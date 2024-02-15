Fitness Tracker Data Hints At Body Temps As A Depression Symptom
A new study found participants with higher body temperatures also reported higher rates of depressive symptoms, though it's not clear which way the causal link flows. Also in the news: Science finds walking, yoga and strength training can tackle depression as well as therapy.
Tribune News Service:
Fitness Trackers Find New Symptom Of Depression: Body Temperature
The study found that participants with higher body temperatures also reported higher rates of depressive symptoms and feelings of depression using temperatures taken while users were awake. ... While it’s not clear if poor body temperature regulation is a symptom of depression or vice versa, the researchers said people with depression overall had a change to their natural immune-based feedback system. (Wright, 2/14)
CNN:
Walking, Yoga And Strength Training May Treat Depression As Well As Therapy, Data Shows
When a wave of depression hits, exercise may sound like the last thing you want to do. But a new study says it could be crucial to feeling better. Many types of exercise — including walking, jogging, yoga, tai chi, aerobic exercises and strength training — showed benefits as strong as therapy when it came to treating depression, according to the study published Wednesday in the BMJ. (Holcombe, 2/14)
Axios:
Living Alone Linked To Higher Rates Of Depression In New National Health Survey
Living alone is linked to higher rates of self-reported depression than living with others, according to data released today from a 2021 National Health Interview Survey. (Mallenbaum, 2/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
How To Stay Mentally Sharp Into Your 80s And Beyond
There isn’t a silver bullet to maintaining mental acuity or warding off dementia, scientists of aging say. But a combination of genetics, healthy lifestyle habits and factors such as cleaner air and good education have been linked to prolonged mental agility. (Mosbergen, 2/15)
NPR:
Tinder, Hinge Maker Match Group Sued Over 'Addictive' Dating Apps
The popular dating apps Tinder, Hinge and the League hook users with the promise of seemingly endless romantic matches in order to push people to pay money to continue their compulsive behavior, according to a federal lawsuit filed in San Francisco on Wednesday. The suit, brought by six plaintiffs in states including New York, California and Florida, argues that dating app parent company Match Group gamifies the services "to transform users into gamblers locked in a search for psychological rewards that Match makes elusive on purpose." (Allyn, 2/14)
Also —
NPR:
Tai Chi Is Better At Reducing Blood Pressure Than Aerobic Exercise, Study Finds
Tai chi, a traditional, slow-moving form of Chinese martial art, is known to increase flexibility and improve balance. Now, new research suggests it's better than more vigorous aerobic exercises for lowering blood pressure in people with prehypertension. Prehypertension is blood pressure that's higher than normal but doesn't quite reach the level of high blood pressure, or hypertension. It's considered a warning sign that heart disease may be ahead, and it raises the risk of having a heart attack. (Godoy, 2/14)