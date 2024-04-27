Journalists Drill Down on Bird Flu Risks, Opioid Settlement Payouts, and Fluoride in Drinking Water

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, discussed the latest bird flu developments on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on April 25.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the details of Tennessee’s distribution of $80 million in opioid settlement funds on WPLN’s “Morning Edition” on April 22.
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed water fluoridation on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 19.
