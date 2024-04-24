- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Tire Toxicity Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Salmon Die-Offs
- FTC Chief Says Tech Advancements Risk Health Care Price Fixing
- Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
- Prescription Drug Watch 2
- Doctors' Skepticism Is Thwarting Wider Rollout Of Alzheimer's Drug
- Perspectives: Women Are Speaking Out About Side Effects Of The Pill; GLP-1 Prescribing Rules Need Reexamination
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Tire Toxicity Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Salmon Die-Offs
Tires emit huge volumes of particles and chemicals as they roll along the highway, and researchers are only beginning to understand the threat. One byproduct of tire use, 6PPD-q, is in regulators’ crosshairs after it was found to be killing fish. (Jim Robbins, )
FTC Chief Says Tech Advancements Risk Health Care Price Fixing
Technological advances including the widespread use of algorithms make it easier for companies to fix prices without explicitly coordinating, Lina Khan said at a KFF event. (Julie Rovner and David Hilzenrath, )
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
FIX THIS, PLEASE
Nine years since MACRA
Docs still face yearly pay cuts
Tell Congress, act now!
- Sheila Madhani
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Each month, KFF Health News’ Rural Dispatch newsletter covers health issues in places where accessing care can be more challenging. Sign up here!
Summaries Of The News:
Inactive Bird Flu Virus Fragments Found In Pasteurized Milk: FDA
The FDA said Tuesday it had detected bird flu viral remnants in pasteurized milk but stressed that there was no actual risk from this source to consumers. Separately, reports show the H5N1 virus may have jumped to U.S. dairy herds earlier than thought.
AP:
Remnants Of Bird Flu Virus Found In Pasteurized Milk, FDA Says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that samples of pasteurized milk had tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows. The agency stressed that the material is inactivated and that the findings “do not represent actual virus that may be a risk to consumers.” Officials added that they’re continuing to study the issue. “To date, we have seen nothing that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe,” the FDA said in a statement. (Aleccia, 4/23)
Stat:
H5N1 Flu Virus Outbreak In Cows Likely Started Earlier Than Thought
The H5N1 bird flu outbreak in dairy cows in the United States has likely been going on for months longer than was previously realized, and has probably spread more widely across the country than the confirmed outbreaks would imply, according to an analysis of genetic sequences that were released Sunday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Branswell, 4/23)
CIDRAP:
Scientists Find Clues In Early Analysis Of Newly Shared US H5N1 Avian Flu Sequences
Analysis of the hemagglutinin, neuraminidase, and internal genes hints that the virus hasn't changed much from its introduction into cattle in late 2023 or 2024, said Michael Worobey, head of the ecology and evolutionary biology department at the University of Arizona at Tucson. There's a strong possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for months, even before a mysterious illness began affecting dairy cows in February, Worobey said. "This reveals massive gaps in our pathogen and surveillance system." (Schnirring, 4/23)
CNN:
Scientists Say USDA Is Sharing Too Little Data Too Slowly On H5N1 Flu
When the US Department of Agriculture announced late Sunday that it had publicly posted new data from its investigation into a bird flu outbreak in cattle, scientists eagerly searched a well-known platform used globally to share the genetic sequences of viruses. The sequences weren’t there. As of Tuesday morning, they still aren’t. (Goodman, 4/23)
Stat:
Can We Make Enough H5N1 Bird Flu Vaccine If There's A Pandemic?
The unsettling reality of H5N1 bird flu circulating in dairy cow herds in multiple parts of the United States is raising anxiety levels about whether this dangerous virus, which has haunted the sleep of people who worry about influenza pandemics for more than 20 years, could be on a path to acquiring the ability to easily infect people. (Branswell, 4/24)
Justices Set To Hear High-Stakes Case On Emergency Care And Abortion
News outlets examine what's at stake when the Supreme Court hears arguments today related to how federal law applies to emergency health care in places where abortion is banned. Separately, some states and cities want to collect more patient data related to reproductive health.
