First Edition: March 27, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Some Medicaid Providers Borrow Or Go Into Debt Amid ‘Unwinding’ Payment Disruptions

Jason George began noticing in September that Medicaid payments had stalled for some of his assisted living facility residents, people who need help with daily living. Guardian Group Montana, which owns three small facilities in rural Montana, relies on the government health insurance to cover its care of low-income residents. George, who manages the facilities, said residents’ Medicaid delays have lasted from a few weeks to more than six months and that at one point the total amounted to roughly $150,000. (Houghton, 3/27)

KFF Health News: The Burden Of Getting Medical Care Can Exhaust Older Patients

Susanne Gilliam, 67, was walking down her driveway to get the mail in January when she slipped and fell on a patch of black ice. Pain shot through her left knee and ankle. After summoning her husband on her phone, with difficulty she made it back to the house. And then began the run-around that so many people face when they interact with America’s uncoordinated health care system. (Graham, 3/27)

KFF Health News: As AI Eye Exams Prove Their Worth, Lessons For Future Tech Emerge

Christian Espinoza, director of a Southern California drug-treatment provider, recently began employing a powerful new assistant: an artificial intelligence algorithm that can perform eye exams with pictures taken by a retinal camera. It makes quick diagnoses, without a doctor present. His clinics, Tarzana Treatment Centers, are among the early adopters of an AI-based system that promises to dramatically expand screening for diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults and a threat to many of the estimated 38 million Americans with diabetes. (Norman, 3/27)

Reuters: US Supreme Court Appears Skeptical Of Challenge To Abortion Pill Access

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled that it is unlikely to limit access to the abortion pill as the justices appeared skeptical that the anti-abortion groups and doctors that are challenging the drug have the needed legal standing to pursue the case. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by President Joe Biden's administration of a lower court's ruling in favor of the plaintiffs that would limit how the medication, called mifepristone, is prescribed and distributed. (Chung and Kruzel, 3/27)

Stat: Supreme Court Mifepristone Arguments Center On Docs' Right To Sue

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed to question physicians’ right to sue the Food and Drug Administration to reinstate restrictions around a commonly used abortion pill — a line of questioning that suggests they are unlikely to restrict access to the pill. (Owermohle, 3/26)

The Washington Post: Alito And Thomas Kept Bringing Up Comstock. That Scared Abortion Rights Supporters

Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas repeatedly invoked the Comstock Act during Tuesday’s oral arguments regarding the abortion drug mifepristone, pressing lawyers about whether the 1873 federal law should apply to abortion drugs sent through the mail today. Alito rejected the Biden administration’s argument that the law is obsolete — it has not been applied in nearly a century — with the conservative justice insisting that Food and Drug Administration officials should have accounted for the law when expanding access to mifepristone by mail in 2021. (Diamond, 3/26)

The Washington Post: Periods, ‘Live Tissue:’ Female Justices Get Specific About Women’s Health

Four of the nine justices who heard Tuesday’s highly anticipated Supreme Court oral arguments on a challenge to a key abortion drug are women, the highest number ever to sit on the high court for an abortion case. All three attorneys who argued the case, on both sides, are also women, a relative rarity in the male-dominated Supreme Court bar. The result appeared to be strikingly candid, specific and non-euphemistic exchanges about women’s health, highlighting the high court’s changing gender ratio. (Kitchener, 3/26)

The New York Times: About 13 Abortion Rights Activists Arrested At Supreme Court Protest

Bearing colorful signs and banners that read “Doctors Not Doctrine” and “Abortion is Health Care,” hundreds of activists chanted, marched and rallied for hours outside the Supreme Court starting Tuesday morning, before the justices weighed the availability of a commonly used abortion pill. Supporters of abortion rights outnumbered those opposing abortion, but the two factions occasionally sparred with rallying calls. (Qiu, 3/26)

Reuters: Abortion Rights Group Wins More Legal Fees In Secret Videos Case

A U.S. judge has awarded the reproductive rights advocate National Abortion Federation nearly $700,000 more in legal fees in a long battle over an activist’s secretly recorded videos, bringing the money recouped by the group so far to at least $7 million. ... An attorney for the abortion rights federation in a statement said the "defendants in this case violated their legal obligations and must be held accountable for putting abortion providers’ safety at risk." (Scarcella, 3/26)

AP: Controversial Military Reproductive Health Care Travel Policy Was Used Just 12 Times In 7 Months

A controversial military policy that allows service members to be reimbursed for travel if they or a family member have to go out of state for reproductive health care — including abortions — was used just 12 times from June to December last year, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instituted the policy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 to ensure that troops who were assigned to states where abortions or other types of health care such as IVF treatment were no longer provided could still access those services. (Copp, 3/26)

