around the globe could be attributed to AMR. (University of California - Santa Barbara, 2/21)
CIDRAP:
European Advisers Green-Light 2 H5N1 Avian Flu Vaccines
At its meetings last week the European Medicines Agency human medicines committee recommended approval for two human H5N1 avian flu vaccines, one called Celldemic and the other Incellipan. Both are inactivated adjuvanted cell-based vaccines manufactured by Seqirus. (Schnirring, 2/26)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Omalizumab For The Treatment Of Multiple Food Allergies
In this trial, we assessed whether omalizumab, a monoclonal anti-IgE antibody, would be effective and safe as monotherapy in patients with multiple food allergies. (Wood, M.D., et al, 2/25)