The New York Times:
Supreme Court To Examine Clash Between Idaho Abortion Ban And Federal Law
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Wednesday about whether Idaho’s near-total abortion ban conflicts with a federal law that protects patients who need emergency care, in a case that would determine access to abortions in emergency rooms across the country. The federal law affects only the sliver of women who face dire medical complications during pregnancy. The case may also have broader consequences if the justices adopt language about fetal personhood, some legal scholars argue, an increasingly polarizing fight that surfaced recently in Alabama, after its top court ruled that frozen embryos in test tubes should be considered children. (Van Sickle, 4/24)
NPR:
What's At Stake As The Supreme Court Hears Case About Abortion In Emergencies
The case, known as Moyle v. United States (Mike Moyle is the speaker of the Idaho House), has major implications on everything from what emergency care is available in states with abortion bans to how hospitals operate in Idaho. Here's a summary of what's at stake. (Simmons-Duffin, 4/23)
The New York Times:
Abortion Data Wars: States And Cities Debate How Much Information To Collect
In the fierce debate over abortion in the United States, the subject of data collection might seem wonky and tangential. But the information that state and city governments collect about abortion patients is becoming another flashpoint in the country’s bitter divide over the issue. Some states with Republican-controlled legislatures have moved to require more information about each abortion, while some states where Democrats dominate are reducing the information they collect, fearing that it may be used to identify patients or to prosecute abortion providers. (Belluck and Fitzsimmons, 4/23)
NBC News:
'One Person Responsible For This Nightmare': Biden Pins Florida 6-Week Abortion Ban On Trump
President Joe Biden on Tuesday scorched Florida's impending six-week abortion ban and said Donald Trump was responsible, casting the former president as a danger to women's freedoms. "This extreme Florida law is going to impact 4 million women in the state," Biden said during a speech in Tampa. "Let's be real clear. There's one person responsible for this nightmare. And he's acknowledged and he brags about it – Donald Trump." (Egwuonwu, Richards and Korecki, 4/23)
In other reproductive health news —
CBS News:
IVF Clinic Accused Of Implanting Dead Embryos Into Would-Be Mothers
Nine Southern California couples have filed a lawsuit accusing the Ovation Fertility lab of negligence and recklessness for implanting dead embryos into would-be mothers, according to attorneys. "Late January of this year, Ovation committed a catastrophic error in their laboratory in which they exposed embryos to lethal chemicals, killing them," attorney Rob Marcereau said. "They killed all nine of our clients' embryos along with, we believe, many other people's." (Gile, 4/23)
Military.com:
Military Women At Greater Risk Of Having Babies With Low Birth Weight, Scientific Review Finds
Women in the military could have a higher risk of giving birth to low-weight babies than their civilian counterparts, according to a scientific review published this week. The review, which analyzed 21 separate studies of pregnancies in the U.S. military from 1979 to 2023, found that about two-thirds of the studies concluded that active-duty servicewomen may be at heightened risk of having babies with a low birth weight. (Kheel, 4/23)
NBC News:
Watchdog Group Asks 5 Attorneys General To Investigate Crisis Pregnancy Center Privacy Practices
A progressive watchdog group sent letters Tuesday asking attorneys general in five states to investigate the privacy practices of crisis pregnancy centers, arguing they could be misleading patients with claims that sensitive medical data is protected by health privacy laws, according to copies of the letters obtained by NBC News. (Brooks, 4/23)
Strapped FTC Fails To Fully Scrutinize Hospital Mergers: Study
A new study finds that the FTC does not have enough money or staff to properly review proposed hospital acquisitions for antitrust risks, which has led to higher health care prices and less industry competition. Other FTC news relates to price fixing.
