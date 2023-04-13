HHS Seeks To Protect Privacy Of Patients Who Travel For Abortion

The Department of Health and Human Services released a proposed rule that would strengthen HIPAA protections to keep private medical information from being used in an investigation against patients who seek an abortion across state lines, as well as health care providers.

NBC News: Biden Officials Propose Tightening Privacy Rules Around Abortion

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new health privacy protections to prevent protected health information from being used to investigate or sue people who facilitate abortions. The changes, put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights, would bolster reproductive health care privacy. (Richards, 4/12)

Reuters: New Biden Rule Seeks To Protect Women Crossing State Lines For Abortions

It is unclear whether the proposed rule would actually stifle criminal investigations. Fears of criminal investigations aimed at out-of-state abortions have grown after Idaho this month passed a law explicitly restricting some out-of-state travel for abortions. ... The proposed rule, which is set to be finalized following a 60-day public comment period, strengthens existing privacy protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which are binding in all states. (Renshaw and Aboulenein, 4/12)

In abortion updates from Nebraska, Maine, and New Hampshire —

AP: Nebraska Lawmakers Advance Bill To Vastly Restrict Abortion

Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy and before most women even know they are pregnant. Thirty-three lawmakers voted to end debate on the bill — just enough needed to set up an identical 33-16 vote to advance the bill. If just one other lawmaker had voted not to end debate, the bill would likely have been declared dead for the year. It must survive two more rounds of debate before the end of the 90-day session to pass. (Beck, 4/13)

WMTW: Gov. Janet Mills Introduces Bill To Expand Abortion Rights In Maine

Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills has formally introduced a bill to expand reproductive rights for women and access to abortion services in the state, allowing for abortions later in pregnancy beyond the point of fetal viability. The bill, LD 1619, sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson, appears guaranteed of passage, as a majority of House members, 76, and Senate members, 22, are listed as co-sponsors -- all Democrats. (Hirschkorn, 4/12)

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Senate To Vote On Abortion Bills Passed By House

The New Hampshire Senate is expected to vote on two major abortion bills Thursday. The bills, largely backed by Democrats, passed the House last month with some bipartisan support. One would explicitly protect abortion rights under state law, though it would not change any existing restrictions. The other would remove civil and criminal penalties for medical providers from the state’s 24-week abortion ban. That bill’s lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Dan Wolf, and Gov. Chris Sununu has also expressed support for removing those penalties. (Cuno-Booth, 4/12)

From Iowa, New York, and the Mountain West states—

The 19th: Iowa Considers Easing Birth Control Access As A Rift Grows In GOP

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has backed a plan to allow residents who are 18 and older to receive birth control from a pharmacist without a prescription. The Republican-controlled Senate last month approved legislation to permit it. But the bill is moving through the statehouse as a rift is growing in the Republican Party over birth control, with some anti-abortion groups opposing access. (Rodriguez, 4/12)

The New York Times: New York City Welcomes Growing Number Of Out-Of-State Abortion Patients

When Nancy Davis of Baton Rouge, La., learned last summer that the fetus she was carrying had a rare and fatal condition, her anguish was compounded by the chaotic legal terrain surrounding the abortion ban in her state. A local abortion clinic had shut down, and her hospital refused to perform the procedure, despite an exception in Louisiana law for pregnancies deemed “medically futile.” Ms. Davis, 37, ended up traveling more than 1,300 miles to New York City for an abortion. “New York was most accommodating, and their laws were clear,” said Ms. Davis, who was 16 weeks pregnant at the time of her abortion. “I was too far along to even go to North Carolina or even Florida.” (Fadulu, 4/12)

Wyoming Public Radio: How Mountain West States Are Reacting To Uncertain Abortion Pill Access

Access to general abortion care is becoming increasingly limited across much of the Mountain West. Currently, just one clinic in Wyoming offers abortions, and a total abortion ban passed by the state legislature faces challenges in courts. Restrictions in Montana may also soon become law, and Utah’s governor recently signed a bill that would ban abortion clinics from operating. In Idaho, it could soon become illegal to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent. (Walkey, 4/12)

