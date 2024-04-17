For Now, Transgender Children In Ohio Can Access Care After Ban Is Blocked

Franklin County Judge Michael J. Holbrook ordered a hold on the law for at least two weeks, pending a possible longer-term order to stop the ban from being implemented. Also: How Idaho's ban on youth gender care has affected families.

The Washington Post: Ohio Judge Temporarily Blocks Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

An Ohio judge temporarily blocked a law Tuesday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors, a week before it was set to take effect — the latest juncture in the state’s months-long battle over the issue. Franklin County Judge Michael J. Holbrook’s restraining order lasts for two weeks or until a hearing to consider a longer-term order blocking the law, whichever is sooner. Families of transgender children can continue accessing gender-affirming medical treatments, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy, until then. (Kaur, 4/17)

AP: Idaho's Ban On Youth Gender-Affirming Care Has Families Scrambling For Solutions

Forced to hide her true self, Joe Horras’ transgender daughter struggled with depression and anxiety until three years ago, when she began to take medication to block the onset of puberty. The gender-affirming treatment helped the now-16-year-old find happiness again, her father said. A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court late Monday allowing Idaho to enforce its ban on such care for minors could jeopardize her wellbeing once again. Horras is scrambling to figure out next steps and is considering leaving Idaho, where he’s lived his whole life, to move to another state. (Rush, 4/16)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Iowa Public Radio: Iowans With Disabilities Say House Bill Doesn't Go Far Enough To Ensure They Can Work, Get Married

More Iowans with disabilities who work could qualify for government-funded health coverage through Medicaid under a bill in the Iowa House of Representatives. But those who have been pushing for changes say it wouldn’t go far enough to ensure disabled Iowans can continue to receive services if they get a job promotion or get married. (Sostaric, 4/16)

CBS News: Bone Marrow Donor Recruitment Program Bill To Be Introduced In Harrisburg

Many people with blood cancers don't have suitable bone marrow donors in their family and are desperately waiting to find a stranger who's a match. Several Pennsylvania lawmakers are hoping to change that. They're introducing legislation to create a public health education program to shine a light on the need for bone marrow donors. It can be tough for Pennsylvanians with leukemia and other blood cancers to find a bone marrow transplant match. For many, finding a donor is their only hope for a cure. (Guay, 4/16)

KFF Health News: Paris Hilton Backs California Bill Requiring Sunshine On ‘Troubled Teen Industry’

Celebrity hotel heiress Paris Hilton is backing California lawmakers’ push to increase the transparency of residential teen therapeutic centers by requiring these programs to report the use of restraints or seclusion rooms in disciplining minors. “We shouldn’t be placing youth in facilities without knowing what these children will be subjected to,” Hilton testified Monday to the Senate Human Services Committee in Sacramento. (Castle Work, 4/17)

The Boston Globe: Citing Rise In Child Fatalities, Coalition Of Advocates Urges R.I. Leaders To Take Action

The Rhode Island Coalition for Children and Families is calling on Governor Daniel McKee and the General Assembly to immediately respond to a rise in child fatalities and near fatalities in Rhode Island. The state Department of Children, Youth, and Families announced on Monday that it was seeing an increase in the deaths and near-deaths of children, and leaders of the state departments of Health and Human Services implored families to take advantage of resources to help keep children safe. (Milkovits, 4/16)

CBS News: California Has A New Youth Suicide Prevention Campaign. Here's What To Know

When it comes to youth, suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of death. It's so serious that the California Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight it. Shailen Dawkins knows suicide is a huge problem, so when he heard about the Never A Bother campaign, he was all in on its mission. Dawkins is one of the more than 400 young Californians who shared their thoughts, feelings, and perspectives on how to best reach the younger generation with the campaign. (Garcia, 4/15)

