First Edition: April 1, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Hospitals Cash In On A Private Equity-Backed Trend: Concierge Physician Care

Nonprofit hospitals created largely to serve the poor are adding concierge physician practices, charging patients annual membership fees of $2,000 or more for easier access to their doctors. It’s a trend that began decades ago with physician practices. Thousands of doctors have shifted to the concierge model, in which they can increase their income while decreasing their patient load. (Galewitz, 4/1)

KFF Health News: How Primary Care Is Being Disrupted: A Video Primer

How patients are seeing their doctor is changing, and that could shape access to and quality of care for decades to come. More than 100 million Americans don’t have regular access to primary care, a number that has nearly doubled since 2014. Yet demand for primary care is up, spurred partly by record enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans. Under pressure from increased demand, consolidation, and changing patient expectations, the model of care no longer means visiting the same doctor for decades. (Appleby, Norman and Tempest, 4/1)

KFF Health News: For-Profit Companies Open Psychiatric Hospitals In Areas Clamoring For Care

A for-profit company has proposed turning a boarded-up former nursing home here into a psychiatric hospital, joining a national trend toward having such hospitals owned by investors instead of by state governments or nonprofit health systems. The companies see a business opportunity in the shortage of inpatient beds for people with severe mental illness. (Leys, 4/1)

KFF Health News: Four Years After Shelter-In-Place, Covid-19 Misinformation Persists

From spring break parties to Mardi Gras, many people remember the last major “normal” thing they did before the novel coronavirus pandemic dawned, forcing governments worldwide to issue stay-at-home advisories and shutdowns. Even before the first case of covid-19 was detected in the U.S., fears and uncertainties helped spur misinformation’s rapid spread. (Gyamfi Asiedu, 4/1)

KFF Health News: Journalists Dig Into Measles, Abortion Access, And Medicaid Expansion

KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in recent weeks to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (3/30)

The Washington Post: Most Sudden Infant Deaths Involved Unsafe Sleep Habits, Study Finds

More than three-quarters of sudden infant deaths involved multiple unsafe sleep practices, including co-sleeping, a recent analysis suggests. A study published in the journal Pediatrics looked at 7,595 sudden infant death cases in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention registry between 2011 and 2020. The majority of deaths occurred in babies less than 3 months old. (Blakemore, 3/31)

The New York Times: Heart Pump Is Linked to 49 Deaths, the F.D.A. Warns

A troubled heart pump that has now been linked to 49 deaths and dozens of injuries worldwide will be allowed to remain in use, despite the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to issue an alert about the risk that it could puncture a wall of the heart. The tiny Impella pumps, about the width of a candy cane, are threaded through blood vessels to take over the work of the heart in patients who are undergoing complex procedures or have life-threatening conditions. (Jewett, 3/29)

CQ-Roll Call: Experts Say Medicaid Rebate Change Is Behind Inhaler Price Cuts

A recent tweak to a Medicaid formula could be behind the shake-up to inhaler products, a series of changes that have both benefited and harmed patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. Three of the four major inhaler manufacturers have announced plans to cap patient copays for all their inhalers at $35 a month in recent weeks, in addition to lowering the list prices of some of those products. (Clason, 3/29)

The Washington Post: Obamacare Once Cost Democrats Elections. Now Biden’s Hoping To Win On It

President Biden and top Democrats have spent weeks mounting a full-scale blitz to tout the Affordable Care Act, including ads, social media posts, speeches — and a video that blasts rival Donald Trump for “running to ‘terminate’ the ACA.” Trump — who as president pushed to kill the law and last November reiterated that he wants to “replace” it — has angrily countered on social media that Biden “DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME,” and that all Trump wants to do is make the 14-year-old law better. (Diamond, 3/30)

The Hill: In 2018, Republicans Accidentally Legalized Cannabis. Now 22 AGs Want Them To Undo It

A coalition of 22 state attorneys general is calling on Congress to address “the glaring vagueness” that has led to legal cannabis products being sold over the counter across the country — including sometimes from vending machines or online. A letter dated March 20 addresses the consequences of Republican lawmakers’ choice to legalize hemp production in the 2018 omnibus Farm Bill — a decision that perhaps inadvertently led to a multibillion-dollar market in intoxicating cannabis products that are arguably federally legal. (Elbein, 3/30)

Tampa Bay Times: Florida Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Abortion, Marijuana Amendments Monday

The Florida Supreme Court announced Thursday night that it will issue long-awaited rulings on Monday that will decide the fate of proposed amendments that would expand abortion access and allow recreational marijuana. The court’s regular 11 a.m. Thursday opinion release time came and went, with no decision on whether the two amendments can stand on the 2024 ballot. (Ellenbogen, 3/29)

Missouri Independent: Missouri Wants Planned Parenthood To Reject Patients

When Morgan Johnson walked into her annual well woman’s exam at the Little Rock Planned Parenthood in 2018, the Arkansas clinic had just gotten a call from the governor’s office. A new state law that had been working its way through the courts had just gone into effect — Planned Parenthood could no longer receive Medicaid reimbursements. That meant Johnson, then a student, single mom to twin girls and patient on the federal insurance program for those living in poverty, had to find a new provider. (Spoerre, 3/29)