Stat:
Anticompetitive Hospital Mergers Skate By Due To FTC’s Shallow Resources
Over the past two decades, hundreds of hospital mergers have escaped federal antitrust scrutiny and led to both higher prices and less competition, a new study shows. (Herman, 4/24)
KFF Health News:
FTC Chief Says Tech Advancements Risk Health Care Price Fixing
New technologies are making it easier for companies to fix prices and discriminate against individual consumers, the Biden administration’s top consumer watchdog said Tuesday. Algorithms make it possible for companies to fix prices without explicitly coordinating with one another, posing a new test for regulators policing the market, said Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, during a media event hosted by KFF. “I think we could be entering a somewhat novel era of pricing,” Khan told reporters. (Rovner and Hilzenrath, 4/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Cross-Market Mergers Can Raise Prices By 12% For Patients: Study
Regulators have largely overlooked merger proposals that involve health systems operating in different markets, but new research shows those that acquired out-of-market hospitals tended to increase prices. Larger health systems that purchased hospitals at least 50 miles away increased prices by 12.9% after six years relative to a peer group of hospitals not involved in mergers or acquisitions, according to a study published Tuesday in Health Services Research. (Kacik, 4/23)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
20M Fewer Medicaid Enrollees Means Trouble For Providers
Over the past year, states have removed more than 20 million beneficiaries from Medicaid after suspending eligibility redeterminations during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Thousands of those people are Clinica Family Health patients. The Lafayette, Colorado-based community health center felt the pain of lost reimbursements when patients went from having Medicaid coverage to being uninsured, a fate that has befallen almost one-fourth of these former Medicaid enrollees nationwide, according to KFF. (Tepper, 4/23)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Oracle Plans To Move Headquarters To Nashville
Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison announced on Tuesday that the company is relocating its world headquarters to Nashville as part of a strategic move aimed at being closer to the epicenter of the healthcare industry. The move follows the tech giant’s previous relocation from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas. (Vaziri, 4/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Health First Taps Adventist HealthCare's Terry Forde As CEO
Terry Forde will leave his post as president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare in August to take on the same roles at Florida health system Health First, Adventist said Tuesday. Forde has been with Adventist since 2011. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based health system said it will begin a search for his successor. (DeSilva, 4/23)
Stat:
HCA Healthcare Plans Broader Rollout Of Augmedix AI Scribe In ER
HCA Healthcare, the largest for-profit hospital chain in the United States, is planning to expand the use of an artificial intelligence tool to document doctor-patient interactions in its emergency rooms. (Trang, 4/24)
WUSF:
Organ Transplants Are Up At Tampa General Hospital, But Demand Remains High
Tampa General's Transplant Institute had a record year, due in part to innovative technology that expands the donor pool. But thousands of Floridians are still waiting for help. (Colombini, 4/23)
Nonprofit Health Care Sector Could Dodge FTC's Broad Noncompete Ban
The agency determines it doesn't have the authority to regulate hospital and insurance companies that operate as not-for-profits. The sweeping changes might be tied up in the courts for years.
Stat:
How The FTC's Noncompete Agreement Ban Could Impact Health Care
The Federal Trade Commission approved a far-reaching noncompete ban Tuesday that could force sweeping changes across the health care industry. But those changes may not take effect for years — if they ever do — because the contentious rule will almost certainly be held up in litigation. (Bannow, 4/23)
More news on health care personnel —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Nurses At S.F. General Argue Understaffing Is At Crisis Level
Hannah Lucero shows up for her nursing shifts at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center and says she’s often told there will be no breaks. Due to a lack of adequate staffing in the hospital’s inpatient psych unit, Lucero said, she and her co-workers are forced to take on extra patients, frequently work mandated overtime and suffer repeated assaults from patients. ... “Unstaffed shifts are not just inconvenient or really busy,” she said. “They’re scary, unsafe, lonely and mentally exhausting.” (Angst, 4/23)
The Boston Globe:
Steward Morton Hospital Concerns Spark Taunton Rally