Politico: Abortion Proves Winning Strategy For Alabama Democrat

An Alabama Democrat who campaigned aggressively on abortion access won a special election in the state Legislature on Tuesday, sending a message that abortion remains a winning issue for Democrats, even in the deep South. Marilyn Lands, ... a mental health professional, centered her bid on reproductive rights and criticized the state’s near-total abortion ban along with a recent state Supreme Court ruling that temporarily banned in vitro fertilization. (Crampton, 3/26)

AP: Kansas Legislators Pass A Bill To Require Providers To Ask Patients Why They Want Abortions

epublican legislators gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would require Kansas abortion providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and then report the answers to the state. The Senate approved the bill 27-13 after the House approved it earlier this month, sending the measure to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. She is a strong abortion rights supporter and is expected to veto the bill, but supporters appear to have exactly the two-thirds majorities in both chambers they would need to override a veto. (3/26)

AP: Iowa Attorney General Not Finished With Audit That's Holding Up Contraception Money For Rape Victims

The Iowa attorney general’s office said it is still working on an audit of its victim services that has held up emergency contraception funding for victims of sexual assault despite having a completed draft in hand. Attorney General Brenna Bird, a Republican, paused the funding while awaiting the results of the audit to decide whether to continue those payments. Her office said the audit, which Bird announced when she took office 14 months ago, is in its “final stages” and a report would be released soon. (Fingerhut, 3/26)

AP: Biden And Harris Argue That Democrats Will Preserve Health Care And Republicans Would Take It Away

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday promoted their health care agenda in the battleground state of North Carolina, arguing that Democrats like themselves would preserve access to care while Republicans would reverse gains made over the past decade and a half. ... Republicans have opposed Biden’s signature initiatives to lower medical costs, and they’ve seized opportunities to restrict abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Megerian, 3/27)

The Hill: Senate GOP Cautions Trump On 15-Week National Abortion Ban

Senate Republicans are warning former President Trump that restrictions on abortion should be left to the states and that proposing a 15-week national abortion ban ahead of this year’s election would be a major political blunder. Republican lawmakers have argued for years that states should have the authority to set parameters on abortion and hailed the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022 for handing that power to the states. (Bolton, 3/26)

Stat: FDA Is Still Struggling To Inspect Clinical Research Sites, Watchdog Finds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s oversight of clinical research in hospitals and clinics has fallen considerably in recent years, due to disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic and challenges finding and keeping investigators, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. (Silverman, 3/26)

Reuters: Exclusive: US Lawmaker Seeks Answers On FDA Inspection Of Musk's Neuralink

A U.S. lawmaker involved in health policy has asked the Food and Drug Administration why it did not inspect Elon Musk's Neuralink before allowing the brain implant company to test its device in humans. Reuters reported last month that FDA inspectors found problems with record keeping and quality controls for animal experiments at Neuralink last June, less than a month after the startup said it was cleared to test its brain implants in humans. (Taylor, 3/26)

Reuters: US FDA Approves Merck's Therapy For Rare Lung Condition

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Merck's (MRK.N) treatment for adults with high blood pressure due to constriction of lung arteries, adding another potential blockbuster drug to the pharmaceutical giant's portfolio. Shares of Merck were up more than 4% in extended trading. The therapy, branded Winrevair, is approved for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), which affects about 40,000 people in the United States. (Leo and Erman, 3/27)

Newsweek: Dementia Risk May Fall As Younger Generations Have Larger Brains

Human brains are getting bigger, which might spell good news for our overall brain health.Alzheimer's disease affects roughly 6.7 million Americans today over the age of 65, according to a 2023 report by the American Alzheimer's Association. Barring the discovery of medical breakthroughs in Alzheimer's treatment, this number is expected to double by 2060. But despite the absolute numbers of Alzheimer's cases rising, in line with America's aging population, the percentage of the population affected by the dementia disease is actually decreasing. (Dewan, 3/26)

Fortune: Is Medicare Keeping Pace With Our Aging Population? Experts Say 'We Need To Double Down And Go Faster'

Americans are living longer than they did in 1965, when Medicare was established. Back then, average U.S. life expectancy was about 70; today it’s about 77 and a half—down slightly from a pre-pandemic high of nearly 79. ... That also means needing Medicare benefits for another 20 years. ... But Medicare was never designed to help us live this long, and services have sometimes been slow to adjust to the needs of the aging population, say some experts. (Seegert, 3/26)

The New York Times: An Open-Air Approach To Mental Health Treatment

Timal and Grant are the faces of a pilot project, now in its fourth week, called Open Air Connections. It was billed as seeking to remove the stigma around mental health care through a community outreach effort. The two men were trained to assess the concerns of the people they approach ... and make referrals to agencies that can provide help. “Most people are doing life and just need a little extra,” said Shola Thompson, an official from the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene who devised the program. (Barron, 3/26)

The Wall Street Journal: How Often Do You Really Need To Check Your Blood Sugar Levels?