CNBC: A Look At Why Many Women Undergo Egg Freezing, And The Costs Associated With It

Women who choose to undergo reproductive technology procedures such as egg freezing face a long road riddled with obstacles. Here’s a look into the driving forces behind egg freezing and the financial, social and emotional costs that come with it — based on personal experiences from women across the country. (Han, 3/30)

CIDRAP: Pennsylvania Reports H1N2v Flu Case

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported a variant H1N2 (H1N2v) infection in a patient younger than 18 years, marking the nation's first variant influenza A case of 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly influenza update. (Schnirring, 3/29)

Bloomberg: Bird Flu Spreads To Michigan, Idaho Cows In Latest USDA Tests

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been discovered in dairy herds in Michigan and Idaho, indicating the virus is spreading into new US states. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed the presence of bird flu in a Michigan herd that recently received cows from Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. In a joint statement with the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the USDA also said presumptive positive test results have been received in New Mexico, Idaho, and Texas. (Marsh, 3/30)

CIDRAP: Recent MMR Vaccination May Lead To False-Positive Measles Test Results

Children who are given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that simultaneously look for multiple causes of a rash may test falsely positive for measles if they recently had a dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to a new study in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. MMR vaccine includes live attenuated measles virus, which is detectable by PCR tests but does not cause active infections in people with healthy immune systems. From September 2022 to January 2023, however, the Tennessee Department of Health received two reports of measles detected by PCR panels conducted for rashes. (Soucheray, 3/29)

The Atlantic: Protecting Babies Against RSV Is Still Too Hard

When a new RSV vaccine for pregnant people arrived last fall, Sarah Turner, a family-medicine physician at Lutheran Hospital, in Indiana, couldn’t help but expect some pushback. At most, about half of her eligible pregnant patients opt to get a flu vaccine, she told me, and “very few” agree to the COVID shot. But to Turner’s surprise, patients clamored for the RSV shot—some opting in even more eagerly than they did for Tdap, which protects newborns against pertussis and had previously been her easiest sell. (Wu, 3/29)

Stat: UnitedHealth, In A Surprise, Takes Aim At Steward’s Physician Group

UnitedHealth Group has gobbled up physician practices at an astounding rate — roughly 20,000 last year alone. Most of them share a common trait: They’re independent groups, not affiliated with hospital chains. (Bannow, 4/1)

Modern Healthcare: Tenet Healthcare, Adventist Health Close California Hospital Deal

Adventist Health has acquired two California hospitals from Tenet Healthcare. Roseville, California-based Adventist announced last month it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital, in addition to related physician practices and imaging centers, in a $550 million cash deal. (Hudson, 3/29)

Modern Healthcare: Why Home Health Care Could Be The Next Cybersecurity Target

Cybersecurity experts warn that as more healthcare is provided in patients’ homes, the flow of data between those locations, vendors and providers raises the risk for ransomware attacks. In the wake of the Change Healthcare attack, cybersecurity consultants are scrutinizing home-based care — particularly the storage and transfer of data through telehealth, remote patient monitoring and wearable devices. (Eastabrook, 3/29)

Military.com: More Specialty Drugs Cost Less With New Pharmacy's Addition To Tricare Home Delivery

Tricare beneficiaries with prescriptions for specialty drugs can now get more of them at the lower copays of Tricare Home Delivery with the addition of Accredo, a specialty pharmacy, to the program. Two pharmacies, Express Scripts and Accredo, are now part of Tricare Home Delivery. Defense Health Agency officials confirmed that some users will have mail-order prescriptions with both Express Scripts and Accredo if they have both non-specialty and specialty prescriptions. (Miller, 3/29)

The Mercury News: Seton Temporarily Shuts Moss Beach ER; Workers Protest Health Benefits

Seton Medical Center’s Coastside emergency room in Moss Beach is set to temporarily close for nine months beginning Monday, April 1. The announcement came as workers at the health care provider’s main Daly City location protested a new employee health plan they say severely limits their own options for medical care.The two events are the latest in a long-running saga of financial challenges and labor issues that have beleaguered the community hospital and vital health service provider in northern and coastal San Mateo County. (Macasero, 3/31)

CBS News: Nurses On Staten Island Reach Tentative Deal, Averting Strike

A nurses strike on Staten Island has been averted after an all-night bargaining session. The New York State Nurses Association says it reached a tentative contract with Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health early Saturday morning. More than 1,000 nurses were set to strike on April 2 if that deal wasn't reached. (3/30)

Modern Healthcare: Ephraim McDowell Health Faces Discrimination Lawsuit From EEOC

