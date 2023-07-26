If Your Child Has Eczema, Be Ready For More Allergies Later: Study
A new study finds that when young children are affected by eczema, they may be more likely to develop other allergies like hay fever over time, in what's dubbed an "allergic march." Among other research news, the future of smart diagnostic tattoos, safety of postpartum depression drugs, and more.
Kids With Allergies At Risk Of Developing More, Study Confirms
From eczema to hay fever, kids with allergic conditions might be on track to develop others down the road, a new study finds. The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, looked at the electronic medical records of nearly 220,000 children in the US who were screened between 1999 and 2020. The results provide evidence for a recognized trend called the allergic march, a natural progression of allergy-related diseases from infancy through childhood, at the largest scale yet. (Viswanathan, 7/25)
Eczema To Hay Fever: The ‘Allergic March’ Shows How Allergies Can Progress In Kids
Eczema in young babies could be a sign that a child will go on to develop more allergies. New research, published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, confirms a phenomenon known as the “allergic march” — a pattern that describes the way allergies tend to develop and progress in children, beginning in infancy through age 3. (Sullivan, 7/25)
Postpartum Depression Pill Is Safe And Effective, New Trial Data Shows
Results from the phase three trial were published Wednesday in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The study of 196 women with severe postpartum depression found that those who took a daily 50-milligram dose of zuranolone in a pill for 14 days showed “significant improvements in depressive symptoms” compared with those who were given a placebo. (Howard, 7/26)
Study: 17% Of US Children Do Not Finish Vaccine Series
Yesterday in Pediatrics researchers mined vaccine records of 16,365 US children ages 19 to 35 months in 2019 to determine how many complete the seven common multidose vaccine series given in infancy and early childhood. They found 1 in 6 US children had incomplete vaccine series. Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends several vaccine series, each consisting of 1 to 4 doses, to protect against 15 diseases in the first 2 years of a child's life. (Soucheray, 7/25)
Coinfections Most Common In Young Adults With COVID-19
Today during the 2023 American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, researchers presented new data on SARS-CoV-2 confections in the US, and showed among 26,000 samples, 1.33% of positive cases were also infected with another virus, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or influenza. (Soucheray, 7/25)
‘Smart Tattoos’ Injected Into The Skin Could Someday Monitor Your Health
Tattoos are considered to be among the oldest forms of art, dating back thousands of years and practiced by many cultures across human history. Now some researchers believe the next generation of tattoos will be about more than just markings – by helping keep tabs on our health. (Bresnahan, 7/26)