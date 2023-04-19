FDA Approves Second Updated Covid Booster For Some At High Risk
Among its efforts to simplify covid vaccine guidance, the FDA backed an additional dose of the bivalent covid shot for people 65 and over or those who are immunocompromised. The boosters could be administered as soon as the CDC clears the change.
U.S. regulators on Tuesday cleared another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older Americans and people with weak immune systems. The Food and Drug Administration also took steps to make coronavirus vaccinations simpler for everyone, saying that anyone getting a Pfizer or Moderna dose — whether it’s a booster or their first-ever vaccination — will get the newest formula, not the original shots. (Neergaard, 4/18)
The FDA’s decision will now be handed off to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has scheduled a meeting with its panel of outside advisers for Wednesday. If the panel votes in favor of the additional boosters, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, signs off, immunizations could begin immediately. (Lovelace Jr., 4/18)
The new booster guidance was part of a basket of changes the FDA announced to Covid vaccine policy, the aim of which is to simplify the extraordinarily complex existing Covid vaccine recommendations. People 65 and older should only get another shot if at least four months have elapsed since their most recent booster, according to the recommendation. For people who are immunocompromised, the suggested interval between shots is two months. The agency said immunocompromised people could get additional doses after that “at the discretion of, and at intervals determined by, their health care provider.” (Branswell, 4/18)