How closely should you be tracking your blood-sugar levels? People with diabetes have long used devices to monitor their glucose fluctuations. In the past few years, a broader group of people have become interested in doing so to try to optimize their health, obtaining prescriptions for wearable monitors to see how their bodies react to different foods and activities. (Janin, 3/26)

CIDRAP: Study: Kids With COVID But No Symptoms Play Key Role In Household Spread

A study today in Clinical Infectious Diseases conducted across 12 tertiary care pediatric hospitals in Canada and the United States shows that asymptomatic children with COVID-19, especially preschoolers, contribute significantly to household transmission. The researchers discovered that 10.6% of exposed household contacts developed symptomatic illness within 14 days of exposure to asymptomatic test-positive children, a rate higher than expected. (Soucheray, 3/26)

CIDRAP: Survey Identifies Unmet Child Medical Needs In First 2 US COVID Pandemic Waves

In the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, 16% of children aged 5 to 12 years didn't visit their healthcare provider, 11% went without a well-child visit, and 30% didn't complete a well-child visit in the past year, parent responses to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey show. (Van Beusekom, 3/26)

CNBC: Moderna Says New Covid Vaccine Showed Positive Late-Stage Data

Moderna on Tuesday said a new version of its Covid vaccine triggered a stronger immune response against the virus than its current shot in a late-stage trial. (Constantino, 3/26)

CIDRAP: Study: Gut Microbiota Mix May Affect Risk Of Hospitalization From Infection

An observational study of patients in Finland and the Netherlands suggests gut microbiota composition may be linked to risk of hospitalization for infection. In the study, which was released last week in advance of the upcoming European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, a team led by researchers at Amsterdam University Medical Center sequenced the DNA of fecal samples from 10,699 participants (4,248 from the Netherlands and 6,451 from Finland). (3/26)

CIDRAP: Colorectal Cancer Surgeries Dipped 17% Early In COVID Pandemic, Research Finds

A Mayo Clinic–led study shows that colorectal cancer surgeries dropped 17.3% in the first 9 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and that more patients were diagnosed as having later-stage disease. The study, published yesterday in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, used the National Cancer Database to compare rates of surgeries for colorectal cancer, tumor stages, socioeconomic factors, and other variables among 105,317 patients before and during the pandemic (2019 and 2020). (Mary Van Beusekom, 3/26)

Reuters: Viking Therapeutics' Weight-Loss Tablet Shows Promise In Small Study

Viking Therapeutics' (VKTX.O) experimental tablet reduced weight by as much as 3.3% when tested in volunteers enrolled in a small early-stage trial, meeting Wall Street expectations and sending the company's shares up 15% in premarket trading on Tuesday.Popular market leaders from Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO are administered under-the-skin, with companies also testing oral versions that they hope will offer patients a more convenient option. (Mishra and S K, 3/27)

Boston Globe: Roche Subsidiary Foundation Medicine Opens New Headquarters

Contemporary paintings by artists who have overcome homelessness or disabilities greet visitors in the lobby. Upstairs in the cafeteria, employees order lunches served by local restaurants, including barbecued pulled pork sandwiches from Pennypacker’s. On the top floor, workers can savor a panoramic view of the Seaport District and downtown Boston. This is the new headquarters of Foundation Medicine. (Saltzman, 3/26)

Modern Healthcare: Ascension Sells 3 Michigan Facilities To MyMichigan Health

Ascension signed a definitive agreement to sell three northern Michigan hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center to MyMichigan Health as the nonprofit health system continues to downsize its Michigan footprint. ... “This transition will ensure that Saginaw, Tawas City and Standish have sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future,” Jordan Jeon, interim regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan’s northern region, said in a news release. (Kacik, 3/26)

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealth Group's Optum To Buy Steward Physician Group

UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Care unit plans to acquire Steward Health Care's physician group in a deal that would extend its reach as the nation's largest employer of physicians.Optum Care, a subsidiary of Optum, said in a regulatory filing with the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission that it plans to buy Stewardship Health, the for-profit health system’s physician group that spans nine states. Under the proposed transaction, Optum would acquire all of the issued and outstanding stock of Stewardship Health. (Kacik, 3/26)

Boston Globe: Steward Health Care Has Deal To Sell Doctor Network To UnitedHealth