From emergency room visits to childbirth, Morton Hospital is the closest acute care center for nearly 60,000 Taunton residents. Now, with hospital owner Steward Health Care facing a financial crisis, community members worry about what will become of their lifeline. Dozens of medical professionals, community members, and local officials gathered Tuesday at a Taunton park, calling for the for-profit hospital chain to keep Morton open. (Walia, 4/23)
Houston Chronicle:
Patients' Families Seek Court Order Against Memorial Hermann Doctor
The families of three patients who died before they could receive liver transplants are seeking a temporary restraining order against a Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center doctor accused of manipulating records in a way that potentially prevented some patients from receiving life-saving organs. The request, filed Tuesday in Harris County 295th District Court, asks a judge to prevent Dr. J. Steve Bynon from deleting or destroying critical evidence that may be relevant to a potential wrongful death claim in the future. (MacDonald and Gill, 4/23)
Stat:
NIH Raises Minimum Salary For Postdoctoral Researchers
The National Institutes of Health will raise the minimum salary for postdoctoral researchers to $61,008 next year, the agency announced Tuesday, responding to growing calls from young life scientists to provide a living wage. The 8% pay bump is far short of the increase to $70,000 that was recommended by an NIH working group late last year. But the agency noted in a press release that it’s the largest year-over-year update for NIH-funded postdocs since 2017. (Gaffney, 4/23)
Also —
Politico:
Xavier Becerra Plots His Political Future After Biden Administration
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s plans to leave the Biden administration and run for California governor are more advanced than previously known — with hiring discussions and spending further developed than he’s letting on. Not only has Becerra had conversations over the past weeks about making the move, he or emissaries have approached political firms about standing up a gubernatorial campaign to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2026, two people briefed on those discussions told POLITICO. (Cadelago and Lippman, 4/23)
White House Revises Suicide Prevention Plans, Mentions Social Media
Amid rising suicide rates, the updated national strategy emphasizes health equity and the mental health impacts of social media. Actor Ashley Judd and singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc helped promote the new plan; both lost loved ones to suicide.
VOA:
White House Updates National Suicide Prevention Strategy
The White House on Tuesday unveiled an updated national strategy on suicide prevention that includes more emphasis on health equity and diversity and the mental-health impact of social media, revising its decade-old plan amid a national rise in suicide rates. American health professionals told VOA a national plan is essential to tackling the problem. "The new national strategy focuses on a "whole of society" approach, which is unique —and critical — because no single entity alone can reduce suicide rates. But together, we have a real opportunity for impact," Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told VOA in an email. (Powell, 4/23)
AP:
Ashley Judd And Aloe Blacc Help The White House Unveil Its National Suicide Prevention Strategy
Actor Ashley Judd and singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, who both lost loved ones to suicide, on Tuesday helped the Biden administration promote its new national strategy to prevent suicide. Judd’s mother, country star Naomi Judd, died nearly two years ago. Blacc’s frequent collaborator, Tim Bergling, died in 2018. Both were on hand as Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, helped unveil the Democratic administration’s blueprint for reducing suicides in the United States. Some 132 people a day kill themselves, he said. “We’re here today because we know that we can and will change this,” Emhoff said. “Suicide is preventable.” (Superville, 4/23)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
On mental health and gun violence —
KXAN Austin:
Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $34M Mental Health Facility Coming To Uvalde, Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday a $34 million initiative aimed at bolstering mental health services in Uvalde. Construction for a new behavioral health campus in Uvalde is expected to begin later this year, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The project aims to help children and adults grappling with mental health crises in Uvalde and across 32 counties in the surrounding area. (Madden, 4/23)
The Washington Post:
Tennessee Passes Bill To Let Teachers Carry Guns, A Year After Mass Shooting
The Tennessee legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would allow teachers and school staffers to carry concealed handguns in schools, one of the most divisive steps taken by Republican leaders in the year since six people were killed by a shooter at a Nashville school. The House approved the measure as protesters shouted objections, nearly drowning out the proceedings with chants of “Not one more kid!” At least one person was kicked out of the gallery by House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R). (McDaniel and Rosenzweig-Ziff, 4/23)
