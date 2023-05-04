Florida Moves To Tighten Restrictions On Pharmacy Benefit Managers

The News Service of Florida reminds us that PBMs are "an important — and controversial" part of the health care system, as part of a report on lawmakers' plans to increase restrictions on the work of PBMs. Separately, Florida lawmakers advanced higher consequences for assaults on medical staff.

News Service of Florida: Florida Lawmakers Approve Restrictions On Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Targeting an important — and controversial — part of the health care system, Florida lawmakers Tuesday gave final approval to a plan that would increase regulations on pharmacy benefit managers. (Saunders, 5/3)

Health News Florida: Florida Lawmakers Advance Measure To Boost Hospital Worker Protections

A measure that ratchets up the consequences for assault or battery of hospital personnel was passed Tuesday by the Florida Senate. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, advanced by a 38-1 vote. The House unanimously passed the measure last month. The bill next goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing. (5/3)

Bloomberg: EVs Are Cleaning Up California’s Air, But Mostly For The Affluent

Researchers at the University of California at Berkeley, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Miami analyzed the geographic distribution of more than 400,000 rebates issued in California since 2010 for the purchase of electric vehicles. They then modeled estimated emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide, as well as PM 2.5 — particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and smaller in length that’s found in vehicle exhaust and power plant emissions. Scientists have linked exposure to PM2.5 with heart and lung disease and 7 million premature deaths globally each year. (Woody, 5/3)

Politico: California AG Warns Tobacco Companies Their New Cigarettes Are Banned In The State

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has warned tobacco companies that new cigarettes on California shelves are running afoul of the state’s flavored tobacco ban. Five letters obtained by POLITICO, sent April 25, inform the tobacco companies ITG Brands LLC and R.J. Reynolds that products like “Kool Non-Menthol,” “Camel Crisp” and “ Newport Non-Menthol Green” have all been determined to be in violation of the ban that’s been in effect since December 2022. (Bluth, 5/3)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Woman Killed In Atlanta Medical Office Shooting Worked For The CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a CDC employee was killed in the shooting at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building. In an e-mail to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Benjamin N. Haynes, director of the Division of Media Relations said, the “CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. (Donastorg, Oliviero and Edwards, 5/3)

Los Angeles Times: Man Dies During Chokehold By Fellow New York Subway Rider

A man who witnesses said was yelling and appeared to be suffering a mental health episode in a New York City subway car was killed when another passenger grabbed him from behind and placed him in a chokehold, authorities said. (Petri, 5/3)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Hospitals Have To Say If Won’t Allow Tube Tying, Gender-Affirming Care

An unknown number of women in Colorado — including an aide to state Rep. Brianna Titone — have learned while in the hospital to give birth that the hospital they chose will not tie their tubes to prevent future pregnancies. Older Coloradans and those with terminal illnesses have discovered near the end of their lives that the hospital system they’ve gone to for years does not prescribe aid-in-dying medication. (Brown, 5/3)

AP: Detroit School Closes For Cleaning Amid Spike In Illnesses

A Detroit elementary school has closed for the rest of the week for a deep cleaning amid a spike in flu-like illnesses, officials said Wednesday. One of the students who fell sick, a kindergartner, died last week, according to school and health officials, though no cause had yet been determined for the death or the illnesses. (5/4)

Kansas City Star: PA Doctor Gave Patients Unnecessary Artery Procedures: Feds

Many patients are at “greater risk of leg amputations” after their Pennsylvania doctor provided invasive and medically unnecessary procedures as part of a $6.5 million insurance scam, according to federal authorities. The U.S. is now suing Dr. James McGuckin and his affiliated practices in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania under the False Claims Act. This lawsuit was originally filed by another doctor under whistleblower provisions. (Alanis, 5/3)

Wyoming Public Radio: Some Telehealth Restrictions Are Coming Back After The Federal COVID-19 Health Emergency Ends

Back in 2020, the Trump Administration removed restrictions on telehealth services. “We saw, especially older adults, really showed a willingness to figure out the technology to understand the process and really embrace telehealth,” said Tom Lackock, the associate state director for AARP Wyoming. Lacock said in a rural state it helped to not have to drive miles to see a provider but rather stay at home. But starting on May 12, there will be one main change. (Kudelska, 5/3)

