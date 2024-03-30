Journalists Dig Into Measles, Abortion Access, and Medicaid Expansion

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, discussed the 2024 U.S. measles outbreak on WAMU’s “A1” on March 26.
KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed Medicaid expansion on the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” on March 22.
KFF Health News rural health care correspondent Arielle Zionts discussed Montana as an island of abortion access on WVON 1690AM’s “America’s Heroes Group podcast” on March 16.