Also —
CBS News:
Chicago Area Healthcare System Providing Free Suicide Prevention Courses
A local healthcare system is offering suicide prevention courses throughout the Chicago area. Franciscan Health, which has hospitals in Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs, is offering free Question, Persuade, Refer Suicide Prevention Courses in April and May. The courses are based on a curriculum developed by the QPR Institute. According to the QPR Institute, people trained will learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help. (Kaufman and Mogos, 4/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Headspace Rolls Out DTC Services For Coaching
Headspace, a virtual mental health provider, has launched a direct-to-consumer coaching service to broaden its reach beyond enterprise customers. The company's pivot towards direct-to-consumer virtual care, where companies offer prescription medications and other treatments to patients through subscriptions, comes at a time where many in the industry are increasingly bullish on the business model. (Perna, 4/23)
CNN:
Nearly Two-Thirds Of Parents Feel Lonely And Burned Out, Survey Finds
Many parents today find parenting a challenge to their ability to connect with other adults, according to a new national survey published Wednesday by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. In fact, 66% of 1,005 surveyed parents felt the demands of parenthood sometimes or frequently left them feeling isolated and lonely, while nearly 40% felt as if they have no one to support them in their parenting role. (LaMotte, 4/24)
The 19th:
Who Coined The Term ‘Neurodiversity?’ Not Judy Singer, Some Autistic Academics Say
Last month, six autistic academics published a letter in “Autism,” a journal dedicated to autism research, with an explosive assertion: Sociologist Judy Singer, who has been described as the “mother of neurodiversity,” should not be regarded as such and did not originate the concept she has built her career on. (Luterman and Sosin, 4/23)
We're All Breathing More Toxic Air Now Than 25 Years Ago: Report
The American Lung Association report shows recent air samples have the worst toxic particle pollution in the 25 years of study. Climate change and wildfires are likely to blame. Meanwhile, Massachusetts will deploy 200 air sensors in communities across the state to sample pollution.
USA Today:
More Americans Breathing Toxic Air, Lung Report Finds
Americans are breathing more toxic air now than in the past quarter century, according to a new report from the American Lung Association. The findings released Wednesday show the worst toxic particle pollution in the 25 years the ALA has released its annual “State of the Air” report. The recent spike in pollution, experts say, is likely the result of climate change including the increase in wildfires. More than 131 million Americans lived in areas that showed unhealthy levels of air pollution, the report showed. (Cuevas, 4/24)
The Boston Globe:
Massachusetts To Deploy Hundreds Of Community Air Pollution Sensors
Massachusetts will spend $775,000 to deploy more than 200 small community air sensors across the state, as well as nearly 100 more sophisticated sensors in low-income areas and communities of color. The sensors can measure harmful air pollutants, which have been linked to higher risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. “This is a great day,” said María Belén Power, Massachusetts Undersecretary of Environmental Justice and Equity, as she stood outside of an air monitoring station at Kenmore Square Tuesday afternoon. (Douglas, 4/23)
More environment news —
Military.com:
VA's PACT Act Management Could Use Lessons From 9/11 First Responders Legislation, Rand Says
The Department of Veterans Affairs should be concerned about the lack of input from veterans and family members in decisions related to the PACT Act, as well as the absence of strong scientific processes to determine new presumptive conditions, analysts with a California-based think tank said Tuesday in a new report. But the VA could find potential fixes in legislation passed to aid 9/11 responders and survivors who were exposed to environmental hazards after the terrorist attacks in 2001, Rand Corp. said in the report. Those earlier laws included beneficiaries in decisions and mandated robust research. (Kime, 4/23)
KFF Health News:
Tire Toxicity Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Salmon Die-Offs
For decades, concerns about automobile pollution have focused on what comes out of the tailpipe. Now, researchers and regulators say, we need to pay more attention to toxic emissions from tires as vehicles roll down the road. At the top of the list of worries is a chemical called 6PPD, which is added to rubber tires to help them last longer. When tires wear on pavement, 6PPD is released. It reacts with ozone to become a different chemical, 6PPD-q, which can be extremely toxic — so much so that it has been linked to repeated fish kills in Washington state. (Robbins, 4/24)
