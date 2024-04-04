Human Bird Flu Case Provides CDC With Information On Virus
The CDC released details Wednesday from its analysis of samples taken from the person in Texas who contracted bird flu from exposure to an infected animal. CDC Director Mandy Cohen tells NPR that the agency will monitor potential virus changes but for now there is no instance of human-to-human transmission.
CIDRAP:
CDC Sequencing Of H5N1 Avian Flu Samples From Patient Yields New Clinical Clues
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last night released a detailed analysis of H5N1 avian flu samples taken from a patient in Texas who was exposed to sick cows, which suggests that the infection might involve the eyes but perhaps not the upper respiratory tract. Also, when CDC scientists compared the human H5N1 samples to viruses from cattle, wild birds, and poultry, they found in the human sample a mutation with known links to host adaptation. (Schnirring, 4/3)
NPR:
What The CDC Is Doing To Monitor And Protect Against Bird Flu
All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro spoke to Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about the potential risks and the government's response. (4/3)
The New York Times:
To Curb Bird Flu, Taxpayers Pay Millions To Kill Poultry. Is It Needed?
The outbreak, it turns out, is proving to be especially costly for American taxpayers. Last year, the Department of Agriculture paid poultry producers more than half a billion dollars for the turkeys, chickens and egg-laying hens they were forced to kill after the flu strain, H5N1, was detected on their farms. (Jacobs, 4/3)
Reuters:
Lack Of Immunity Raises Risk Of Bird Flu Pandemic, EFSA Says
The EU's Food Safety Agency (EFSA) warned on Wednesday of a large-scale bird flu pandemic if the virus becomes transmissible between people as humans lack immunity against the virus. ... The spread of bird flu is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, and a risk of human transmission. (De La Hamaide, 4/3)