FDA Testing So Far Finds Milk Pasteurization Kills Bird Flu
Dairy cows in Colorado tested positive for bird flu, adding a ninth state to the list where it's been detected. The FDA plans to continue to test milk samples, but so far has found that the pasteurization process makes it safe from the virus.
Reuters:
Bird Flu: US Tests Show Pasteurized Milk Is Safe
Additional tests of milk showed that pasteurization killed the bird flu virus, federal health officials said on Friday, as Colorado became the ninth U.S. state to report an infected dairy herd. Federal lawmakers urged the Biden administration to further contain the virus' spread as tests showed one in five U.S. commercial milk samples contained remnants of the virus, suggesting the outbreak is more widespread than previously thought. (Steenhuysen and Polansek, 4/26)
Stat:
H5N1 Bird Flu Testing In Cows Will Be More Limited Than USDA Said
New federal rules aimed at limiting the spread of the H5N1 bird flu virus among dairy cattle go into effect Monday, but detailed guidance documents released Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveal its mandatory testing order is less stringent than initially described. (Molteni, 4/26)
NBC News:
Bird Flu Cases Are Likely Being Missed In Dairy Workers, Experts Say
Dr. Barb Petersen, a dairy veterinarian in Amarillo, Texas, had been caring for sick cows for several weeks in March when she and a colleague finally pinned down the cause of the illness among the herd: the H5N1 strain of the bird flu. It was the first time the virus had been detected in cattle. ... During that same time, she said, dairy workers — including those who were never in close contact with the sick cows — also fell ill. (Edwards, 4/27)