The 19th:
Advocacy Groups Join Texas Lawsuit Over Extreme Heat In Prisons
Four Texas advocacy groups announced Monday that they’re joining a lawsuit against the state’s Department of Criminal Justice, which they say is failing to address life-threatening temperatures inside its prisons. (Norwood, 4/23)
In other health and wellness news —
Axios:
COVID Prison Death Rate Increased 3 Times Higher Than Broader Population: Study
The death toll among incarcerated people in the U.S. increased at a rate more than three times higher than among the general population during the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers say. (Fitzpatrick and Beheraj, 4/23)
CIDRAP:
National COVID-19 Guidelines Vary Widely, Often Promote Ineffective Treatments
A comparative analysis yesterday in BMJ Global Health shows that national clinical guidelines for treating COVID-19 vary significantly around the world, and nearly every national guideline (NG) recommends at least one COVID-19 treatment proven not to work. Several countries, especially those in poorer regions, in 2022 continued to recommend treatments that had been disproven and were not recommended by the WHO, including chloroquine, lopinavir–ritonavir, azithromycin, vitamins, and zinc. (Soucheray, 4/23)
Reuters:
Gerber, Perrigo Sued Over 'Store-Brand' Infant Formula Prices
Infant formula makers Gerber and Perrigo have been hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing them of scheming to artificially drive up prices for “store-brand” formula sold at Walmart, Walgreens and other retailers. The lawsuit, opens new tab, filed Monday in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court, said Perrigo violated antitrust law by illegally agreeing with Gerber to block competitors from cutting into the market for store-brand formula. (Scarcella, 4/23)
CBS News:
More Women Are Falling Behind On Breast Cancer Screenings, Study Shows
A simple mammogram can be life-saving. The problem is that not enough women are getting them. Dr. Debra Houry, the chief medical officer of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said about 40,000 women die each year from breast cancer and having these screening mammograms can save lives. A new CDC Vital Signs study found that only about 65% of women ages 50-74, with three or more health-related social needs, are up to date with their mammograms. (Garcia, 4/23)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (4/23)
Study Highlights Trans Women's Advantages, Disadvantages In Sports
The study, paid for by the International Olympic Committee, showed trans women have substantial grip strength but lower jumping ability and lung function compared to athletes whose gender was assigned at birth — debunking theories some politicians espouse when enacting trans sports bans.
The New York Times:
New Study Bolsters Idea Of Athletic Differences Between Men And Trans Women
A new study financed by the International Olympic Committee found that transgender female athletes showed greater handgrip strength — an indicator of overall muscle strength — but lower jumping ability, lung function and relative cardiovascular fitness compared with women whose gender was assigned female at birth. That data, which also compared trans women with men, contradicted a broad claim often made by proponents of rules that bar transgender women from competing in women’s sports. It also led the study’s authors to caution against a rush to expand such policies, which already bar transgender athletes from a handful of Olympic sports. (Longman, 4/23)
Houston Chronicle:
AG Ken Paxton Won't Get Seattle Hospital Records On Transgender Youth
Seattle Children’s Hospital will not have to release records about Texas transgender children who may have received transition care after it reached a settlement with the Texas attorney general this week. The hospital had sued Attorney General Ken Paxton in December after his office requested the information, calling the investigation a “sham” and saying it does not employ staff in Texas who treat patients here, either in-person or via telemedicine. (Goldenstein, 4/23)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas’ Foster Care System Leaves Transgender Kids Isolated
It was near midnight just a couple days before Thanksgiving 2020 when 17-year-old Kayden Asher arrived at yet another temporary home during his yearslong tumble through Texas’ chaotic foster care system. His caseworker had given him just two hours to pack his bags before they drove into the night from a short-term shelter in South Texas to a nondescript building in Austin where foster kids in need of emergency shelter can live temporarily. When Asher arrived, the staff pulled him aside to ask some questions. “What are your pronouns? Do you feel safe talking about being trans around your caseworker?” Asher recalled them asking. (Melhado, 4/23)
EdSource:
Judge Rejects Changing The Name Of California’s Trans Youth Ballot Measure