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against Ephraim McDowell Health after an employee was allegedly turned down for a promotion because she was a woman. The suit was filed after the EEOC received a complaint from an employee of the Danville, Kentucky-based health system. She alleged her application for an administrative position at Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford, Kentucky, was denied based on her gender, the EEOC suit alleges. (DeSilva, 3/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: More People Are Using California’s Aid-In-Dying Law

As California’s aid-in-dying law survives a legal challenge, its use to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives has increased substantially since the mandatory waiting period was shortened, according to the latest state report. And newly introduced legislation would expand the law to cover patients whose illnesses, although not terminal, are incurable and cause them severe suffering. (Egelko, 3/39)

Fox News: California Offers Free Fentanyl Test Strips For 'Safe' Drug Use, Advises 'Never Using Alone'

In an effort to curb the incidence of fentanyl overdoses and to protect drug users in California, the state has rolled out free fentanyl test strips for a limited time. According to California Department of Public Health specialist Pike Long, the fentanyl test strips "are a useful addition" to the state's harm-reduction strategies, such as "never using alone and always carrying naloxone." (Joseph, 3/29)

Los Angeles Times: Doctors Warn Of A 'Wild West' In California Cosmetic Surgery

Inside a clinic wedged next to a smoke shop in a South Los Angeles strip mall, Dr. Mohamad Yaghi operated on a 28-year-old woman who had traveled from Las Vegas to have fat trimmed from her arms and stomach. Yaghi had been offering liposuction for roughly seven years when he started making incisions that day in October 2020, but he was trained as a pediatrician, according to a formal accusation later filed by state regulators. (Alpert Reyes, 3/31)

The Texas Tribune: Migrants With Disabilities Struggle To Access U.S. Asylum System, Advocates Say

Migrants with disabilities can’t access the asylum system the way others can, according to a complaint that advocacy organizations filed against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security earlier this week. (Bohra, 3/29)

Chicago Tribune: After Federal Cuts, Illinois Rape Crisis Centers Ask State For Help

The burnout that has hit so many in her line of work came for Phyllis Lubel last fall. She had just finished a particularly grueling 16-month stretch in which she logged close to 300 hours inside Lake County emergency rooms, where she took on the arduous task of trying to help survivors in the immediate aftermath of a sexual assault. After nearly 26 years with the Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center in Gurnee, first as a volunteer and then as an advocacy services specialist, the 58-year-old Skokie native had reached a breaking point. I need to have a life, she thought. I can’t keep this pace up. (Lubel, 3/31)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri Lab To Pay $13.6 Million To Settle Medicare Urinalysis Overbilling Case

A Missouri laboratory agreed this week to a $13.6 million settlement to resolve allegations that it performed expensive and unnecessary urine tests and billed Medicare for them. The company and two of its owners will be barred from federal health care programs for 15 years. (Merrilees, 3/29)

The New York Times: Accused Subway Shover Found Little Help In New York’s Chaotic Shelters

Before Carlton McPherson was accused of fatally shoving a stranger in front of a subway train last week, he was placed by New York City into specialized homeless shelters meant to help people with severe mental illness. But at one shelter, in Brooklyn, he became erratic and attacked a security guard. At another, he jumped on tables and would cycle between anger and ecstasy. At a third, his fellow residents said it was clear his psychological issues were not being addressed. (Harris, Ransom, Parnell and Newman, 3/31)

AP: A Biased Test Kept Thousands Of Black People From Getting A Kidney Transplant. It's Finally Changing

Jazmin Evans had been waiting for a new kidney for four years when her hospital revealed shocking news: She should have been put on the transplant list in 2015 instead of 2019 — and a racially biased organ test was to blame. As upsetting as that notification was, it also was part of an unprecedented move to mitigate the racial inequity. Evans is among more than 14,000 Black kidney transplant candidates so far given credit for lost waiting time, moving them up the priority list for their transplant. (Neergaard, 4/1)

Stat: Scientists Uncover Potential Path To Treating Deadly Childhood Tumor

Most targeted cancer drugs work like tranquilizer darts, snaring an overzealous gene that has spurred the cell into murderously rapid growth. But many tumors don’t have a hyperactive gene. Like the mayhem in “Cat in the Hat,” they are enabled by parental absence. They grow because the genes that are meant to provide discipline, guiding the activity of other genes or self-destructing a cell whose DNA is too damaged, are broken or missing. (Mast, 4/1)

Stat: U.K. Decision On ALS Drug Has Neurologists, Advocates Up In Arms

Neurologists and patient advocates are up in arms over a policy decision by a U.K. health agency that they say will imperil access to an ALS treatment that’s available in the U.S. and on its way to approval in the European Union. (Joseph, 4/1)

Axios: Russia Linked To U.S. Officials' "Havana Syndrome"

A joint media investigation into "Havana syndrome," a mysterious health condition that's affected U.S. diplomats and government officials, has found evidence that a Russian military assassination unit may be responsible. "60 Minutes" noted that the findings from its five-year probe with The Insider and Der Spiegel that Russia's GRU Unit 29155 may be behind the neurological symptoms marked the first evidence linking a foreign adversary to the cases. (Falconer, 3/31)

