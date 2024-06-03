FDA Approves Moderna’s RSV Vaccine For Older Adults
CIDRAP reports on the approval of Moderna's mRNA vaccine, called mRESVIA, which is expected to be available during the 2024-25 respiratory virus season. Other news is on a rise in whooping cough cases and the latest developments on the bird flu virus.
CIDRAP:
FDA Green-Lights Moderna MRNA RSV Vaccine For Older Adults
Moderna today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for people ages 60 and older, bringing the number of approved RSV vaccines to three. The vaccine, called mRESVIA, was granted approval under an FDA breakthrough therapy designation. The vaccine is the second Moderna mRNA vaccine to be cleared by the FDA. In a press release, the company said the vaccine is the only RSV vaccine available in single-dose prefilled syringes, making it easier to administer. (Schnirring, 5/31)
ABC News:
Whooping Cough Cases On The Rise, Nearly 3 Times As High As Last Year: CDC
Cases of whooping cough are on the rise across the United States, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. There have been at least 4,864 whooping cough cases reported this year. This is nearly three times higher than the 1,746 cases reported at the same time last year. (Kekatos and March, 5/31)
On bird flu —
AP:
Scientists Are Testing MRNA Vaccines To Protect Cows And People Against Bird Flu
Next month, the U.S. Agriculture Department is to begin testing a vaccine developed by University of Pennsylvania researchers by giving it to calves. The idea: If vaccinating cows protects dairy workers, that could mean fewer chances for the virus to jump into people and mutate in ways that could spur human-to-human spread. (Stobbe and Neergaard, 5/31)