A group working on a fall ballot initiative that would limit the rights of transgender students lost a round in court Monday when a judge sided with the state in its description of the measure. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Stephen Acquisto ruled that Attorney General Rob Bonta’s title, “Restricts Rights of Transgender Youth,” is a fair description of the initiative, which would require schools to notify parents if a student identifies as transgender, ban gender-affirming care for those under 18 and place other limits on students who identify as a gender other than what they were assigned at birth. (Jones, 4/23)
The Hill:
More Than 90 Percent Of Transgender Teens Live In States That Have Proposed Or Passed Anti-Trans Laws: Report
Over 90 percent of transgender teens live in states that have proposed or passed anti-transgender laws, according to a new report. The report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that 93 percent of transgender teens from the ages of 13 to 17 live in states where there are laws or proposed laws “banning access to gender-affirming care, participation in sports, use of bathrooms and other sex-separated facilities, or affirmation of gender through pronoun use.” (Suter, 4/23)
Doctors' Skepticism Is Thwarting Wider Rollout Of Alzheimer's Drug
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Reuters:
Alzheimer's Drug Adoption In US Slowed By Doctors' Skepticism
Nine months into the U.S. launch of the first drug proven to slow the advance of Alzheimer's, Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi is facing an unexpected hurdle to widespread use: an entrenched belief among some doctors that treating the memory-robbing disease is futile. Alzheimer's experts had anticipated bottlenecks due to Leqembi's requirements, which include additional diagnostic tests, twice-monthly infusions and regular brain scans to guard against potentially lethal side effects. In interviews with Reuters, seven doctors treating patients for Alzheimer's attributed their own reluctance to prescribe Leqembi to concerns about the drug's efficacy, cost and risks. (Steenhuysen, 4/23)
Reuters:
Novartis Accused Of Promoting Asthma Drug For Preterm Labor Despite Brain Risk
Novartis has been hit with a lawsuit by people with autism and their mothers alleging the drugmaker illegally promoted an asthma drug for treatment of preterm labor despite knowing it was ineffective and could cause abnormal fetal brain development. The lawsuit, filed last week, opens new tab in Alameda County, California state court, also names the University of California, alleging that a now-deceased professor helped Novartis promote terbutaline for the dangerous off-label use. (Pierson, 4/23)
CIDRAP:
New Antibiotics Aren’t Being Fully Used, Study Finds
A new study shows that, despite having newer options for antibiotic-resistant infections, US clinicians are still frequently opting for less optimal older, generic antibiotics. The study, which was conducted by researchers with the National Institutes of Health and published late last week in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that, from 2019 to 2021, more than 40% of patients at US hospitals who had infections with difficult-to-treat resistance (DTR) were treated exclusively with traditional antibiotic agents, including antibiotics that were known to be potentially toxic, when newer options were available. (Dall, 4/23)
Stat:
Health Care Spending Will Be Boosted By Ozempic-Like Drugs, Reports Find
Spending on GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy ballooned last year and they’re set to cost the U.S. health care system and the federal government still more this year and beyond, two new reports released Wednesday show. (Chen, 4/24)
The Baltimore Sun:
Ozempic ‘Oops’ Babies Spark Debate About Weight-Loss Shot Use As Fertility Drugs
A surprising thing is happening to some women on weight-loss drugs who’ve struggled with fertility issues: They’re getting pregnant. That’s leading to questions about the safety of medications from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. during pregnancy. “I thought I couldn’t have any more kids,” said Torria Leggett, 40, who had been trying for another after her first child was born in 2018. (Muller, 4/22)
Reuters:
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Vanda Pharmaceuticals Case Over Sleep-Drug Patents
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Vanda Pharmaceuticals to revive patents for its sleep-disorder drug Hetlioz that were previously declared invalid in a dispute with generic drugmakers Teva and Apotex. The justices turned away Vanda's appeal of a ruling by the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit against the company, which in 2018 had sued Teva and Apotex in Delaware for patent infringement after they applied to make generic versions of Vanda's Hetlioz, a circadian-rhythm drug used to treat rare sleep disorders. (Brittain, 4/22)
Perspectives: Women Are Speaking Out About Side Effects Of The Pill; GLP-1 Prescribing Rules Need Reexamination
Read recent commentaries about pharmaceutical issues.