Troubled hospital operator Steward Health Care, grappling with a financial crisis that’s engulfed its eight Massachusetts hospitals, has moved to shore up its finances by striking a deal to sell its nationwide physician network to insurance giant UnitedHealth’s Optum Care unit. (Pressman, Bartlett and Weisman, 3/26)

The Wall Street Journal: Johnson & Johnson Considers Deal For Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson JNJ 0.35% is in talks to acquire the medical-device maker Shockwave Medical SWAV 10.04% pointing triangle. A deal could be completed in the coming weeks, assuming talks don’t fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter. It is also possible another suitor could emerge. (Thomas and Cooper, 3/26)

Reuters: Walgreens Sues To Block ‘Egregious’ $987 Mln Arbitration Award

Retail pharmacy giant Walgreens has asked a Delaware federal judge to strike down what it called an “egregious and improper” arbitration award of nearly $1 billion for telemedicine provider PWNHealth in a contract dispute between the companies. PWNHealth, which does business as Everly Health Solutions, separately asked the judge to affirm the arbitration award, according to court filings unsealed on Tuesday. (Scarcella, 3/26)

Reuters: AstraZeneca Sues Arkansas To Block Drug-Discount Program

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has sued to block an Arkansas law that it said would unlawfully expand a federal drug-discount program to include for-profit pharmacy chains such as CVS and Walgreens. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's lawsuit, filed in Little Rock federal court on Monday against the Arkansas insurance department, said the state measure violates provisions of the U.S. Constitution and federal patent law. (3/26)

Reuters: Rite Aid Reaches Bankruptcy Settlement With Lenders, DOJ, McKesson

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid has reached a settlement with its lenders, the U.S. Department of Justice, and drug supplier McKesson Corp clearing a path for Rite Aid to complete its bankruptcy case by late April, a company lawyer said Tuesday. "We have reached an agreement on all key points with all key economic stakeholders," Rite Aid attorney Aparna Yenamandra said at a bankruptcy court hearing in Trenton, New Jersey. (Knauth, 3/26)

Reuters: Pharmacies Take Appeal Of $650 Mln Opioid Award To Ohio Top Court

Pharmacy operators CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens, on Tuesday urged Ohio's highest court to conclude they cannot be held liable for fueling an opioid epidemic in two of the state's counties that won a $650.9 million judgment against them. Jeffrey Wall, a lawyer for Walgreens, told the Ohio Supreme Court that state law bars Lake and Trumbull counties' claims that the dispensing of addictive pain medications by the pharmacy chains created a public nuisance in their communities that the companies should be forced to help remedy. (Raymond, 3/26)

Reuters: Ex-Leaders Of Massachusetts Veterans' Home Avoid Prison Over COVID Outbreak

Two former leaders of a Massachusetts veterans' home that was the site of one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks at a U.S. long-term care facility on Tuesday resolved criminal neglect charges against them without having to go to prison. Former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton withdrew their previous not guilty pleas during hearings in Hampshire Superior Court and admitted there were facts sufficient to find them guilty of the charges against them, prosecutors said. (Raymond, 3/26)

AP: Lawsuit Says Ohio's Gender-Affirming Care Ban Violates The State Constitution

Two families of transgender minors filed a constitutional challenge on Tuesday to an Ohio law that severely limits gender-affirming health care for youth under 18. ... The legislation in question contains a ban on transgender surgeries and hormone therapies for minors, unless they are already receiving such therapies and it’s deemed a risk to stop by a doctor, as well as restrictions on the type of mental health services a minor can receive. (Carr Smyth and Hendrickson, 3/26)

The Hill: ACLU Sues Ohio Over Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the state of Ohio on Tuesday over a law set to take effect next month that bans gender-affirming medical care for minors. Ohio lawmakers in January overrode Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of legislation barring transgender minors from accessing treatments including puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and surgery. DeWine in December said the consequences of such a law for transgender children and their families “could not be more profound.” (Migdon, 3/26)

AP: NYC Subway Violence: Rider Pushed Onto Tracks, Killed

While violence in the nation’s largest transit system is rare, being shoved from a subway station’s narrow platform onto the track has long loomed large in riders’ fears. ... Mayor Eric Adams renewed that discussion Tuesday, saying at a City Hall news conference that New York City still has a “severe mental health illness problem” that “played out on 125th Street and Lexington Avenue at the subway station.” (Matthews and Attanasio, 3/27)

The New York Times: What’s Going On With Legal Marijuana In New York?

In New York, the recreational cannabis market hasn’t quite taken off as planned.It’s been three years since New York legalized marijuana, and the state has awarded few licenses to applicants who want to open cannabis businesses. Today, illicit head shops far outnumber licensed dispensaries. So this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered a review of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management, with the goal of speeding up its licensing bureaucracy. (McGinley, 3/26)

