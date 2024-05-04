Donate
Journalists Delve Into Climate Change, Medicaid ‘Unwinding,’ and the Gap in Mortality Rates
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News senior correspondent Samantha Young discussed Medicaid and climate change on KCBS Radio’s “On-Demand” podcast on April 29.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed Medicaid unwinding on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 26.

KFF Health News Nevada correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed mortality rates in rural America on The Daily Yonder’s “The Yonder Report” on April 24.