Newsweek:
Listen To Women—Birth Control's Side Effects Are Real
For over 60 years, hormonal birth control has been sold as a quick fix for acne, reproductive health conditions, pregnancy prevention, or simply the inconvenience of periods. Yet women are beginning to recognize the unsoundness of medical professionals' habit of prescribing hormonal birth control to address seemingly everything related to their health. (Natalie Dodson and Grace Emily Stark, 4/16)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Fair Allocation Of GLP-1 And Dual GLP-1–GIP Receptor Agonists
A shortage of GLP-1 receptor agonists and other drugs raises questions about how limited supplies should be allocated. A proposed framework could guide governments, professional societies, and physicians. (Ezekiel J. Emanuel, et al, 4/17)
The Washington Examiner:
Biosimilars Could Save The Healthcare System Billions
Wider adoption of biosimilars could save the entire healthcare system money. An analysis by my Pacific Research Institute colleague Wayne Winegarden found that biosimilar competition already saves patients and the health system over $11 billion annually. Other research forecasts potential savings of up to $375 billion through 2031, as the patents for several major biologics are set to expire soon. (Sally Pipes, 4/23)
Viewpoints: Medical Skepticism Is Becoming A Real Problem; What's Behind The Mommy Wine Culture?
Editorial writers tackle these health issues and more.
The New York Times:
Patients Are Losing Trust in Doctors. Medicine Suffers.
We are at a crossroads in medicine when it comes to public trust. After a pandemic that twisted science for political gain, it is not surprising that confidence in medicine is eroding. In fact, trust in medical scientists has fallen to its lowest levels since January 2019. (Daniela J. Lamas, 2/24)
CNN:
Why Memes About Mommy And Wine Are No Joke
The number of women ages 40 to 64 who ended up at the hospital after abusing alcohol almost doubled during the pandemic, according to a study of insurance claims published this month in the journal JAMA Health Forum. This research comes on the heels of a study published last year that found alcohol-related deaths are rising fastest among women. In 2022, researchers found that the rate of having five or more drinks at a time grew twice as fast among women ages 35 to 50 as among men over the previous decade. (Kara Alaimo, 4/24)
Stat:
The Promise And Peril Of A Blood Test For Colorectal Cancer
As a gastroenterologist and cancer researcher, my mission is to help my patients live longer, healthier, and cancer-free lives. A rise in the number of younger Americans diagnosed with colorectal cancer worries me — early-age onset colorectal cancer is expected to surge by more than 140% by 2030. But because colorectal cancer is preventable with early screening and detection, it’s possible to reduce the number of Americans diagnosed with this disease in the prime of their lives. (Folasade P. May, 4/24)
Military.com:
Why Are We Silent About Military Spouse Substance Abuse?
When we think about substance abuse and the military, we typically think about service members and veterans with stories that end with a dishonorable discharge or homelessness. But that's only one side of the story. "Alcohol is so normalized in the military community. It is part of every tradition. It is part of every single social event," said Evie King, military spouse and president of InDependent, an organization focused on wellness within the military community. "If you are a military spouse, who either is sober curious or in recovery … our military culture in a way is almost built to exclude that, because you are 'other.' You are the odd one." (Barnhill, 4/22)
Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Physicians React To Latest Merger Step
Discontent among Mass General Brigham doctors had been at a slow burn for years. But when an unexpected announcement from the chief executive titled “A message about our future” popped into inboxes one morning last month, that frustration seemed to fully ignite. (Liz Kowalczyk, 4/22)